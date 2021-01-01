« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 670694 times)

DonkeyWan

  Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,710
  I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5880 on: Today at 01:13:47 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:05:21 pm
Nope. It's all gone mad as usual when it involves footy. Something and nothing really.
This, for me, will forever and always be the yardstick for what an elbow to the face truly means.

Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Qston

  Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,194
  Believer
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5881 on: Today at 01:21:01 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:13:47 pm
This, for me, will forever and always be the yardstick for what an elbow to the face truly means.



Was he mic'd up though ? What does Roy Keane think ? Is it all corrupt ? Where's my tin foil
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

fowlermagic

  Ilittarate
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,221
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5882 on: Today at 01:21:47 pm
Think I be telling the players to watch their Ps and Qs after the mess with Mitrovic as why even question an official these days as have we ever seen one change their mind after a discussion with a player. The linesman will get a wee suspension im sure but don't be surprised if there is a lot more yellows brandished for players confronting officials. Honestly I wouldn't mind a ref giving yellows like they were going out of fashion to players who surround him or her. Players conduct needs improving and do does officiating.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

DonkeyWan

  ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,710
  I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5883 on: Today at 01:23:16 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:21:01 pm
Was he mic'd up though ? What does Roy Keane think ? Is it all corrupt ? Where's my tin foil
The commentary team on the day, watching the replay goes "Ohh he's late, might a red card here!"
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

number 168

  Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,112
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5884 on: Today at 01:24:20 pm
Halsey reckons "'To me, it looks like Robertson goes to grab Hatzidakis, who brushes him off with his arm and catches him accidentally.", I always thought that guy had soething wrong with his eyesight.

Walton says ""However, I believe the available replays make the incident look worse than it probably was. Robertson went over to the assistant, and Hatzidakis then motions in the Liverpool left back's direction. The quality of the footage makes more than speculation difficult". Another who was a total incompetent.

Even more laughable is some bloke from a refs' charity (sic) saying "The learnings here are: what was a player doing going over and manhandling a match official yet again?" Manhandling?

Even with clear documentary footage of the whole event the twisting is in full flow.
DonkeyWan

  ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,710
  I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5885 on: Today at 01:29:04 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:24:20 pm
Halsey reckons "'To me, it looks like Robertson goes to grab Hatzidakis, who brushes him off with his arm and catches him accidentally.", I always thought that guy had soething wrong with his eyesight.

Walton says ""However, I believe the available replays make the incident look worse than it probably was. Robertson went over to the assistant, and Hatzidakis then motions in the Liverpool left back's direction. The quality of the footage makes more than speculation difficult". Another who was a total incompetent.

Even more laughable is some bloke from a refs' charity (sic) saying "The learnings here are: what was a player doing going over and manhandling a match official yet again?" Manhandling?

Even with clear documentary footage of the whole event the twisting is in full flow.

I mean, that is the flipside and clearly bollocks. How can he say the replays make something worse than it was? They are replays. And then says they are too bad to learn anything from them. You just said they make the situation look worse, make up your mind.

As for "'it's your fault for getting caught" that is also pretty dumb.

As I have said, an apology for the mistake and move on.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

lfc_col

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,743
  And Could He Play!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5886 on: Today at 01:31:11 pm
Its the old boys network looking after each other clear as day
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,050
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5887 on: Today at 01:38:30 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:33:46 am
Doesn't matter whether he grabbed him or not, the linesman can't react like that.  Maybe they're all a bit more sensitive to it after what happened with Mitrovic but you just can't do that sort of thing when you're an official.

Talk of it being 'an elbow to the face' is silly, though.  Robertson just grabbed his arm to have a word and the linesman panicked a bit and lifted his arm up to stop himself being held, and caught him on the chin.


Why do people keep posting this,it's bullshit tubby,you don't put your elbow that high whilst you're on the ground unless you're dancing or being violent.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

DonkeyWan

  ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,710
  I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5888 on: Today at 01:42:21 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:38:30 pm

Why do people keep posting this,it's bullshit tubby,you don't put your elbow that high whilst you're on the ground unless you're dancing or being violent.
That's just not true, look how high the elbows are here (Robertson beware)
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Funky_Gibbons

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,694
  Follow the gourd
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5889 on: Today at 01:46:12 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:38:30 pm

Why do people keep posting this,it's bullshit tubby,you don't put your elbow that high whilst you're on the ground unless you're dancing or being violent.
If someone is standing beside you and are touching your arm and you want them off, you'd push your arm forwards. The only reason you'd push your arm backwards and towards that person is if you're trying to hit them in the same movement.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,050
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5890 on: Today at 01:50:49 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:42:21 pm
That's just not true, look how high the elbows are here (Robertson beware)



He's dancing  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 66,373
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5891 on: Today at 01:56:25 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:50:49 pm

He's dancing  ;D

That would be over the bloody top on Strictly never mind a footie pitch.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

jepovic

  Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,466
  Meh sd f
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5892 on: Today at 03:10:35 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:42:21 pm
That's just not true, look how high the elbows are here (Robertson beware)

Not that there's anything wrong with that
GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,979
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5893 on: Today at 03:12:25 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:22:51 am
I have noticed Robertson is backing the right winger far too much now.

Nah, you're thinking of the Brazilian lads
4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,930
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5894 on: Today at 03:28:01 pm
Here's what the outcome will be imho:

We're already in the dock for failing to control our players with the surrounding of the Ref in the City match.



Robertson will get a 4 match ban for "touching the official". PGMOL and the FA will need to put a stop to players touching any match official for any reason. So Andy will get a ban.


Hatzidakis will be banned for the rest of the season. With the usual caveats of needing to learn from this and go to additional training.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Charlie Adams fried egg

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,122
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5895 on: Today at 03:33:41 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:28:01 pm
Here's what the outcome will be imho:

We're already in the dock for failing to control our players with the surrounding of the Ref in the City match.



Robertson will get a 4 match ban for "touching the official". PGMOL and the FA will need to put a stop to players touching any match official for any reason. So Andy will get a ban.


Hatzidakis will be banned for the rest of the season. With the usual caveats of needing to learn from this and go to additional training.
I hope we kept a record of all the reasons why Fernandes was judged to have done nothing wrong a few weeks back.

Its the fucking hypocrisy of it all that gets me. If we could be confident that everyone would be treated equally then fine. But it feels like everyone that defended Fernandes is now defending the linesman.

Over to the club.
4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,930
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5896 on: Today at 03:42:16 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:33:41 pm
I hope we kept a record of all the reasons why Fernandes was judged to have done nothing wrong a few weeks back.

Its the fucking hypocrisy of it all that gets me. If we could be confident that everyone would be treated equally then fine. But it feels like everyone that defended Fernandes is now defending the linesman.

Over to the club.

The Lino, and match officials, never put the Fernades incident in their match report.

The Lino never reacted to Bruno.

So..... nothing to see here, move along.


Even though I 100% agree with you.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,050
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5897 on: Today at 03:45:22 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:42:16 pm
The Lino, and match officials, never put the Fernades incident in their match report.

The Lino never reacted to Bruno.

So..... nothing to see here, move along.


Even though I 100% agree with you.

Ref booked him.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,469
  JFT 97
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5898 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:42:21 pm
That's just not true, look how high the elbows are here (Robertson beware)


I am surprised Bruno Fernandes has time to referee other games. I thought he would be too busy refereeing United's games.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,989
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5899 on: Today at 03:50:16 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:24:20 pm
Halsey reckons "'To me, it looks like Robertson goes to grab Hatzidakis, who brushes him off with his arm and catches him accidentally.", I always thought that guy had soething wrong with his eyesight.

Walton says ""However, I believe the available replays make the incident look worse than it probably was. Robertson went over to the assistant, and Hatzidakis then motions in the Liverpool left back's direction. The quality of the footage makes more than speculation difficult". Another who was a total incompetent.

Even more laughable is some bloke from a refs' charity (sic) saying "The learnings here are: what was a player doing going over and manhandling a match official yet again?" Manhandling?

Even with clear documentary footage of the whole event the twisting is in full flow.

The thing is, Halsey's explanation is actually somewhat plausible. But if it truly was accidental, then why the fuck would Hatzidakis not be immediately apologetic?! You would be beside yourself in that situation given the shitstorm it could (and has) cause(d). You'd be straight onto Robertson making sure he was okay and understood what happened.

Instead, he stormed off and presumably demanded Robertson be booked.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,930
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5900 on: Today at 04:01:43 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:45:22 pm
Ref booked him.

For fouling the opposition player.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Kashinoda

  More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,347
  • ....mmm
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5901 on: Today at 04:01:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:50:16 pm
The thing is, Halsey's explanation is actually somewhat plausible. But if it truly was accidental, then why the fuck would Hatzidakis not be immediately apologetic?! You would be beside yourself in that situation given the shitstorm it could (and has) cause(d). You'd be straight onto Robertson making sure he was okay and understood what happened.

Instead, he stormed off and presumably demanded Robertson be booked.

It's plausible until you look at it again.



Also, Walton is on another planet as usual.
Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,347
  • ....mmm
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5902 on: Today at 04:02:30 pm »
:lmao

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5903 on: Today at 04:03:23 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:01:43 pm
For fouling the opposition player.


No,it was after the thug threw his favourite wife defence at him.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,328
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5904 on: Today at 04:06:45 pm »
Un-fucking-believable.
Yet completely predictable.

Yes, he should lose his fucking job.
In any other line of work he would.
Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,337
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5905 on: Today at 04:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:01:50 pm
It's plausible until you look at it again.



Also, Walton is on another planet as usual.

Fuck me, that's as clear a provocation as can be... anywhere else and he gets decked in return.

Even if Andy tried to hold his arm, there was no reason for that arm movement.
Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,564
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5906 on: Today at 04:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:02:30 pm
:lmao



It's the closing of ranks that winds me up.

He fucked up and reacted terribly, he should be at the very least demoted to lower leagues for a while, or just any form of reasonable punishment. Any sane individual can see that's what should happen, but when you have every ex-ref and his dog all coming out of the woodwork to defend the indefensible, throw out blame at Robertson and change the narrative (it's was a "push" now apparently) it does make you sick.

No real comparison obviously but it's the same shit you see in the Met or other police/governmental institutions, but unlike them these are poxy, no mark jumped up little men who referee a game of fucking football. It's all just got so ridiculously out of control and the backtracking and clear bullshitting to defend this guy shows that.
 
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,315
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5907 on: Today at 04:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:02:30 pm
:lmao



"It has been blown a little bit out of proportion," said Martin Cassidy.

Cassidy, the chief executive officer of Ref Support UK, told BBC Sport: "We should never advocate violence or match officials hitting anyone but it genuinely looks like Andy Robertson grabs him and Con pushes him to get off.

"They haven't suspended Andy Robertson. It is a little bit of an overreaction."

:lmao
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,751
  • kopite
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5908 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm »
First time Ive seen this incident, if that's player on player it's a straight red and 3 match ban as it's clearly a raised elbow aimed at making contact, whether it does doesn't matter, it's all about intent.

The Linesman looks full well like he knows what's he's doing, Robbo is so close to him he's can't argue he raised his elbow at fresh air.

No idea what the outcome will be, cos it's plain as day the PGMOL will stick together and either blame Robbo or in my opinion more likely (to get the Lino off) draw a line under the whole incident, giving it the 'lessons to be learnt' spiel.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5909 on: Today at 04:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:17:06 pm
"It has been blown a little bit out of proportion," said Martin Cassidy.

Cassidy, the chief executive officer of Ref Support UK, told BBC Sport: "We should never advocate violence or match officials hitting anyone but it genuinely looks like Andy Robertson grabs him and Con pushes him to get off.

"They haven't suspended Andy Robertson. It is a little bit of an overreaction."

:lmao

Love to watch the videos with these guys and see where this "grab" supposedly is. Sickening to see them all exaggerating Robbo's role in this then down playing this blokes as "just getting him away" "a shrug". Club need to be right on this as this is getting a bit of a joke now.

Set pieces are going to get very interesting now if it's absolutely ok for someone to hit someone in the face if they are grabbed or touched.
