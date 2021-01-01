Yeah, I get this to a large extent, but it's at the stage where its so blatantly wrong in this case... it's not even funny. This is a bit of a watershed moment I think, the way this is handled will have big repercussions on any credibility of officiating games, its one thing with dodgy var calls, and ineptitude... where there can be some sort of plausible deniability (brighton penno), but this is an official elbowing a player with no real provocation, except some potentially perceived slight earlier in the game (has this been proven-that he got a smack of the ball when Andy kicked it out?), which makes it worse!



It's not funny but it's the way the game has gone and has me pulling back from the game because of it the last few years. There are so many rival fans who don't care and pretty much say they wish the lino hit him harder, you have SKY peddling out Keanes quote at the top of their platforms as they know it will cause conflict and generate clicks with rival and Liverpool fans alike. Wouldn't go near shite like talksport but can guarantee they'll have some warped views from someone to stoke even more division and conflict. It's all completely fucked and always the same these days when it comes to anything.It's also one reason why refs have got away with being so blatant with incompetence and bias for so long as when it happens to a rival club other fans are too filled with their own bias and hatred these days to look past that. It's become pathetic beyond anything it ever was. All fueled by the twitter trolls and glory hunters at each club desperate for wins so they can have bragging rights and 'bantz'.Think I lost track somewhere in my rant there but if POGMOL do anything but sack the guy it really will show where they are right now. My bet is they 'demote' him to a lower league for the rest of the season then welcome him back along with some bullshit excuse. Fact is if you can't stay professional in these situations, maybe shout back or kick off that's one thing, but throwing an elbow into someones face is completely unhinged and he shouldn't be anywhere near such a high pressure job in arguably the world's top league.