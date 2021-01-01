OK, generally I agree with you but theres a fine balance between what Mitrovic done and what Robertson has done. The problem is, when they come out with this initiatives then they start booking everyone as some sort of zero tolerance. It's an emotional game and whilst you need to keep you head in check, you aren't going to miraculously stop people feeling aggrieved and remonstrating with the ref, just wouldn't happen
Wild that even some on here are blaming Robertson and defending the official.
Agreed generally, but isn't that why it should be done by the captain rather than individual players, which is when things can get out of hand. You wouldn't then have a situation whereby it can be loaded against the one player, as is happening now. They can do it in rugby, why not football they should also wire the officials up so people can listen to what's being said as well.
So how does it work in rugby? It's down to the players, managers and clubs to instil discipline.If there was zero tolerance then it would quickly stop.
Who is defending the official? Do you think its a good look to see players surrounding referees as United do on a regular basis?
Again, in a high stakes game, people don't think rationally. Last min in a CL game, your team is losing and you're denied a certain penalty, the ref says no. You're not going to get everyone backing off for the captain to talk to the ref. This is as fans, God knows what it's like for a player
In most cases though if you look at how Henderson copes with these incidents he will push players away so he can be the one to speak to the official, rather than a number of people piling in.
Totally different sports, maybe they take their aggression out on each other. Football is unique in many aspects. I've played many sports including football, tennis, cricket, rugby etc. Football was the most draining emotionally
I don't think the "different sports" is relevant at all. It's all about what is allowed by the officials. Enforce the rule that only the captain can talk to the referee about decisions and you won't see anyone surrounding the referee (which is done to try to influence him/her). Is playing professional women's football "less draining" as you don't see them doing it. This is a learnt behaviour and once one team is allowed to do it then the others follow suit.Anyway this is probably best discussed on a separate thread as it's not that relevant to Robertson...it is a general problem.
Nothing will change until we make the crooked,angry,power hungry bastards conversations public.Why and who stopped that from happening ?
Why are you condoning "even a slight push"? There should not be anyone laying a finger on the referee or the officials. The officials are there to do a job and should not be touched nor harassed. Leave it to the captains to talk to the referee about the decisions made and no-one else.The state of refereeing is another matter and the two should not be muddled up.Complaints about refereeing should be done formally by the club or through meetings.
