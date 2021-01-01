« previous next »
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5720 on: Today at 03:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:24:28 pm
OK, generally I agree with you but theres a fine balance between what Mitrovic done and what Robertson has done. The problem is, when they come out with this initiatives then they start booking everyone as some sort of zero tolerance. It's an emotional game and whilst you need to keep you head in check, you aren't going to miraculously stop people feeling aggrieved and remonstrating with the ref, just wouldn't happen

Agreed generally, but isn't that why it should be done by the captain rather than individual players, which is when things can get out of hand. You wouldn't then have a situation whereby it can be loaded against the one player, as is happening now.  They can do it in rugby, why not football they should also wire the officials up so people can listen to what's being said as well.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5721 on: Today at 03:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:24:28 pm
OK, generally I agree with you but theres a fine balance between what Mitrovic done and what Robertson has done. The problem is, when they come out with this initiatives then they start booking everyone as some sort of zero tolerance. It's an emotional game and whilst you need to keep you head in check, you aren't going to miraculously stop people feeling aggrieved and remonstrating with the ref, just wouldn't happen

So how does it work in rugby? It's down to the players, managers and clubs to instil discipline.

If there was zero tolerance then it would quickly stop.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5722 on: Today at 03:33:35 pm »
Wild that even some on here are blaming Robertson and defending the official.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5723 on: Today at 03:35:34 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:33:35 pm
Wild that even some on here are blaming Robertson and defending the official.

Who is defending the official? Do you think its a good look to see players surrounding referees as United do on a regular basis?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5724 on: Today at 03:37:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:29:32 pm
Agreed generally, but isn't that why it should be done by the captain rather than individual players, which is when things can get out of hand. You wouldn't then have a situation whereby it can be loaded against the one player, as is happening now.  They can do it in rugby, why not football they should also wire the officials up so people can listen to what's being said as well.

Again, in a high stakes game, people don't think rationally. Last min in a CL game, your team is losing and you're denied a certain penalty, the ref says no. You're not going to get everyone backing off for the captain to talk to the ref. This is as fans, God knows what it's like for a player
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5725 on: Today at 03:39:03 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:32:05 pm
So how does it work in rugby? It's down to the players, managers and clubs to instil discipline.

If there was zero tolerance then it would quickly stop.

Totally different sports, maybe they take their aggression out on each other. Football is unique in many aspects. I've played many sports including football, tennis, cricket, rugby etc. Football was the most draining emotionally
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:03 pm by Machae »
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5726 on: Today at 03:39:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:35:34 pm
Who is defending the official? Do you think its a good look to see players surrounding referees as United do on a regular basis?

I don't really give a fuck about that right now, your whataboutery on this issue is weird.
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 03:39:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:35:34 pm
Who is defending the official? Do you think its a good look to see players surrounding referees as United do on a regular basis?

Don't think anyone argues that, just not really relevant to what we're talking about re Robertson
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5728 on: Today at 03:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:37:55 pm
Again, in a high stakes game, people don't think rationally. Last min in a CL game, your team is losing and you're denied a certain penalty, the ref says no. You're not going to get everyone backing off for the captain to talk to the ref. This is as fans, God knows what it's like for a player

In most cases though if you look at how Henderson copes with these incidents he will push players away so he can be the one to speak to the official, rather than a number of people piling in.
« Reply #5729 on: Today at 03:41:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:39:55 pm
In most cases though if you look at how Henderson copes with these incidents he will push players away so he can be the one to speak to the official, rather than a number of people piling in.

I think we're talking about two separate things and youre going off on a tangent, that no one is arguing against
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5730 on: Today at 03:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:39:03 pm
Totally different sports, maybe they take their aggression out on each other. Football is unique in many aspects. I've played many sports including football, tennis, cricket, rugby etc. Football was the most draining emotionally

I don't think the "different sports" is relevant at all. It's all about what is allowed by the officials. Enforce the rule that only the captain can talk to the referee about decisions and you won't see anyone surrounding the referee (which is done to try to influence him/her). Is playing professional women's football "less draining" as you don't see them doing it. This is a learnt behaviour and once one team is allowed to do it then the others follow suit.

Anyway this is probably best discussed on a separate thread as it's not that relevant to Robertson...it is a general problem.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5731 on: Today at 03:50:24 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:32:05 pm
So how does it work in rugby? It's down to the players, managers and clubs to instil discipline.

If there was zero tolerance then it would quickly stop.

Rugby has quality officials.

Football has bent officials.

I still think that it was a natural action from the scumbag and his partners mates should probably check up on their friend.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:11 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
« Reply #5732 on: Today at 03:52:25 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:45:59 pm
I don't think the "different sports" is relevant at all. It's all about what is allowed by the officials. Enforce the rule that only the captain can talk to the referee about decisions and you won't see anyone surrounding the referee (which is done to try to influence him/her). Is playing professional women's football "less draining" as you don't see them doing it. This is a learnt behaviour and once one team is allowed to do it then the others follow suit.

Anyway this is probably best discussed on a separate thread as it's not that relevant to Robertson...it is a general problem.

You asked why it was different in Rugby and I surmised why I thought it was, so relevant to the discussion. If you're asking for a rule change, then that already exists a few seasons ago. You have to ask why they stopped enforcing it

However, totally different to the Robertson case so I'm not even sure why it was brought up
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5733 on: Today at 03:53:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:35:34 pm
Who is defending the official? Do you think its a good look to see players surrounding referees as United do on a regular basis?

Thats not relevant here and we rarely do that.

Robert sun is wrong for touching his arm but the linesman should be banned for ages. He cant do that.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5734 on: Today at 03:57:19 pm »
Nothing will change until we make the crooked,angry,power hungry bastards conversations public.


Why and who stopped that from happening ?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5735 on: Today at 03:59:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:57:19 pm
Nothing will change until we make the crooked,angry,power hungry bastards conversations public.


Why and who stopped that from happening ?

It doesnt happen as they dont want us to hear it.

Remember Jon Moss giving Spurs a penalty when TV mics picked the conversation with linesman? He literally guessed.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5736 on: Today at 04:02:02 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:29:19 pm
Why are you condoning "even a slight push"? There should not be anyone laying a finger on the referee or the officials. The officials are there to do a job and should not be touched nor harassed. Leave it to the captains to talk to the referee about the decisions made and no-one else.

The state of refereeing is another matter and the two should not be muddled up.

Complaints about refereeing should be done formally by the club or through meetings.

I am not. I am saying they are already protected, nobody can touch them even a slight push gets you in big trouble . Same with verbal harassment as they can book the player or send him off. It's strange to see someone talking about hostility towards the officials when the officials are protected more than anyone else ! and after a referee assaulted a player.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5737 on: Today at 04:04:33 pm »
Was supposed to happen a few days after the announcement.

As it is they're not held to any professional standard and fight against any form of accountability.

They are the weak link.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5738 on: Today at 04:06:11 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:29:19 pm
Why are you condoning "even a slight push"? There should not be anyone laying a finger on the referee or the officials. The officials are there to do a job and should not be touched nor harassed. Leave it to the captains to talk to the referee about the decisions made and no-one else.

The state of refereeing is another matter and the two should not be muddled up.

Complaints about refereeing should be done formally by the club or through meetings.

Bullshit is it another matter,shitty,arrogant refs are the problem.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5739 on: Today at 04:06:50 pm »
Suspend the lino for a few games, then send him down the pyramid for a little while. Dont think it needs to go any further than that.
