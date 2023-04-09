« previous next »
Offline Haggis36

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 12:16:12 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Clattenberg being quoted widely claiming the linesman was "scared" and "acted in self-defence". The whitewash is truly underway.

That is utterly, irredeemably mortifying.

So if a player headbutts another player who squares up to him it's fine because it's only self defence? Or if the referee starts handing out knuckledusters everytime he gets absolutely surrounded by baying players who are screaming in his face (which we as a club never do, btw), all good? Fucking nonsense.

Robbo walks over to him and maybe brushes against his arm so he's justified in throwing an elbow? You'd get done for assault in the real world.

If the linesmen is scared by that he probably shouldn't leave his house, lest he be elbowing anyone who looks at him funny on the street out of fear for his safety.
Offline Hazell

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 12:28:45 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:52:47 pm
Defo a concerted effort now to turn this on Robbo.

This nonsense from the Torygraph by Keith Hackett:

'Given recent events, it would not surprise me if it was fear that caused assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis to react in the way he did towards Andy Robertson after the half-time whistle was blown against Arsenal.

The Liverpool defender approaches the match official from behind, making him unaware of his presence.

There appears to be contact between Robertson and Hatzidakis, and the assistant is trying to release himself by walking away from the Scotland international.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/09/andy-robertson-incident-is-unprecedented-fear/

FEAR??!?!?!? Good grief!

Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Clattenberg being quoted widely claiming the linesman was "scared" and "acted in self-defence". The whitewash is truly underway.

Blimey. This is going to be very interesting. Looking forward to what that Dermot Gallagher says tomorrow.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 12:35:43 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:28:45 am
Blimey. This is going to be very interesting. Looking forward to what that Dermot Gallagher says tomorrow.


Exactly what I said earlier only I said he'd try to blame the atmosphere.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 12:50:13 am »
Are the Officials Miked up? I know they can communicate with mics and earpieces but are they also recording?
Offline 4pool

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 12:51:44 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:14:09 pm
and what does all that have to do with what we've been discussing?  :)

A Premier League match will NOT go on without a 4th official.

Those were the duties of a 4th official and why the match has to have one.
Offline farawayred

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 12:53:28 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:51:44 am
A Premier League match will NOT go on without a 4th official.

Those were the duties of a 4th official and why the match has to have one.
Yes, and the replaced official becomes the fourth. It happened many times when a ref gets an injury, for example. The match is not then stopped.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 01:00:36 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:51:44 am
A Premier League match will NOT go on without a 4th official.

Those were the duties of a 4th official and why the match has to have one.


You think that they'd abandon the game if the reserve and 4th official were needed on the line and pitch ?
Offline SamLad

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 01:09:27 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:53:28 am
Yes, and the replaced official becomes the fourth. It happened many times when a ref gets an injury, for example. The match is not then stopped.

I never said a game would be stopped if one of the officials got incapacitated.
Offline farawayred

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 02:06:58 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:09:27 am
I never said a game would be stopped if one of the officials got incapacitated.
I was replying to 4pool who said that the game cannot go without a fourth official
Online Redbonnie

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 03:25:12 am »
I saw this happen live and I literally couldnt believe my eyes. Surreal, the mask slipped there.
Offline markthescouser

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 03:40:32 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:52:47 pm
Defo a concerted effort now to turn this on Robbo.

This nonsense from the Torygraph by Keith Hackett:

The Liverpool defender approaches the match official from behind, making him unaware of his presence.

This though, is completely, 100%, not true. Robertson walks up to him face on, and the linesman walks past him and is looking at him when he throws the elbow.
Offline Lubeh

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 03:58:22 am »
Both video's IMO show robbo never touched him, he leaned in and was saying or shouting something from them angles. The only arm you see move is the linesman.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 04:13:27 am »
To balance things a bit, there's a few articles on the Daily Mail saying what the linesman did can't be defended
Online GreatEx

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 04:16:43 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:13:27 am
To balance things a bit, there's a few articles on the Daily Mail saying what the linesman did can't be defended

Only because the ref has an "ethnic" name
Online GreatEx

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 04:18:15 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 12:12:10 am
ah the BBC bunch of knobheads ffs whats going on with them these days

Mask slipped with the Lineker story, they're a tool of the Tory culture war department now
Offline farawayred

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 05:05:28 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:16:43 am
Only because the ref has an "ethnic" name
Sand Kostas after him then, the mad Greek Scouser...
Offline newterp

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 05:48:19 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:05:28 am
Sand Kostas after him then, the mad Greek Scouser...

Sand Kostas - sounds like he's Persian.
Offline Knight

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 06:54:51 am »
Robbo has gently rested his hand on the officials forearm. The reaction is massively over the top. I guess theres been a lot of chat about physical contact between the players and the officials which may account for the over top reaction. The charitable way of seeing it as a, woah get off me youre not allowed to touch me but done in a very, very clumsy way. Or he was actually lashing out at Rovnos head, which is also possible.
Offline Johnny Foreigner

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 06:59:41 am »
not sure which sources are ok, but search for "diego carlos" and "kicked by referee". Ref attempted to kick the player and got six months suspension.. six months suspension and then hanged up his boots after that. french football 2021

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/46132066
Online Tobelius

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 07:03:54 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
Unbelievable really, "He appears to shove him as he past"?? Eh no he doesn't.

A joke really,they seem to forget there's footage of the lino elbowing Robbo in the face.

Not saying he should be hung and quartered for it or anything but no point lying about what happened in a stadium full of cameras.
Online Fromola

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 07:51:38 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Clattenberg being quoted widely claiming the linesman was "scared" and "acted in self-defence". The whitewash is truly underway.

SYP Webb would have acted swiftly to get all the statements in.
Online Circa1892

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 08:10:55 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 12:12:10 am
ah the BBC bunch of knobheads ffs whats going on with them these days

Theyre a Salford based outfit. When it comes to sport BBC and the guardian are by far the worst bunch of City loving sportswashing apologists.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5662 on: Today at 08:17:29 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:52:47 pm
Defo a concerted effort now to turn this on Robbo.

This nonsense from the Torygraph by Keith Hackett:

'Given recent events, it would not surprise me if it was fear that caused assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis to react in the way he did towards Andy Robertson after the half-time whistle was blown against Arsenal.

The Liverpool defender approaches the match official from behind, making him unaware of his presence.

There appears to be contact between Robertson and Hatzidakis, and the assistant is trying to release himself by walking away from the Scotland international.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/09/andy-robertson-incident-is-unprecedented-fear/

FEAR??!?!?!? Good grief!

:lmao

Put it into a normal day scenario, you're walking down the street and someone tries to get your attention, they've approached you from behind calling to get you to turn around but you dont so they touch your arm... how many times out of 100 would you say your reaction would be to elbow them in the face lads ?
