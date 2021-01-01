Absolutely farcical.



Clear video evidence yet we are told to go fuck ourselves and believe what they tell us instead.



Not even arsed about what happens to the lino, its the lying to our faces and telling us their version of the truth.



Just say he made a massive error and threw his elbow in the heat of the moment because of whatever, apologise and suspend for a few games. Not tell us some crazy bullshit when the video is right fucking there for everyone to see for fucks sake!!!



Absolute bunch of c*nts as we know already.



Another nail in the coffin and as per the club will gutlessly take it right up the shitter.



