I love Robbo, but was one of the worst games I've seen from him in a while. Wanders away from Kane for the first after initially tracking him, keeps Son onside for the second. Also got robbed by Kulusevski in the first half which easily could have resulted in a goal had Alisson not got a foot to it. Hopefully he shakes it off and is back to his best against Fulham.

Turns 30 next year. Given how many of his qualities are due to his energetic, high-pressing, high-intensity nature, it might be a fair question to ask how much longer he's got at the highest level.
Let's not go in on him after one bad game, his role has been changed to be more of a central defender to cover Trent going into midfield.
Let's not go in on him after one bad game, his role has been changed to be more of a central defender to cover Trent going into midfield.
Him giving the ball away has nothing to do with his new position.

But we got away with it.
Hopefully as you say summer will sort him out , to be honest he needs competition, not sure if Tsimi is enough, if not new LB time.

He had a long enough break during the World Cup. He'll probably be at the Euros next summer so another long season then.

He's one of our warriors though.
Him giving the ball away has nothing to do with his new position.

But we got away with it.

It does, as he needs to adjust to being more central.  He's used to playing the ball down the wing, it may sound mad but a slight positional change can make hell of a difference to how a player sees the game.
I think its fair to say that Robertson has done enough to earn a bit of leeway. I still think he should go into next season as 1st choice left back.

Its equally fair to say that the last 18 months or so his performances have been inconsistent compared to his previous reliability. Im not sure hes had a poor run of form just more occasions were he throws in a below average 45 or game.

Given his age, his form and where his greatest attributes lie next season is probably a big one for him. Hes not the only one. Fabinho, Thiago, VvD, Henderson all potentially fall in the same boat. Im not sure all are guaranteed starters next season. For the ones who are they need an up turn in form/availability to be a 1st choice come end of next season.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

I think its fair to say that Robertson has done enough to earn a bit of leeway. I still think he should go into next season as 1st choice left back.

Its equally fair to say that the last 18 months or so his performances have been inconsistent compared to his previous reliability. Im not sure hes had a poor run of form just more occasions were he throws in a below average 45 or game.

Given his age, his form and where his greatest attributes lie next season is probably a big one for him. Hes not the only one. Fabinho, Thiago, VvD, Henderson all potentially fall in the same boat. Im not sure all are guaranteed starters next season. For the ones who are they need an up turn in form/availability to be a 1st choice come end of next season.

If were going to continue with this system if Trent playing inverted, I think theres a conversation to be had about a different left sided defender on that side. One more comfortable in possession, less one footed so more press resistant and whos instinct isnt to press but contain or cover. Would make us better balanced.

Hell still have a big role to play over the season I reckon.
Love him to bits but this is his worse season for us by a distance. Hope he can figure it out.
Love him to bits but this is his worse season for us by a distance. Hope he can figure it out.

At his peak, a monster of a player.

But really poor today, as he has been for quite a few games this season.
not at his best today.

he benefitted from that break he had a couple of weeks back, maybe another is due now. 
If were going to continue with this system if Trent playing inverted, I think theres a conversation to be had about a different left sided defender on that side. One more comfortable in possession, less one footed so more press resistant and whos instinct isnt to press but contain or cover. Would make us better balanced.

Hell still have a big role to play over the season I reckon.

Yeah, it's worth noting that Fucking Pip, the genius inventor of inverted full backs, tends to play centreback/fullback hybrids in the opposite fullback position, possibly for this very reason that those who've played CB all their career are more comfortable covering those zones and receiving the ball in dangerous areas. Who are the top left-footed CBs in the market who can cover LB? I see that Evan Ndicka is left-footed but no idea if he can play LB.

I've only seen the LFCTV 10-minute highlight package and at first glance it makes Robbo's performance look abominable, but then you see the replays of the big incidents and you realise that, once again, a major underlying cause is that the opposition's mids have all the time in the world to pick a ball over the top to Son or Kane. I'd be hard-pressed to think of any defender in the world who could guard against that with 100% efficiency. For those who watched the entire game, how many such incidents did Robbo defend successfully? Anything over 60% would be a pass mark in my books. Just a really fucking kamikaze approach to football, I love our attack but jesus christ can we please sort out our off-the-ball game over summer!!
The Kane goal is mostly VVD. When Perisic got past VVD, Robertson can either stay with Kane and allow Perisic a free advance on Allison or he can, as he did, try to close down. Unfortunately Perisic made the right decision and took Robertson out with a lofted ball for Kane.
Love him to bits but this is his worse season for us by a distance. Hope he can figure it out.

I think Diaz missing on that wing the last 5 months havent helped his situation.
Summer break cant come quick enough for a few on the team right now.
They better perfect this new system over the summer as asking way too much of the backline and a slowish holder to cover any quick breaks Spurs had yesterday. Still a good side on their day but a better team would have beaten us yesterday as the change has put the high line with even less defenders on the pitch at breaking point. With our older systems we were still banging in the goals but with this one we could leak two, three or more goals. It's not Robertson fault he has to man the lines with less help around him. Jurgen n Co hopefully will fine tune what we are trying to do here as we need to get back to more clean sheets, close out games better as we will always score goals with the forwards we have.
Robbo, if the pass isnt on, play it backwards mate. His wayward passing is like a catalyst for the back line losing their heads.
For me he is the majority of the time passing it back.  Atheist try to beat your opponent and put in a cross.
For me he is the majority of the time passing it back.  Atheist try to beat your opponent and put in a cross.

Let's not crucify anyone for passing it back too often...  :D
For me he is the majority of the time passing it back.  Atheist try to beat your opponent and put in a cross.
Made the second highest progressive passes yesterday..
We have to take into account the amount of games he played the past 4 or 5 years at a play style like ours and a at demanding position, it's exhausting.
For me he is the majority of the time passing it back.  Atheist try to beat your opponent and put in a cross.

It's a lack of belief.
Just curious is there any other left back even close to his assist tally this season? Even when the team is going through a massive transition, at times probably playing at our lowest levels yet with Jurgen, Robertson has the most assists for a full back in the league. Trent has the same total while having more rein to get away from his defensive duties. Some posters here can take a running jump as Robertson is trying his best to gell with a lot of new players in the team who are struggling to create that partnership Robertson had with Mane. I can definitely see it only getting better when the likes of Diaz, Nunez etc get up to speed.
Bumped because I think it's a shame how he's being misused in this system. He's one of the all time best LBs, who was producing record numbers. Now some fans want him sold and replaced.
What a waste.
Between preseason and now this first game hes giving off strong Fabinho vibes. Hope Im wrong.
His technical skills definitely let him down in this new system, he is not good enough for making short passes in tight spaces. He also looks slow and poor in 50/50, maybe it took too much from him in the last few years when he was playing non stop for our great teams, like Hendo and Fab.
Tbf he wasnt getting much help
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Sterling was winning tackles against him, that's worrying that one of our most aggressive players is losing out to someone like him. Not the only one as it felt like we lost a lot of 50/50's yesterday.
Sterling was winning tackles against him, that's worrying that one of our most aggressive players is losing out to someone like him. Not the only one as it felt like we lost a lot of 50/50's yesterday.


Yeah these were the things that concerned me too. Plus the normal dive into a challenge, miss the ball, leave us massively short which has long been a weak point of his.
A lot of the time he was getting one-two'd past because he was all alone against James and Sterling.  Agree that he's dropped off a bit and this formation chance isn't playing to his strengths but he got very little help out there yesterday.
better in the 2nd half as we were deeper.
He has lost pace no doubt about it
Bumped because I think it's a shame how he's being misused in this system. He's one of the all time best LBs, who was producing record numbers. Now some fans want him sold and replaced.
What a waste.
Agreed. I think a lot of it yesterday was not backed up and helped out. When that started happening towards the end of the game he improved and came into the game more. I think hes still a top player we just need to work out how to get the best out of him within this new system
The relationship he had with Mané was incredible. If nothing else, hes missed that.
I don't really know what he was meant to do yesterday.  Given no screening at all by Gakpo or Diaz, which left him 2 v 1 constantly.  Compare that to the other wing where Szobozlai was helping cover and it was pretty obvious where we lacked defensive effort.
A lot of the time he was getting one-two'd past because he was all alone against James and Sterling.  Agree that he's dropped off a bit and this formation chance isn't playing to his strengths but he got very little help out there yesterday.
It's also an effect of Chelsea putting a lot of people on the wings. The disadvantage of that is of course having few players left to receive crosses in the box, which means that it's rather easy to defend them. Chelsea did not have that many clear chances after all.
