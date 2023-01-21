« previous next »
Just Fucking Robertson...

decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5920 on: Today at 05:11:52 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:15:54 pm
It's the closing of ranks that winds me up.

He fucked up and reacted terribly, he should be at the very least demoted to lower leagues for a while, or just any form of reasonable punishment. Any sane individual can see that's what should happen, but when you have every ex-ref and his dog all coming out of the woodwork to defend the indefensible, throw out blame at Robertson and change the narrative (it's was a "push" now apparently) it does make you sick.

No real comparison obviously but it's the same shit you see in the Met or other police/governmental institutions, but unlike them these are poxy, no mark jumped up little men who referee a game of fucking football. It's all just got so ridiculously out of control and the backtracking and clear bullshitting to defend this guy shows that.

Spot on. It's all so predictable. One by one they're all coming out to subtly push the narrative away from what everyone can clearly see has happened. Shameless gaslighting, where the aggressor is somehow painted as the victim and vice versa. Maddening.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5921 on: Today at 05:11:56 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:09:04 pm
"We should never advocate match officials hitting anyone but we're going to excuse it anyway..."

If, and it's a massive if, Roberston touched him or grabbed him (for which there is no evidence in the footage) then surely you pull away, you don't push and you certainly don't raise your elbow so high that you hit someone in the chin. The prick knew what he was doing and knew what he had done straight away. To use refereeing terminology, it's an unnatural movement away from the body.

Even some of ours are claiming it was just a shrug.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5922 on: Today at 05:42:00 pm
This is post truth. That Cassidy stuff is borderline slander because Ive seen nothing that suggests Robby grabbed him.

Yet again, we when we become embroiled in a controversy, we see ranks closing, and blame being subtly turned onto us, irrespective of the evidence.

Id love the Robby to go for an assault charge and Id love to club to go strong and go public on how we support Robby and do not expect any repercussions from PGMOL, and at the same time raise an issue with them about the officials that continue to try to fuck us over.

The sooner this shithole of a league and those that ref and administer it are disbanded the better.
Logged

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,483
  • JFT 97
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5923 on: Today at 05:49:28 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:09:04 pm
"We should never advocate match officials hitting anyone but we're going to excuse it anyway..."

If, and it's a massive if, Roberston touched him or grabbed him (for which there is no evidence in the footage) then surely you pull away, you don't push and you certainly don't raise your elbow so high that you hit someone in the chin. The prick knew what he was doing and knew what he had done straight away. To use refereeing terminology, it's an unnatural movement away from the body.

The giveaway is the reaction. If you accidentally strike someone in the face your reaction is to apologise. Not give them a death stare and bouncer like don't mess with me motion of the hand.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5924 on: Today at 06:13:35 pm
#RefsOnRoids
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

dramared

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5925 on: Today at 06:38:35 pm
Not read the thread but had to vent my opinion.
The action of the official could never be justified, and Roy Keane calling Andy R a big baby is a joke.
Andy stayed on his feet which is different from other play acting we witness each week with footballers, and thats without the shock of an official doing something so outrageous.

Poor reaction from the official, no major harm done to Robbo but the official has to face action. You can't put an elbow out like that.
Logged

Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,566
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5926 on: Today at 06:45:00 pm
Quote from: dramared on Today at 06:38:35 pm
Not read the thread but had to vent my opinion.
The action of the official could never be justified, and Roy Keane calling Andy R a big baby is a joke.
Andy stayed on his feet which is different from other play acting we witness each week with footballers, and thats without the shock of an official doing something so outrageous.

Poor reaction from the official, no major harm done to Robbo but the official has to face action. You can't put an elbow out like that.

I think ironically if Robbo done what most refs fall for each week and fell to the ground holding his face for a minute then we'd probably be looking at an open and shut case.

The fact that he stayed on his feet meant, just like in the game, most bullshitting ex-refs will look and say he 'shrugged' or 'pushed' him off and hardly touched him.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5927 on: Today at 06:51:37 pm
The Club must be doing something or have a plan because for the first time ever they've not shown the HT whistle or tunnel cam on Inside Anfield.

Also where's the outrage at the Arsenal players surrounding the ref after the penno ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,050
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5928 on: Today at 06:59:10 pm
Find it concerning that it's seemingly become fact that Robbo "grabbed" the linesman despite video evidence to the contrary.

Starting to feel like gaslighting.
Logged

Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5929 on: Today at 06:59:53 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:17:06 pm
"It has been blown a little bit out of proportion," said Martin Cassidy.

Cassidy, the chief executive officer of Ref Support UK, told BBC Sport: "We should never advocate violence or match officials hitting anyone but it genuinely looks like Andy Robertson grabs him and Con pushes him to get off.

"They haven't suspended Andy Robertson. It is a little bit of an overreaction."

:lmao

For anyone else who remembers him this is Martin Cassidy from Queen of All Saints school and as big a red as you will ever meet. Whats funny is he was one of the dirtiest footballers you will ever play against. He really is a genuinely lovely guy. Dont know what hes up to with this but I was pissing myself when he tried to get Bruno banned. He might be trying to look balanced. :lmao 
Logged

dramared

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5930 on: Today at 07:01:13 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:59:10 pm
Find it concerning that it's seemingly become fact that Robbo "grabbed" the linesman despite video evidence to the contrary.

Starting to feel like gaslighting.
and it will be but imo grabbing or laying a hand on somebody to gain their attention does not warrant a elbow in the chops lol
Logged

thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,230
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5931 on: Today at 07:11:55 pm
What's going to come from this is not the conclusion that officials shouldn't elbow players, but that players shouldn't touch officials.
Logged

Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5932 on: Today at 07:15:46 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:51:37 pm
The Club must be doing something or have a plan because for the first time ever they've not shown the HT whistle or tunnel cam on Inside Anfield.

Also where's the outrage at the Arsenal players surrounding the ref after the penno ?

They wont release the footage because PGMOL will build their narrative around whatever it shows and what the mic picks up. This way PGMOL cant lie too much in case another angle shows the truth EVEN more quickly.
Logged

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,563
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5933 on: Today at 07:16:57 pm
I hope Robbo sues him, or gets the police involved. If the organisations won't take any action, then it's a matter for the courts. Players have been sent off for much much less.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

BornRedSince76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5934 on: Today at 07:34:58 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:16:57 pm
I hope Robbo sues him, or gets the police involved. If the organisations won't take any action, then it's a matter for the courts. Players have been sent off for much much less.

Robbo best bet is to do and say nothing.

The FA should do some horse trading with us - well let them keep the linesman if they ban tierney for life for being a clueless fucker ?

Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5935 on: Today at 07:54:52 pm
I'd be worried if I were the juiced up prick.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5936 on: Today at 07:55:51 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 07:15:46 pm
They wont release the footage because PGMOL will build their narrative around whatever it shows and what the mic picks up. This way PGMOL cant lie too much in case another angle shows the truth EVEN more quickly.

That's my point,we're keeping our evidence to ourselves for the moment,let them bullshit and then hit them with it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5937 on: Today at 08:29:48 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:13:35 pm
#RefsOnRoids

See them chanting hand in hand
Across the Kop in daylight
Heads turning as the cards flashing out
Are so bright
Then walk right out to the back four line
There's a right back asking 'what's the craic'
'What's the craic?'
And I sense there's an elbow coming, in a frenzy
But I'll wait til half-time
Refs on roids
Refs on roids
Refs on roids
Refs on roids
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5938 on: Today at 08:35:28 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 08:29:48 pm
See them chanting hand in hand
Across the Kop in daylight
Heads turning as the cards flashing out
Are so bright
Then walk right out to the back four line
There's a right back asking 'what's the craic'
'What's the craic?'
And I sense there's an elbow coming, in a frenzy
But I'll wait til half-time
Refs on roids
Refs on roids
Refs on roids
Refs on roids

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,875
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5939 on: Today at 08:36:23 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:02:30 pm
:lmao



I mean, he looks a bit like Luke Shaw's juiced up brother so I guess that is punishment enough really.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,563
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5940 on: Today at 08:56:26 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 07:34:58 pm
Robbo best bet is to do and say nothing.

The FA should do some horse trading with us - well let them keep the linesman if they ban tierney for life for being a clueless fucker ?

I said if the organisations won't take any action. We can't let this slide. I'm sick of us playing nice.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
