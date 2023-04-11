Like I mentioned previously, Robertson was in a no-win situation. Hes been found guilty by all non reds (and some reds bizarrely), various pundits and media bods as far as instigating the contact. Apparently he was aggressive, chased the lino, grabbed the poor sod and got his just desserts on the back off that behaviour. The lino gets done against that backdrop, Robbos life would be made hell on and off the pitch.
In fact officials, it feels have gone from VAR fuelled numpties to bastions of good over evil in one weekend. Its mental this game.