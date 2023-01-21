My issue with this is that if it was accidental, which his whole defence is based upon, then surely in the moment, he would have reacted like it was and been so apologetic to Robbo. He was the complete opposite and looked at Robbo like he was a piece of shit he'd just stepped on. It's all fucking lies and the fact it's been so easily believed, despite the countless camera angles and videos showing it, makes me sick



I'm not arsed about him not getting a massive punishment, if him and Robbo have spoke and Robbo is happy with that then that's done for me. I do think he should have been stood down for the rest of the season though, or at least dropped down a couple of divisions. I hope that we've asked that him and Tierney don't ref our games anymore though, that should be the minimum outcome from this