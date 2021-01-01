« previous next »
His own fault apparently.Shouldn't have surrounded so aggressively that poor smallish bodybuilder looking lino,got an accidental shrug for his troubles.
The thing is if you accidentally catch someone in the face then you instinctively apologise. You don't give a juicehead don't fuck with me gesture and walk off.

Yeah, that's a good point, i honestly cannot believe anyone does not see that as a directed elbow..how could you not?
Anything from the PFA? You would hope they are supporting him. One of their members gets elbowed in the face and is being seen in some quarters as the transgressor, the least they could do is issue some sort of statement.
Oh. Oh dear. Now Ive seen the clips. Definitely a dont mess with me vibe from the linesman. Forgot who he was and what his job was for a minute.

I imagine Robertson is an absolute nightmare to officiate and play against but hey  ;D.

A recent incident involving a match official in Liga MX.


Liga MX referee Fernando Hernandez was given a 12-game suspension for kneeing Leon's Lucas Romero in the groin this past weekend.
So Im reading the linesman was in fear of his life from a big baby attacking him
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:27:21 pm
So Im reading the linesman was in fear of his life from a big baby attacking him

Understandable. Robbo ruffled Messi's hair donchaknow
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:29:00 pm
Understandable. Robbo ruffled Messi's hair donchaknow
Nearly decapitated him I heard
Juicehead Constantine Wifebeater Hatzidakis .

Fucking snob,how many names does he need.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:32:53 pm
Nearly decapitated him I heard

Could have killed him.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:33:38 pm
Could have killed him.
TM Sir Alex 😂
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:58:17 pm
The thing is if you accidentally catch someone in the face then you instinctively apologise. You don't give a juicehead don't fuck with me gesture and walk off.

quite!

That look to his sleeve, which I presumed Robbo had touched - although its hard to tell on the vid.

Just a mad reaction, guess the dickhead thought hed get away with it being as the half was over.   Too daft to realise that theres cameras everywhere at a premier league game and ground?
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:02:24 pm
Would you be saying it was just a shrug if someone had done that to Lewin or Pickford out of interest?
Well, that is just utter horseshit, insinuating someone is an Everton fan because they don't agree with you. I hate this kind of bully boy tactic, trying to turn the group against someone with a dissenting opinion by falsely accusing them of being a troll from a rival forum. It has no place on a discussion board, this kind of manipulative adversarial lies. If you can't argue with eloquence then stay schtum, don't try and get others to gang up on me to make up for your weaknesses.
Starting to think the PL refereeing is one of the careers that attracts sociopaths.
Him being blamed for the elbow is a staggering development.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:48:49 pm
Well, that is just utter horseshit, insinuating someone is an Everton fan because they don't agree with you. I hate this kind of bully boy tactic, trying to turn the group against someone with a dissenting opinion by falsely accusing them of being a troll from a rival forum. It has no place on a discussion board, this kind of manipulative adversarial lies. If you can't argue with eloquence then stay schtum, don't try and get others to gang up on me to make up for your weaknesses.

Haha what the fuck?! Getting others to gang up on you?! I'm not that powerful ;D You can call me a bully all you want but it's kind of hard to debate with someone who called it a "shrug" when there's clear video evidence that shows it absolutely was not a shrug.

I also don't think you are a blue to be fair but you are often massively kind to them.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:56:24 pm
Him being blamed for the elbow is a staggering development.

Is it really though? I mean knowing what we know about pundits in the UK and PGMOL and the FA, are you really surprised?
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:56:24 pm
Him being blamed for the elbow is a staggering development.

True. Fully expected from ex-officials and Bluto though.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:56:24 pm
Him being blamed for the elbow is a staggering development.

It's not a development though. Roy Keane was straight on it, called Robbo a baby 5 times and said he grabbed the ref

He was a total nob yesterday. Was clearly fuming the entire day. Seemed to really hate the fact it was an exciting game of football

Hates both sides and just couldn't bear it
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:59:29 pm
Is it really though? I mean knowing what we know about pundits in the UK and PGMOL and the FA, are you really surprised?

With the PGMOL chief from the SYP.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:59:29 pm
Is it really though? I mean knowing what we know about pundits in the UK and PGMOL and the FA, are you really surprised?
Its just totally bizarre where were going on this one.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:17:44 pm
Its just totally bizarre where were going on this one.

Oh on here? Yeah that seems very odd.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:58:46 pm
Haha what the fuck?! Getting others to gang up on you?! I'm not that powerful ;D You can call me a bully all you want but it's kind of hard to debate with someone who called it a "shrug" when there's clear video evidence that shows it absolutely was not a shrug.

I also don't think you are a blue to be fair but you are often massively kind to them.
I try to be balanced and fair is all.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:21:35 pm
I try to be balanced and fair is all.

Fair enough mate  :thumbup
The irony from keane, a man who walked out on his country at the world cup, talking about someone being a baby. and him with his moody sulky schtick he carries round on tv
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:32:06 pm
The irony from keane, a man who walked out on his country at the world cup, talking about someone being a baby. and him with his moody sulky schtick he carries round on tv

Sky isnt a proper channel.

Its just a weird bunch of ex pros who hate particular clubs.
