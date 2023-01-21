« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 677117 times)

Tierney is doing the Wolves v Brentford match.

Hatzidakis has the weekend off in the PL.
They'd have made an example of Robertson had the roles been reversed. Typical but fucking bound to happen.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:04:10 pm
It looks like (reads like) Robbo and the lino have had a chat - and Robbo has accepted the apology, mate.

:)

What else can he do? Hes been painted as the aggressor. No win situation for him
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm
What else can he do? Hes been painted as the aggressor. No win situation for him

I was replying to Thepooloflife, who was suggesting Robbo sue the lino for assault.

Just pointing out that it was unlikely to happen, was all.

:)
If hes apologising to Robbo, hes admitting hes done something wrong. An apology in this scenario shouldnt absolve him of everything. I was genuinely worried the guy would lose his job and hoped hed get away with an 8-10 match ban. Getting off completely free is ludicrous.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
If hes apologising to Robbo, hes admitting hes done something wrong. An apology in this scenario shouldnt absolve him of everything. I was genuinely worried the guy would lose his job and hoped hed get away with an 8-10 match ban. Getting off completely free is ludicrous.
and not a single word about Robbo's yellow getting rescinded.  another surprise .....
I suppose the officials will get a bit more respect now they're allowed to elbow players in the face if they get too uppity.
Absolutely farcical.

Clear video evidence yet we are told to go fuck ourselves and believe what they tell us instead.

Not even arsed about what happens to the lino, its the lying to our faces and telling us their version of the truth.

Just say he made a massive error and threw his elbow in the heat of the moment because of whatever, apologise and suspend for a few games. Not tell us some crazy bullshit when the video is right fucking there for everyone to see for fucks sake!!!

Absolute bunch of c*nts as we know already.

Another nail in the coffin and as per the club will gutlessly take it right up the shitter.

We are too long in the tooth to understand that "investigating" something we all know to be true equates to the authorities buying themselves enough time to do nothing whilst we get distracted by the next, designed, moral panic/distraction.
Phew, Robbo got away with one... The jaw to the assistant's elbow could have killed his career. Imagine a permanent damage where he could not raise the flag; he couldn't referee games anymore and he'd lose his livelihood... What was Robbo thinking!...
The FA state as part of their comprehensive process they viewed the incident from multiple angles, I guess this explains why VAR is such a shit system in this country, if you can review multiple angles of that incident and not come to the conclusion the Lino was in the wrong theres no fuckin hope.
Even if Robbo has touched him there is no excuse for that reaction whatsoever and to just brush it under the carpet is absolutely mind boggling
I was watching the game on telly with my lad and youngest daughters bf.
OK, it wasn't extreme violence or anything, but without exaggeration the incident was such a shock I thought this guy is in big trouble. So much so, and I posted this in my post-match thoughts, that I didn't like Sky highlighting his name live on telly as the second half commenced. And I said to the lads they shouldn't do that. The incident was so unusual I felt exposing his name so publicly is going to attract some hateful stuff and its best just leaving the PGMOL & PL to deal with it accordingly.

So it's gone from - this is really bad -to- Sky you sly fuckers putting his name up, no need -to- nothing really happened and the official will not be treated the same way football players are.

They've turned on-field football in to politics were it's the post-truth and no accountability era now.
Thing is, his job will be pretty untenable from now on. Linos usually enjoy a bit of anonymity. Hell be running the line with thousands of fans getting at him. I doubt hell ever be able to do it at anfield again.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:52:32 am
Thing is, his job will be pretty untenable from now on. Linos usually enjoy a bit of anonymity. Hell be running the line with thousands of fans getting at him. I doubt hell ever be able to do it at anfield again.
First time I've seen him but he's a pretty rubbish linesman and shouldn't be allowed at Anfield again.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:03:29 am
First time I've seen him but he's a pretty rubbish linesman and shouldn't be allowed at Anfield again.

Wasnt he the linesman that failed to see anything wrong with Kanes horror tackle on robertson? Tbf, none of the officials saw anything wrong with it.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:52:32 am
Thing is, his job will be pretty untenable from now on. Linos usually enjoy a bit of anonymity. Hell be running the line with thousands of fans getting at him. I doubt hell ever be able to do it at anfield again.

They normally work as a set team, so if that means Tierney never sets foot inside Anfield again, Im fine with that.
My issue with this is that if it was accidental, which his whole defence is based upon, then surely in the moment, he would have reacted like it was and been so apologetic to Robbo. He was the complete opposite and looked at Robbo like he was a piece of shit he'd just stepped on. It's all fucking lies and the fact it's been so easily believed, despite the countless camera angles and videos showing it, makes me sick

I'm not arsed about him not getting a massive punishment, if him and Robbo have spoke and Robbo is happy with that then that's done for me. I do think he should have been stood down for the rest of the season though, or at least dropped down a couple of divisions. I hope that we've asked that him and Tierney don't ref our games anymore though, that should be the minimum outcome from this
On what planet, (and do the FA think we are all mugs- of course they do) is that pulling the arm away ? Hes actually looking at Robbo and propels his elbow upwards into Robbos face. We had some reports of Robbo dragging the guy to get his attention, again I didnt see any such action. Once again a review VAR-like of tv footage cannot see the obvious, and the whitewash takes place. Now dont get me wrong, officials need protecting from potential or actual violence, but the quality of our officials in this country has never been so much at an all time low. Hatzidakis flagged for a foul when Gabriel Jesus decided to flop pretending to be fouled by Robbo after taking a further two places. This happened right under Hatzidakiss nose just before half time and in my opinion was the trigger that made Robbo angry. A blatant dive and he couldnt see it.
Totally expected outcome, didn't expect anything less. Behind the scenes, bet they where pissing themselves laughing over a drink while the 'investigation' took place.

We are treated like idiots again, asked to accept their bullshit lies and decisions. I hate the game more and more by the day and I didn't think that was even possible.
Mike up all 4 match officials. Could have provided evidence of whatever Robbo may have said in this incident, while also curbing some of the ref badgering the likes of Man United and Chelsea are famous for.
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 08:13:23 am
They normally work as a set team, so if that means Tierney never sets foot inside Anfield again, Im fine with that.

To be honest if we have to have them again Id rather it was at Anfield than at an away ground where there shitty decisions would be applauded
Its pretty much laughing in our faces that he's got away with it. I think sacking him would have been a bit extreme, but a public apology and a ban for a few games would have sufficed.

This sends out totally the wrong message to players, not just in the PL, but at grass roots too. Its blatantly obvious now that we have the most inept, clueless and more worryingly, corrupt group of officials in footy.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm
Tierney is doing the Wolves v Brentford match.

Hatzidakis has the weekend off in the PL.

He is having car trouble. Every time he goes to take his hand away from the gear lever he punches his passenger in the face.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:11:00 am
He is having car trouble. Every time he goes to take his hand away from the gear lever he punches his passenger in the face.

 ;D
@JamesPearceLFC
Klopp on Hatzidakis facing no further action: "I think it's been dealt with really well."
***
And they say Germans have no sense of humour.
Could also just be that the manager and team were nowhere near as bothered by it as the fanbase was.
