Just Fucking Robertson...

Quote from: Andy82lfc
It's the closing of ranks that winds me up.

He fucked up and reacted terribly, he should be at the very least demoted to lower leagues for a while, or just any form of reasonable punishment. Any sane individual can see that's what should happen, but when you have every ex-ref and his dog all coming out of the woodwork to defend the indefensible, throw out blame at Robertson and change the narrative (it's was a "push" now apparently) it does make you sick.

No real comparison obviously but it's the same shit you see in the Met or other police/governmental institutions, but unlike them these are poxy, no mark jumped up little men who referee a game of fucking football. It's all just got so ridiculously out of control and the backtracking and clear bullshitting to defend this guy shows that.

Spot on. It's all so predictable. One by one they're all coming out to subtly push the narrative away from what everyone can clearly see has happened. Shameless gaslighting, where the aggressor is somehow painted as the victim and vice versa. Maddening.
Quote from: Alan_X
"We should never advocate match officials hitting anyone but we're going to excuse it anyway..."

If, and it's a massive if, Roberston touched him or grabbed him (for which there is no evidence in the footage) then surely you pull away, you don't push and you certainly don't raise your elbow so high that you hit someone in the chin. The prick knew what he was doing and knew what he had done straight away. To use refereeing terminology, it's an unnatural movement away from the body.

Even some of ours are claiming it was just a shrug.
This is post truth. That Cassidy stuff is borderline slander because Ive seen nothing that suggests Robby grabbed him.

Yet again, we when we become embroiled in a controversy, we see ranks closing, and blame being subtly turned onto us, irrespective of the evidence.

Id love the Robby to go for an assault charge and Id love to club to go strong and go public on how we support Robby and do not expect any repercussions from PGMOL, and at the same time raise an issue with them about the officials that continue to try to fuck us over.

The sooner this shithole of a league and those that ref and administer it are disbanded the better.
Quote from: Alan_X
"We should never advocate match officials hitting anyone but we're going to excuse it anyway..."

If, and it's a massive if, Roberston touched him or grabbed him (for which there is no evidence in the footage) then surely you pull away, you don't push and you certainly don't raise your elbow so high that you hit someone in the chin. The prick knew what he was doing and knew what he had done straight away. To use refereeing terminology, it's an unnatural movement away from the body.

The giveaway is the reaction. If you accidentally strike someone in the face your reaction is to apologise. Not give them a death stare and bouncer like don't mess with me motion of the hand.
