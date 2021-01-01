First time Ive seen this incident, if that's player on player it's a straight red and 3 match ban as it's clearly a raised elbow aimed at making contact, whether it does doesn't matter, it's all about intent.
The Linesman looks full well like he knows what's he's doing, Robbo is so close to him he's can't argue he raised his elbow at fresh air.
No idea what the outcome will be, cos it's plain as day the PGMOL will stick together and either blame Robbo or in my opinion more likely (to get the Lino off) draw a line under the whole incident, giving it the 'lessons to be learnt' spiel.