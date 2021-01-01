« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 684271 times)

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6160 on: Yesterday at 07:39:28 pm »
Hope a summer break will help. Going forward hasn't looked the same.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6161 on: Yesterday at 07:41:28 pm »
Hopefully as you say summer will sort him out , to be honest he needs competition, not sure if Tsimi is enough, if not new LB time.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6162 on: Yesterday at 07:43:33 pm »

I am imagining or does he break the offside line more than others
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6163 on: Yesterday at 08:04:42 pm »
I love Robbo, but was one of the worst games I've seen from him in a while. Wanders away from Kane for the first after initially tracking him, keeps Son onside for the second. Also got robbed by Kulusevski in the first half which easily could have resulted in a goal had Alisson not got a foot to it. Hopefully he shakes it off and is back to his best against Fulham.

Turns 30 next year. Given how many of his qualities are due to his energetic, high-pressing, high-intensity nature, it might be a fair question to ask how much longer he's got at the highest level.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6164 on: Yesterday at 08:10:01 pm »
Let's not go in on him after one bad game, his role has been changed to be more of a central defender to cover Trent going into midfield.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6165 on: Yesterday at 09:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 08:10:01 pm
Let's not go in on him after one bad game, his role has been changed to be more of a central defender to cover Trent going into midfield.
Him giving the ball away has nothing to do with his new position.

But we got away with it.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6166 on: Yesterday at 09:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 07:41:28 pm
Hopefully as you say summer will sort him out , to be honest he needs competition, not sure if Tsimi is enough, if not new LB time.

He had a long enough break during the World Cup. He'll probably be at the Euros next summer so another long season then.

He's one of our warriors though.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6167 on: Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:14:27 pm
Him giving the ball away has nothing to do with his new position.

But we got away with it.

It does, as he needs to adjust to being more central.  He's used to playing the ball down the wing, it may sound mad but a slight positional change can make hell of a difference to how a player sees the game.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6168 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm »
I think its fair to say that Robertson has done enough to earn a bit of leeway. I still think he should go into next season as 1st choice left back.

Its equally fair to say that the last 18 months or so his performances have been inconsistent compared to his previous reliability. Im not sure hes had a poor run of form just more occasions were he throws in a below average 45 or game.

Given his age, his form and where his greatest attributes lie next season is probably a big one for him. Hes not the only one. Fabinho, Thiago, VvD, Henderson all potentially fall in the same boat. Im not sure all are guaranteed starters next season. For the ones who are they need an up turn in form/availability to be a 1st choice come end of next season.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6169 on: Yesterday at 09:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm
I think its fair to say that Robertson has done enough to earn a bit of leeway. I still think he should go into next season as 1st choice left back.

Its equally fair to say that the last 18 months or so his performances have been inconsistent compared to his previous reliability. Im not sure hes had a poor run of form just more occasions were he throws in a below average 45 or game.

Given his age, his form and where his greatest attributes lie next season is probably a big one for him. Hes not the only one. Fabinho, Thiago, VvD, Henderson all potentially fall in the same boat. Im not sure all are guaranteed starters next season. For the ones who are they need an up turn in form/availability to be a 1st choice come end of next season.

If were going to continue with this system if Trent playing inverted, I think theres a conversation to be had about a different left sided defender on that side. One more comfortable in possession, less one footed so more press resistant and whos instinct isnt to press but contain or cover. Would make us better balanced.

Hell still have a big role to play over the season I reckon.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6170 on: Yesterday at 10:42:02 pm »
Love him to bits but this is his worse season for us by a distance. Hope he can figure it out.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6171 on: Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:42:02 pm
Love him to bits but this is his worse season for us by a distance. Hope he can figure it out.

At his peak, a monster of a player.

But really poor today, as he has been for quite a few games this season.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6172 on: Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm »
not at his best today.

he benefitted from that break he had a couple of weeks back, maybe another is due now. 
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6173 on: Today at 12:40:15 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:49:29 pm
If were going to continue with this system if Trent playing inverted, I think theres a conversation to be had about a different left sided defender on that side. One more comfortable in possession, less one footed so more press resistant and whos instinct isnt to press but contain or cover. Would make us better balanced.

Hell still have a big role to play over the season I reckon.

Yeah, it's worth noting that Fucking Pip, the genius inventor of inverted full backs, tends to play centreback/fullback hybrids in the opposite fullback position, possibly for this very reason that those who've played CB all their career are more comfortable covering those zones and receiving the ball in dangerous areas. Who are the top left-footed CBs in the market who can cover LB? I see that Evan Ndicka is left-footed but no idea if he can play LB.

I've only seen the LFCTV 10-minute highlight package and at first glance it makes Robbo's performance look abominable, but then you see the replays of the big incidents and you realise that, once again, a major underlying cause is that the opposition's mids have all the time in the world to pick a ball over the top to Son or Kane. I'd be hard-pressed to think of any defender in the world who could guard against that with 100% efficiency. For those who watched the entire game, how many such incidents did Robbo defend successfully? Anything over 60% would be a pass mark in my books. Just a really fucking kamikaze approach to football, I love our attack but jesus christ can we please sort out our off-the-ball game over summer!!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:09 am by GreatEx »
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6174 on: Today at 05:32:20 am »
The Kane goal is mostly VVD. When Perisic got past VVD, Robertson can either stay with Kane and allow Perisic a free advance on Allison or he can, as he did, try to close down. Unfortunately Perisic made the right decision and took Robertson out with a lofted ball for Kane.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6175 on: Today at 06:56:00 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:42:02 pm
Love him to bits but this is his worse season for us by a distance. Hope he can figure it out.

I think Diaz missing on that wing the last 5 months havent helped his situation.
Summer break cant come quick enough for a few on the team right now.
