This is post truth. That Cassidy stuff is borderline slander because Ive seen nothing that suggests Robby grabbed him.



Yet again, we when we become embroiled in a controversy, we see ranks closing, and blame being subtly turned onto us, irrespective of the evidence.



Id love the Robby to go for an assault charge and Id love to club to go strong and go public on how we support Robby and do not expect any repercussions from PGMOL, and at the same time raise an issue with them about the officials that continue to try to fuck us over.



The sooner this shithole of a league and those that ref and administer it are disbanded the better.