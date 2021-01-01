« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 669371 times)

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5840 on: Today at 09:28:35 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:49:01 pm
Starting to think the PL refereeing is one of the careers that attracts sociopaths.

Haha like only just clicking now? Refs for a long time have been a bunch of slimy little arrogant egotistical rats.. Go back to..



The incredulous look from Webb to Sterling "how dare thee peon touch such a mighty god"

And thus lies the crux of the officiating, they are protected to such insane levels they believe themselve above reproach, refuse to admit mistakes.. It's a cesspit of shite without consequence.

Humans make mistake, accept them, learn from them and move on. Pretty simple structure to fix it all.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5841 on: Today at 09:32:12 am »
A player does that to an official its a minimum 6 game ban

And Roy Keane can fuck off as well

"baby"

At least Robertson didnt walk out on his country over a training ground pitch

Keane did nothing but whinge from the minute that world cup campaign started two years earlier and then took his ball and went home.

Could go on but people think the guy is hilariously funny, he can be, but the funniest thing about him is his blatant hypocrisy.

You would think Robertson was rolling around in agony the way Keane was going on, deluded c*nt
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5842 on: Today at 09:32:29 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:58:12 pm
Was that the same lino that flagged a comically bad and late dive against robbo in what could only have been either bias (likely imo, sure looked it) or extreme incompetence? If so clearly he was going to ask him about what on earth he was thinking and doing and the lino just tried to blank him. touches him on the shoulder to get his attention and the lino cracks him one.

Not seen much like it before. that call was worse than the elbow for me, seemed blatant cheating worse so than usual. Mo getting hauled down in the box, you can pretend its 50-50 before a judge, but that dive buddy walked a few steps before falling all of a sudden there was no way anybody in the world thought that was real. Including the lino that flagged it.

NMT for me. no more Tierney. just make it stop. His whole crews in on it.

Echoes my view of that first half.

Shocking decisions by that Lino and his demeanour reeks of knowing he can do what he likes during the play and after the half time whistle went.

This was confirmed to him when Tierney immediately gave Robbo a yellow card. Not clear what for but it gave his assistant a clear message that I am taking your side. They are titanium and its going to their heads. What on earth was going on when the other assistant patted Sako after he had been booked for time wasting? Did he feel sorry for him or is he a family friend?

The governance of our national game and way its refereed every week has never been in such a poor state and that has been the case since before this latest weekend of staggering incompetence.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5843 on: Today at 09:34:26 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:32:12 am
A player does that to an official its a minimum 6 game ban

And Roy Keane can fuck off as well

"baby"

At least Robertson didnt walk out on his country over a training ground pitch

Keane did nothing but whinge from the minute that world cup campaign started two years earlier and then took his ball and went home.

Could go on but people think the guy is hilariously funny, he can be, but the funniest thing about him is his blatant hypocrisy.

You would think Robertson was rolling around in agony the way Keane was going on, deluded c*nt

The others (Carragher, Neville) laughing along with Keane was just as bad.  :-\

A plague on all their houses!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5844 on: Today at 09:36:09 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:34:26 am
The others (Carragher, Neville) laughing along with Keane was just as bad.  :-\

A plague on all their houses!
to rob one of the hypocrites sayings "dead fish going with the flow"

Dont get me wrong Keane was a great player, I would have him probably in my all time 11, certainly in Irelands all time 11 and as captain

but he is full of shit
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5845 on: Today at 09:38:20 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:36:09 am
to rob one of the hypocrites sayings "dead fish going with the flow"

Dont get me wrong Keane was a great player, I would have him probably in my all time 11, certainly in Irelands all time 11 and as captain

but he is full of shit

If you look up 'Utter C*nt' in an encyclopaedia - there's a picture of Roy Keane.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5846 on: Today at 09:40:26 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:38:20 am
If you look up 'Utter C*nt' in an encyclopaedia - there's a picture of Roy Keane.
Thats his job  :D

I love when his fanboys defend him with the usual "show me many how medals he has won compared to whoever"

As if winning medals gives his carte blanche to talk out his arse
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5847 on: Today at 09:42:06 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:40:26 am
Thats his job  :D

I love when his fanboys defend him with the usual "show me many how medals he has won compared to whoever"

As if winning medals gives his carte blanche to talk out his arse

Idi Amin had sh!tloads of medals, as I recall.  ;D
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5848 on: Today at 10:06:15 am »
Keane shoots from the hip and you can clearly see in his face that he knows what he just said is either factually wrong or extremely harsh. He is just too stubborn to back track or admit it and keeps on with a half arsed argument to support what he just said until, inevitably, one of the wise cracks in the studio make a joke about it and he breaks into a smile like a schoolkid  after they have said something naughty.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5849 on: Today at 10:08:11 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:06:15 am
Keane shoots from the hip and you can clearly see in his face that he knows what he just said is either factually wrong or extremely harsh. He is just too stubborn to back track or admit it and keeps on with a half arsed argument to support what he just said until, inevitably, one of the wise cracks in the studio make a joke about it and he breaks into a smile like a schoolkid  after they have said something naughty.

He doesn't shoot from the hip, he just talks bollocks.  Keane as a pundit is the equivalent of one of those 'I'm not a bitch, I'm THE bitch' t-shirts.  Just a load of nonsense that contradicts how he's behaved in the past.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5850 on: Today at 10:08:54 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:49:01 pm
Starting to think the PL refereeing is one of the careers that attracts sociopaths.

Ding, ding, ding

Narcissistic sociopaths who failed at other attempts to gain fame and recognition.

The sooner we have AI referees the better.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5851 on: Today at 10:14:48 am »
He's been stood down pending the investigation of the incident according to the BBC.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
Ah here  ;D

Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:42:06 am
Idi Amin had sh!tloads of medals, as I recall.  ;D
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5853 on: Today at 10:22:54 am »
It is quite amazing that there is a narrative forming, that somehow Robertson is in some way to blame,,, where the fuck is this coming from?? He didn't grab him or push him, or anything else... its absolutely ridiculous whats being peddled
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 10:29:31 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:08:54 am
Ding, ding, ding

Narcissistic sociopaths who failed at other attempts to gain fame and recognition.

The sooner we have AI referees the better.

See also: Bizzies, Traffic Wardens, Security Guards...

;)
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5855 on: Today at 10:29:59 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 10:22:54 am
It is quite amazing that there is a narrative forming, that somehow Robertson is in some way to blame,,, where the fuck is this coming from?? He didn't grab him or push him, or anything else... its absolutely ridiculous whats being peddled

Think it's just a sign of how tribal and bias the game has become, some rival fans in the media and online can't put that aside for a few minutes, even when it's around an issue which shows a glimpse into how out of control and arrogant POGMOL have become and therefore everyone should get behind.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5856 on: Today at 10:34:02 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:06:15 am
Keane shoots from the hip and you can clearly see in his face that he knows what he just said is either factually wrong or extremely harsh. He is just too stubborn to back track or admit it and keeps on with a half arsed argument to support what he just said until, inevitably, one of the wise cracks in the studio make a joke about it and he breaks into a smile like a schoolkid  after they have said something naughty.

the only other pundit he respects is Souness and I think there'd have been a very different tone if he'd been there.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5857 on: Today at 10:39:34 am »
Yeah, I get this to a large extent, but it's at the stage where its so blatantly wrong in this case... it's not even funny. This is a bit of a watershed moment I think, the way this is handled will have big repercussions on any credibility of officiating games, its one thing with dodgy var calls, and ineptitude... where there can be some sort of plausible deniability (brighton penno), but this is an official elbowing a player with no real provocation, except some potentially perceived slight earlier in the game (has this been proven-that he got a smack of the ball when Andy kicked it out?), which makes it worse!



Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:29:59 am
Think it's just a sign of how tribal and bias the game has become, some rival fans in the media and online can't put that aside for a few minutes, even when it's around an issue which shows a glimpse into how out of control and arrogant POGMOL have become and therefore everyone should get behind.

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5858 on: Today at 10:49:12 am »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:32:29 am
Echoes my view of that first half.

Shocking decisions by that Lino and his demeanour reeks of knowing he can do what he likes during the play and after the half time whistle went.

This was confirmed to him when Tierney immediately gave Robbo a yellow card. Not clear what for but it gave his assistant a clear message that I am taking your side. They are titanium and its going to their heads. What on earth was going on when the other assistant patted Sako after he had been booked for time wasting? Did he feel sorry for him or is he a family friend?

The governance of our national game and way its refereed every week has never been in such a poor state and that has been the case since before this latest weekend of staggering incompetence.

Has that even being commented on? What happened to supposed neutrality?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5859 on: Today at 10:58:05 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 10:39:34 am
Yeah, I get this to a large extent, but it's at the stage where its so blatantly wrong in this case... it's not even funny. This is a bit of a watershed moment I think, the way this is handled will have big repercussions on any credibility of officiating games, its one thing with dodgy var calls, and ineptitude... where there can be some sort of plausible deniability (brighton penno), but this is an official elbowing a player with no real provocation, except some potentially perceived slight earlier in the game (has this been proven-that he got a smack of the ball when Andy kicked it out?), which makes it worse!

It's not funny but it's the way the game has gone and has me pulling back from the game because of it the last few years. There are so many rival fans who don't care and pretty much say they wish the lino hit him harder, you have SKY peddling out Keanes quote at the top of their platforms as they know it will cause conflict and generate clicks with rival and Liverpool fans alike. Wouldn't go near shite like talksport but can guarantee they'll have some warped views from someone to stoke even more division and conflict. It's all completely fucked and always the same these days when it comes to anything.

It's also one reason why refs have got away with being so blatant with incompetence and bias for so long as when it happens to a rival club other fans are too filled with their own bias and hatred these days to look past that. It's become pathetic beyond anything it ever was. All fueled by the twitter trolls and glory hunters at each club desperate for wins so they can have bragging rights and 'bantz'.

Think I lost track somewhere in my rant there but if POGMOL do anything but sack the guy it really will show where they are right now. My bet is they 'demote' him to a lower league for the rest of the season then welcome him back along with some bullshit excuse. Fact is if you can't stay professional in these situations, maybe shout back or kick off that's one thing, but throwing an elbow into someones face is completely unhinged and he shouldn't be anywhere near such a high pressure job in arguably the world's top league.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5860 on: Today at 11:12:46 am »
Way past time they were mic'd up.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5861 on: Today at 11:13:31 am »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 09:08:00 pm
Love RAWK but it befuddles me how many great contributors on here view their football through the lens of pundits who are selected to be on TV because of their big mouths and controversial views.

Keane, Carra, Neville. Watching Paul Merson telling you what hes seeing on his screen that you cant see.  This is football designed for idiots, by idiots. Dont let them profit by echoing their shite around here.

But yet we get posters constantly coming on here getting all wound up as to the latest rubbish (Carragher/Neville/insert some twit pundit in here) spout. It's like they want to be outraged. Just mute the TV or find another option it's very simple.

Sky/BT etc.. exist to get people talking about them/clicks to bring in extra advertising revenue. It appeals to societies gullible the kind of arseholes who still buy tabloids to get the news. 
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5862 on: Today at 11:20:16 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:29:59 am
Think it's just a sign of how tribal and bias the game has become, some rival fans in the media and online can't put that aside for a few minutes, even when it's around an issue which shows a glimpse into how out of control and arrogant POGMOL have become and therefore everyone should get behind.

Yep, behold a selection of thoughts from opposing fans on F365

Quote
Was there another incident between Robertson and the linesman that I missed? Seems to be a lot of people saying that Robertson was elbowed and the linesman is doomed. Robertson grabbed the linesmans elbow. In response to this the linesman, forcefully, shrugged off Robertsons grip and grazed his neck in the process. I dont see a problem with this. If Robertson doesnt grab his arm, there is no incident..

Footballers are quite frankly a disgrace in how they treat officials and have been for as long as I can remember. Bearing in mind Im in my fifth decade on this planet thats a damning indictment of players and more so of the respective footballing authorities for letting it continue.
In both a professional and a human context, the assistant referee is quite entitled to insist that a player getting in their face, as Robertson did, should step back and allow them some space. If asking a question or protesting is allowed then thats okay but there is absolutely no requirement to invade the personal space of the officials.
If someone in your place of work approached you excitedly and grabbed your arm, restricting your ability to keep walking, whilst furiously demanding answers to a question, to respond by pushing them away with your arm or elbow is perfectly reasonable and acceptable. This applies to any work environment..

I bet he wouldnt have been so incredibly aggressive toward Hatzidakis if they met in a dark alley behind the pub, though god knows we would all love to see that.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5863 on: Today at 11:20:47 am »
All I am hearing from people I work with e.t.c is it's a nothing incident and that Robertson shouldn't have approached/grabbed the linesman.  What world do people live in really?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5864 on: Today at 11:26:45 am »
I mentioned in another thread that I have been watching the re-runs of The Big Match Revisited on ITV4 at the moment The commentary is first class (with the fabulous Brian Moore, Gerald Sinstadt etc) and most importantly there are NO co commentators or pundits, and I think watching the match is all the better for it.

There is never any controversy, no trying to influence the public, no agendas, no opinions from the commentator etc - They simply do their job, by providing first class commentary on what's happening in the game as we see it. It's hugely refreshing to listen to. And much more entertaining.

One other thing that is noticeable is the officials. The officials appear to be regular people, with no airs and graces, who again just get on with their job. They still make mistakes, but they have the respect of the players. They are also from every part of England, not just Manchester.
Good simple times. You watched the game or highlights for what it was.
No unnecessary stats, opinions, agendas, media influence etc. You enjoyed the football, moved on, and looked forward to the next game.
Oh for those simple times. Money has ruined football.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5865 on: Today at 11:28:59 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 11:20:47 am
All I am hearing from people I work with e.t.c is it's a nothing incident and that Robertson shouldn't have approached/grabbed the linesman.  What world do people live in really?

Yeah this idea that he "grabbed" the linesman, that seems to be the central point of the "defence" of the linesman is not true, he didn't Grab him at all..he may have "touched" him...
And even if he did, which he didn't, an elbow in the face is not justified in any way whatever. agree with you on what world are people on, its ridiculous whats going on with this...
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5866 on: Today at 11:32:59 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:26:45 am
I mentioned in another thread that I have been watching the re-runs of The Big Match Revisited on ITV4 at the moment The commentary is first class (with the fabulous Brian Moore, Gerald Sinstadt etc) and most importantly there are NO co commentators or pundits, and I think watching the match is all the better for it.

There is never any controversy, no trying to influence the public, no agendas, no opinions from the commentator etc - They simply do their job, by providing first class commentary on what's happening in the game as we see it. It's hugely refreshing to listen to. And much more entertaining.

One other thing that is noticeable is the officials. The officials appear to be regular people, with no airs and graces, who again just get on with their job. They still make mistakes, but they have the respect of the players. They are also from every part of England, not just Manchester.
Good simple times. You watched the game or highlights for what it was.
No unnecessary stats, opinions, agendas, media influence etc. You enjoyed the football, moved on, and looked forward to the next game.
Oh for those simple times. Money has ruined football.

Tribalism is alive and well it would appear.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 11:33:46 am »
Doesn't matter whether he grabbed him or not, the linesman can't react like that.  Maybe they're all a bit more sensitive to it after what happened with Mitrovic but you just can't do that sort of thing when you're an official.

Talk of it being 'an elbow to the face' is silly, though.  Robertson just grabbed his arm to have a word and the linesman panicked a bit and lifted his arm up to stop himself being held, and caught him on the chin.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 11:33:59 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:26:45 am
I mentioned in another thread that I have been watching the re-runs of The Big Match Revisited on ITV4 at the moment The commentary is first class (with the fabulous Brian Moore, Gerald Sinstadt etc) and most importantly there are NO co commentators or pundits, and I think watching the match is all the better for it.

There is never any controversy, no trying to influence the public, no agendas, no opinions from the commentator etc - They simply do their job, by providing first class commentary on what's happening in the game as we see it. It's hugely refreshing to listen to. And much more entertaining.

One other thing that is noticeable is the officials. The officials appear to be regular people, with no airs and graces, who again just get on with their job. They still make mistakes, but they have the respect of the players. They are also from every part of England, not just Manchester.
Good simple times. You watched the game or highlights for what it was.
No unnecessary stats, opinions, agendas, media influence etc. You enjoyed the football, moved on, and looked forward to the next game.
Oh for those simple times. Money has ruined football.

I remember Barry Davies saying something along the lines of that he was binned off from some sports/channels as his style was to commentate on what was happening, not to add lot's of his own opinion, and the new producers wanted more and more filler in between the action to which he was not a fan of.

Most of the old commentators, well their styles anyway, would never get a job near any channel these days.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 11:39:55 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:33:46 am
Doesn't matter whether he grabbed him or not, the linesman can't react like that.  Maybe they're all a bit more sensitive to it after what happened with Mitrovic but you just can't do that sort of thing when you're an official.

Talk of it being 'an elbow to the face' is silly, though.  Robertson just grabbed his arm to have a word and the linesman panicked a bit and lifted his arm up to stop himself being held, and caught him on the chin.
Agree. Really poor by the linesman, but it's not top 10 of the worst things I have seen a ref do to LFC.
This season.

IMO the treatment of Salah is the worst. He gets butchered game after game. It's systematic and it's racist, driven by media. If it would have been Salah that went down instead of Jota, we would never have gotten a penalty.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5870 on: Today at 11:47:11 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:33:46 am
Doesn't matter whether he grabbed him or not, the linesman can't react like that.  Maybe they're all a bit more sensitive to it after what happened with Mitrovic but you just can't do that sort of thing when you're an official.

Talk of it being 'an elbow to the face' is silly, though.  Robertson just grabbed his arm to have a word and the linesman panicked a bit and lifted his arm up to stop himself being held, and caught him on the chin.

Yeah, I saw it as an elbow to the chin as well...Though i didnt see any grabbing
« Reply #5871 on: Today at 11:53:21 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:33:46 am
The linesman panicked a bit and lifted his arm up to stop himself being held, and caught him on the chin.

That's a mad take that mate in my view. You don't throw your elbow upwards towards someones face even if you are being held unless you want your elbow to go there. An what is he panicking so much about, seriously?
