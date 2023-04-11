« previous next »
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6120 on: Today at 02:06:21 pm
You should only accept an apology if it's truthful and sincere,what he got was neither and the Club should be pointing that out.

Sick to death of us letting them shit all over us.
tubby

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6121 on: Today at 02:08:22 pm
I'm amazed at how ANGRY people are over this.  Robertson and Klopp don't seem that bothered by it, done and dusted.


I mean I'm obviously not all that amazed really though.  Would love to see what people's reactions would have been had it been Fernandes in Robertson's place and the exact same thing happened.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6122 on: Today at 02:23:43 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:08:22 pm
I'm amazed at how ANGRY people are over this.  Robertson and Klopp don't seem that bothered by it, done and dusted.


I mean I'm obviously not all that amazed really though.  Would love to see what people's reactions would have been had it been Fernandes in Robertson's place and the exact same thing happened.

'Con' literally assaulted a player. He's got off completely scot free. It doesn't matter what badge is on the shirt, a linesman assaulted a player and has got off scot free.

Would you expect Robertson to be free to play this weekend had he elbowed 'Con' instead?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6123 on: Today at 02:27:01 pm
So in this fervent atmosphere, Robbo gets smacked in the mush but somehow keeps his cool. Hmmmm
tubby

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6124 on: Today at 02:29:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:23:43 pm
'Con' literally assaulted a player. He's got off completely scot free. It doesn't matter what badge is on the shirt, a linesman assaulted a player and has got off scot free.

Would you expect Robertson to be free to play this weekend had he elbowed 'Con' instead?

Of course not.  And I also think that the lino should've missed a few matches for what he did, accidental or not.  But it's done now, Klopp was happy with how it was resolved, Robertson is obviously fine with it too.

Just feels like the worse we've got as a team, the more angry the fanbase has got about every single thing that happens.  RAWK is just a much angrier place than it used to be.
DelTrotter

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6125 on: Today at 02:29:20 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:27:01 pm
So in this fervent atmosphere, Robbo gets smacked in the mush but somehow keeps his cool. Hmmmm

Welcome to the world of a top level footballer that has to do exactly that week after week year after year.
lobsterboy

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6126 on: Today at 02:29:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:08:22 pm
I'm amazed at how ANGRY people are over this.  Robertson and Klopp don't seem that bothered by it, done and dusted.


I mean I'm obviously not all that amazed really though.  Would love to see what people's reactions would have been had it been Fernandes in Robertson's place and the exact same thing happened.

Fernandes would still be rolling, screaming and crying now.
Although when he did grab a linesman recently and the linesmen did nothing, as did the ref.
Different rules for them.
redgriffin73

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6127 on: Today at 02:33:16 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:29:56 pm
Fernandes would still be rolling, screaming and crying now.
Although when he did grab a linesman recently and the linesmen did nothing, as did the ref.
Different rules for them.

Far more of a so-called "fervent" atmosphere that time as well, seeing as it was actually during the game rather than when 80% of the crowd were already at the bar or in the toilets! I can only assume the linesman wasn't as fearing for his safety as poor Con was. :(
SamLad

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6128 on: Today at 02:42:00 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 10:25:54 am
The issue that I have with this outcome is that Robbo does not come out of this very well at all.
From the immediate influencing from Keane, the week long backing of the assistant from ex refs, articles in the media, social media comments (because he plays for us) to the comment from the assistant on the outcome "as I pulled my arm away from him." It's almost as if Robbo is the main offender here.
The FA should have banned the assistant for 3 games, to highlight that his behaviour is unacceptable, and will not be tolerated again. By failing to punish him whatsoever, they have darkened Robbo's name, and any future incidents with officials will now include his name alongside Mitrovic, despite being in the right.

100% damn right.

example - what is this shite from Ronay:  "The current concerns have come to a head with the entirely unacceptable, but still oddly relatable, elbow towards the face of Andrew Robertson thrown by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis."

just what the actual FUCK is that supposed to mean??
redgriffin73

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6129 on: Today at 02:44:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:42:00 pm
100% damn right.

example - what is this shite from Ronay:  "The current concerns have come to a head with the entirely unacceptable, but still oddly relatable, elbow towards the face of Andrew Robertson thrown by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis."

just what the actual FUCK is that supposed to mean??


Just a casual bit of condoning violence towards a Liverpool player, move along now, nothing to see here.
Fitzy.

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6130 on: Today at 02:55:32 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:43:29 pm
I think we all completely agree with those sentiments Fitzy mate. However, once the whistle went on Sunday it wasn't our business anymore and it should have been dealt with and handled correctly and remotely from LFC. We didn't need to be involved in anything after last Sunday, they just had to do a thorough job whatever it was.
Indeed John. However, after Sunday there were loads of commentators making this a player/Robertson thing. Had this process continued Liverpool would have been dragged through every stage of it with rival fans and pundits somehow making it about the club. You cant escape this stuff. The noise is deafening if LFC are part of the story. Bad blood, bad faith, bad news. And Klopp is left answering more pointless questions on it.
Fitzy.

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6131 on: Today at 02:57:28 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:01:55 pm
"I was pulling my arm away from Robertson, and as I pulled it away it hit him in the face..."

If it was a player he'd be banned for 10 or more games. In my view he tried to catch Robertson in the heat of the moment. But it's pointless discussing it now because nothing will change. I think we haver enough to do on the pitch without making this a huge thing, and that no doubt influenced the decision to accept the apology.
Fair enough
JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6132 on: Today at 02:59:46 pm
Lad, where's the dough for that ounce?

lobsterboy

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6133 on: Today at 03:19:26 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:42:00 pm
100% damn right.

example - what is this shite from Ronay:  "The current concerns have come to a head with the entirely unacceptable, but still oddly relatable, elbow towards the face of Andrew Robertson thrown by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis."

just what the actual FUCK is that supposed to mean??


He just types out whatever Abu Dahbi send him in his envelope stuffed with Euros.
BornRedSince76

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6134 on: Today at 03:34:48 pm
White wash complete. 
Son of Spion

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6135 on: Today at 03:44:08 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:08:22 pm
I'm amazed at how ANGRY people are over this.  Robertson and Klopp don't seem that bothered by it, done and dusted.


I mean I'm obviously not all that amazed really though.  Would love to see what people's reactions would have been had it been Fernandes in Robertson's place and the exact same thing happened.

It would have been out of order no matter what. It doesn't matter if it is a player we like or one we loathe. The official got it wrong then came up with a bullshit excuse. His employers swallowed the bullshit and shit all over their own credibility and the integrity of their profession.

Why can't people actually take responsibility for their own actions these days? It's absolutely pathetic. Spineless cowards everywhere.
mikeb58

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6136 on: Today at 03:48:46 pm
Football doesn't anger me anymore, I'm well over all that, it just bemuses me these days.
Son of Spion

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6137 on: Today at 03:53:46 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:29:17 pm
Of course not.  And I also think that the lino should've missed a few matches for what he did, accidental or not.  But it's done now, Klopp was happy with how it was resolved, Robertson is obviously fine with it too.

Just feels like the worse we've got as a team, the more angry the fanbase has got about every single thing that happens.  RAWK is just a much angrier place than it used to be.
I think RAWK is no different to wider society. The world itself is a much angrier place these days. Few people are prepared to take responsibility for anything they do or say and few are held accountable either. Society is full of liars and cheats. Cheats actually prosper while people playing by the book are shit on repeatedly. This happens in our daily lives and it happens in the sport we (used to?) love. This creates imbalance, frustration and helplessness, which often turns to anger. It's everywhere. It's all around us. At times, its in all of us and it manifests itself when it has a platform. The internet is often that platform. It's not pretty, but it's rather normal given the context we are all living in.

To be honest, I think this place could be a hell of a lot worse that it currently is.
mikeb58

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6138 on: Today at 03:56:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:53:46 pm
I think RAWK is no different to wider society. The world itself is a much angrier place these days. Few people are prepared to take responsibility for anything they do or say and few are held accountable either. Society is full of liars and cheats. Cheats actually prosper while people playing by the book are shit on repeatedly. This happens in our daily lives and it happens in the sport we (used to?) love. This creates imbalance, frustration and helplessness, which often turns to anger. It's everywhere. It's all around us. At times, its in all of us and it manifests itself when it has a platform. The internet is often that platform. It's not pretty, but it's rather normal given the context we are all living in.

To be honest, I think this place could be a hell of a lot worse that it currently is.

As ever, superbly and eloquently put. So true, every word.
Judge Red

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #6139 on: Today at 03:57:44 pm
Like I mentioned previously, Robertson was in a no-win situation. Hes been found guilty by all non reds (and some reds bizarrely), various pundits and media bods as far as instigating the contact. Apparently he was aggressive, chased the lino, grabbed the poor sod and got his just desserts on the back off that behaviour. The lino gets done against that backdrop, Robbos life would be made hell on and off the pitch.

In fact officials, it feels have gone from VAR fuelled numpties to bastions of good over evil in one weekend. Its mental this game.
