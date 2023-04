Was that the same lino that flagged a comically bad and late dive against robbo in what could only have been either bias (likely imo, sure looked it) or extreme incompetence? If so clearly he was going to ask him about what on earth he was thinking and doing and the lino just tried to blank him. touches him on the shoulder to get his attention and the lino cracks him one.



Not seen much like it before. that call was worse than the elbow for me, seemed blatant cheating worse so than usual. Mo getting hauled down in the box, you can pretend its 50-50 before a judge, but that dive buddy walked a few steps before falling all of a sudden there was no way anybody in the world thought that was real. Including the lino that flagged it.



NMT for me. no more Tierney. just make it stop. His whole crews in on it.