« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 676363 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,943
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6040 on: Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm »
Tierney is doing the Wolves v Brentford match.

Hatzidakis has the weekend off in the PL.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • Seis Veces
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6041 on: Yesterday at 11:06:47 pm »
They'd have made an example of Robertson had the roles been reversed. Typical but fucking bound to happen.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6042 on: Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:04:10 pm
It looks like (reads like) Robbo and the lino have had a chat - and Robbo has accepted the apology, mate.

:)

What else can he do? Hes been painted as the aggressor. No win situation for him
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,778
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6043 on: Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm
What else can he do? Hes been painted as the aggressor. No win situation for him

I was replying to Thepooloflife, who was suggesting Robbo sue the lino for assault.

Just pointing out that it was unlikely to happen, was all.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,237
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6044 on: Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm »
If hes apologising to Robbo, hes admitting hes done something wrong. An apology in this scenario shouldnt absolve him of everything. I was genuinely worried the guy would lose his job and hoped hed get away with an 8-10 match ban. Getting off completely free is ludicrous.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6045 on: Yesterday at 11:56:40 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
If hes apologising to Robbo, hes admitting hes done something wrong. An apology in this scenario shouldnt absolve him of everything. I was genuinely worried the guy would lose his job and hoped hed get away with an 8-10 match ban. Getting off completely free is ludicrous.
and not a single word about Robbo's yellow getting rescinded.  another surprise .....
Logged

Offline Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 12:44:35 am »
I suppose the officials will get a bit more respect now they're allowed to elbow players in the face if they get too uppity.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,571
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 12:48:27 am »
Absolutely farcical.

Clear video evidence yet we are told to go fuck ourselves and believe what they tell us instead.

Not even arsed about what happens to the lino, its the lying to our faces and telling us their version of the truth.

Just say he made a massive error and threw his elbow in the heat of the moment because of whatever, apologise and suspend for a few games. Not tell us some crazy bullshit when the video is right fucking there for everyone to see for fucks sake!!!

Absolute bunch of c*nts as we know already.

Another nail in the coffin and as per the club will gutlessly take it right up the shitter.

Logged

Offline simplyred84

  • Holding back the years, but unfortunately not holding back the nonsense
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 12:52:44 am »
We are too long in the tooth to understand that "investigating" something we all know to be true equates to the authorities buying themselves enough time to do nothing whilst we get distracted by the next, designed, moral panic/distraction.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,983
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 03:40:48 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 