I love Robbo, but was one of the worst games I've seen from him in a while. Wanders away from Kane for the first after initially tracking him, keeps Son onside for the second. Also got robbed by Kulusevski in the first half which easily could have resulted in a goal had Alisson not got a foot to it. Hopefully he shakes it off and is back to his best against Fulham.
Turns 30 next year. Given how many of his qualities are due to his energetic, high-pressing, high-intensity nature, it might be a fair question to ask how much longer he's got at the highest level.