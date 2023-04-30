If were going to continue with this system if Trent playing inverted, I think theres a conversation to be had about a different left sided defender on that side. One more comfortable in possession, less one footed so more press resistant and whos instinct isnt to press but contain or cover. Would make us better balanced.



Hell still have a big role to play over the season I reckon.



Yeah, it's worth noting that Fucking Pip, the genius inventor of inverted full backs, tends to play centreback/fullback hybrids in the opposite fullback position, possibly for this very reason that those who've played CB all their career are more comfortable covering those zones and receiving the ball in dangerous areas. Who are the top left-footed CBs in the market who can cover LB? I see that Evan Ndicka is left-footed but no idea if he can play LB.I've only seen the LFCTV 10-minute highlight package and at first glance it makes Robbo's performance look abominable, but then you see the replays of the big incidents and you realise that, once again, a major underlying cause is that the opposition's mids have all the time in the world to pick a ball over the top to Son or Kane. I'd be hard-pressed to think of any defender in the world who could guard against that with 100% efficiency. For those who watched the entire game, how many such incidents did Robbo defend successfully? Anything over 60% would be a pass mark in my books. Just a really fucking kamikaze approach to football, I love our attack but jesus christ can we please sort out our off-the-ball game over summer!!