I mentioned in another thread that I have been watching the re-runs of The Big Match Revisited on ITV4 at the moment The commentary is first class (with the fabulous Brian Moore, Gerald Sinstadt etc) and most importantly there are NO co commentators or pundits, and I think watching the match is all the better for it.
There is never any controversy, no trying to influence the public, no agendas, no opinions from the commentator etc - They simply do their job, by providing first class commentary on what's happening in the game as we see it. It's hugely refreshing to listen to. And much more entertaining.
One other thing that is noticeable is the officials. The officials appear to be regular people, with no airs and graces, who again just get on with their job. They still make mistakes, but they have the respect of the players. They are also from every part of England, not just Manchester.
Good simple times. You watched the game or highlights for what it was.
No unnecessary stats, opinions, agendas, media influence etc. You enjoyed the football, moved on, and looked forward to the next game.
Oh for those simple times. Money has ruined football.