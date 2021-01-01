Was that the same lino that flagged a comically bad and late dive against robbo in what could only have been either bias (likely imo, sure looked it) or extreme incompetence? If so clearly he was going to ask him about what on earth he was thinking and doing and the lino just tried to blank him. touches him on the shoulder to get his attention and the lino cracks him one.



Not seen much like it before. that call was worse than the elbow for me, seemed blatant cheating worse so than usual. Mo getting hauled down in the box, you can pretend its 50-50 before a judge, but that dive buddy walked a few steps before falling all of a sudden there was no way anybody in the world thought that was real. Including the lino that flagged it.



NMT for me. no more Tierney. just make it stop. His whole crews in on it.



Echoes my view of that first half.Shocking decisions by that Lino and his demeanour reeks of knowing he can do what he likes during the play and after the half time whistle went.This was confirmed to him when Tierney immediately gave Robbo a yellow card. Not clear what for but it gave his assistant a clear message that I am taking your side. They are titanium and its going to their heads. What on earth was going on when the other assistant patted Sako after he had been booked for time wasting? Did he feel sorry for him or is he a family friend?The governance of our national game and way its refereed every week has never been in such a poor state and that has been the case since before this latest weekend of staggering incompetence.