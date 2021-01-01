« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 142 143 144 145 146 [147]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 668885 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,080
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5840 on: Today at 09:28:35 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:49:01 pm
Starting to think the PL refereeing is one of the careers that attracts sociopaths.

Haha like only just clicking now? Refs for a long time have been a bunch of slimy little arrogant egotistical rats.. Go back to..



The incredulous look from Webb to Sterling "how dare thee peon touch such a mighty god"

And thus lies the crux of the officiating, they are protected to such insane levels they believe themselve above reproach, refuse to admit mistakes.. It's a cesspit of shite without consequence.

Humans make mistake, accept them, learn from them and move on. Pretty simple structure to fix it all.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,577
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5841 on: Today at 09:32:12 am »
A player does that to an official its a minimum 6 game ban

And Roy Keane can fuck off as well

"baby"

At least Robertson didnt walk out on his country over a training ground pitch

Keane did nothing but whinge from the minute that world cup campaign started two years earlier and then took his ball and went home.

Could go on but people think the guy is hilariously funny, he can be, but the funniest thing about him is his blatant hypocrisy.

You would think Robertson was rolling around in agony the way Keane was going on, deluded c*nt
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5842 on: Today at 09:32:29 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:58:12 pm
Was that the same lino that flagged a comically bad and late dive against robbo in what could only have been either bias (likely imo, sure looked it) or extreme incompetence? If so clearly he was going to ask him about what on earth he was thinking and doing and the lino just tried to blank him. touches him on the shoulder to get his attention and the lino cracks him one.

Not seen much like it before. that call was worse than the elbow for me, seemed blatant cheating worse so than usual. Mo getting hauled down in the box, you can pretend its 50-50 before a judge, but that dive buddy walked a few steps before falling all of a sudden there was no way anybody in the world thought that was real. Including the lino that flagged it.

NMT for me. no more Tierney. just make it stop. His whole crews in on it.

Echoes my view of that first half.

Shocking decisions by that Lino and his demeanour reeks of knowing he can do what he likes during the play and after the half time whistle went.

This was confirmed to him when Tierney immediately gave Robbo a yellow card. Not clear what for but it gave his assistant a clear message that I am taking your side. They are titanium and its going to their heads. What on earth was going on when the other assistant patted Sako after he had been booked for time wasting? Did he feel sorry for him or is he a family friend?

The governance of our national game and way its refereed every week has never been in such a poor state and that has been the case since before this latest weekend of staggering incompetence.
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5843 on: Today at 09:34:26 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:32:12 am
A player does that to an official its a minimum 6 game ban

And Roy Keane can fuck off as well

"baby"

At least Robertson didnt walk out on his country over a training ground pitch

Keane did nothing but whinge from the minute that world cup campaign started two years earlier and then took his ball and went home.

Could go on but people think the guy is hilariously funny, he can be, but the funniest thing about him is his blatant hypocrisy.

You would think Robertson was rolling around in agony the way Keane was going on, deluded c*nt

The others (Carragher, Neville) laughing along with Keane was just as bad.  :-\

A plague on all their houses!
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,577
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5844 on: Today at 09:36:09 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:34:26 am
The others (Carragher, Neville) laughing along with Keane was just as bad.  :-\

A plague on all their houses!
to rob one of the hypocrites sayings "dead fish going with the flow"

Dont get me wrong Keane was a great player, I would have him probably in my all time 11, certainly in Irelands all time 11 and as captain

but he is full of shit
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5845 on: Today at 09:38:20 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:36:09 am
to rob one of the hypocrites sayings "dead fish going with the flow"

Dont get me wrong Keane was a great player, I would have him probably in my all time 11, certainly in Irelands all time 11 and as captain

but he is full of shit

If you look up 'Utter C*nt' in an encyclopaedia - there's a picture of Roy Keane.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,577
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5846 on: Today at 09:40:26 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:38:20 am
If you look up 'Utter C*nt' in an encyclopaedia - there's a picture of Roy Keane.
Thats his job  :D

I love when his fanboys defend him with the usual "show me many how medals he has won compared to whoever"

As if winning medals gives his carte blanche to talk out his arse
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5847 on: Today at 09:42:06 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:40:26 am
Thats his job  :D

I love when his fanboys defend him with the usual "show me many how medals he has won compared to whoever"

As if winning medals gives his carte blanche to talk out his arse

Idi Amin had sh!tloads of medals, as I recall.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5848 on: Today at 10:06:15 am »
Keane shoots from the hip and you can clearly see in his face that he knows what he just said is either factually wrong or extremely harsh. He is just too stubborn to back track or admit it and keeps on with a half arsed argument to support what he just said until, inevitably, one of the wise cracks in the studio make a joke about it and he breaks into a smile like a schoolkid  after they have said something naughty.
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,505
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5849 on: Today at 10:08:11 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:06:15 am
Keane shoots from the hip and you can clearly see in his face that he knows what he just said is either factually wrong or extremely harsh. He is just too stubborn to back track or admit it and keeps on with a half arsed argument to support what he just said until, inevitably, one of the wise cracks in the studio make a joke about it and he breaks into a smile like a schoolkid  after they have said something naughty.

He doesn't shoot from the hip, he just talks bollocks.  Keane as a pundit is the equivalent of one of those 'I'm not a bitch, I'm THE bitch' t-shirts.  Just a load of nonsense that contradicts how he's behaved in the past.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5850 on: Today at 10:08:54 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:49:01 pm
Starting to think the PL refereeing is one of the careers that attracts sociopaths.

Ding, ding, ding

Narcissistic sociopaths who failed at other attempts to gain fame and recognition.

The sooner we have AI referees the better.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,770
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5851 on: Today at 10:14:48 am »
He's been stood down pending the investigation of the incident according to the BBC.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
Ah here  ;D

Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:42:06 am
Idi Amin had sh!tloads of medals, as I recall.  ;D
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 142 143 144 145 146 [147]   Go Up
« previous next »
 