The thing is if you accidentally catch someone in the face then you instinctively apologise. You don't give a juicehead don't fuck with me gesture and walk off.
So Im reading the linesman was in fear of his life from a big baby attacking him
Understandable. Robbo ruffled Messi's hair donchaknow
Nearly decapitated him I heard
Could have killed him.
Would you be saying it was just a shrug if someone had done that to Lewin or Pickford out of interest?
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Well, that is just utter horseshit, insinuating someone is an Everton fan because they don't agree with you. I hate this kind of bully boy tactic, trying to turn the group against someone with a dissenting opinion by falsely accusing them of being a troll from a rival forum. It has no place on a discussion board, this kind of manipulative adversarial lies. If you can't argue with eloquence then stay schtum, don't try and get others to gang up on me to make up for your weaknesses.
Him being blamed for the elbow is a staggering development.
Is it really though? I mean knowing what we know about pundits in the UK and PGMOL and the FA, are you really surprised?
Its just totally bizarre where were going on this one.
Haha what the fuck?! Getting others to gang up on you?! I'm not that powerful You can call me a bully all you want but it's kind of hard to debate with someone who called it a "shrug" when there's clear video evidence that shows it absolutely was not a shrug.I also don't think you are a blue to be fair but you are often massively kind to them.
I try to be balanced and fair is all.
The irony from keane, a man who walked out on his country at the world cup, talking about someone being a baby. and him with his moody sulky schtick he carries round on tv
