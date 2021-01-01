Starting to think the PL refereeing is one of the careers that attracts sociopaths.
Haha like only just clicking now? Refs for a long time have been a bunch of slimy little arrogant egotistical rats.. Go back to..
The incredulous look from Webb to Sterling "how dare thee peon touch such a mighty god"
And thus lies the crux of the officiating, they are protected to such insane levels they believe themselve above reproach, refuse to admit mistakes.. It's a cesspit of shite without consequence.
Humans make mistake, accept them, learn from them and move on. Pretty simple structure to fix it all.