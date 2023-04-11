Of course not. And I also think that the lino should've missed a few matches for what he did, accidental or not. But it's done now, Klopp was happy with how it was resolved, Robertson is obviously fine with it too.



Just feels like the worse we've got as a team, the more angry the fanbase has got about every single thing that happens. RAWK is just a much angrier place than it used to be.



I think RAWK is no different to wider society. The world itself is a much angrier place these days. Few people are prepared to take responsibility for anything they do or say and few are held accountable either. Society is full of liars and cheats. Cheats actually prosper while people playing by the book are shit on repeatedly. This happens in our daily lives and it happens in the sport we (used to?) love. This creates imbalance, frustration and helplessness, which often turns to anger. It's everywhere. It's all around us. At times, its in all of us and it manifests itself when it has a platform. The internet is often that platform. It's not pretty, but it's rather normal given the context we are all living in.To be honest, I think this place could be a hell of a lot worse that it currently is.