Totally different sports, maybe they take their aggression out on each other. Football is unique in many aspects. I've played many sports including football, tennis, cricket, rugby etc. Football was the most draining emotionally



I don't think the "different sports" is relevant at all. It's all about what is allowed by the officials. Enforce the rule that only the captain can talk to the referee about decisions and you won't see anyone surrounding the referee (which is done to try to influence him/her). Is playing professional women's football "less draining" as you don't see them doing it. This is a learnt behaviour and once one team is allowed to do it then the others follow suit.Anyway this is probably best discussed on a separate thread as it's not that relevant to Robertson...it is a general problem.