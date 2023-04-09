« previous next »
Just Fucking Robertson...

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5640 on: Today at 12:16:12 am
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Clattenberg being quoted widely claiming the linesman was "scared" and "acted in self-defence". The whitewash is truly underway.

That is utterly, irredeemably mortifying.

So if a player headbutts another player who squares up to him it's fine because it's only self defence? Or if the referee starts handing out knuckledusters everytime he gets absolutely surrounded by baying players who are screaming in his face (which we as a club never do, btw), all good? Fucking nonsense.

Robbo walks over to him and maybe brushes against his arm so he's justified in throwing an elbow? You'd get done for assault in the real world.

If the linesmen is scared by that he probably shouldn't leave his house, lest he be elbowing anyone who looks at him funny on the street out of fear for his safety.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5641 on: Today at 12:28:45 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:52:47 pm
Defo a concerted effort now to turn this on Robbo.

This nonsense from the Torygraph by Keith Hackett:

'Given recent events, it would not surprise me if it was fear that caused assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis to react in the way he did towards Andy Robertson after the half-time whistle was blown against Arsenal.

The Liverpool defender approaches the match official from behind, making him unaware of his presence.

There appears to be contact between Robertson and Hatzidakis, and the assistant is trying to release himself by walking away from the Scotland international.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/09/andy-robertson-incident-is-unprecedented-fear/

FEAR??!?!?!? Good grief!

Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Clattenberg being quoted widely claiming the linesman was "scared" and "acted in self-defence". The whitewash is truly underway.

Blimey. This is going to be very interesting. Looking forward to what that Dermot Gallagher says tomorrow.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5642 on: Today at 12:35:43 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:28:45 am
Blimey. This is going to be very interesting. Looking forward to what that Dermot Gallagher says tomorrow.


Exactly what I said earlier only I said he'd try to blame the atmosphere.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5643 on: Today at 12:50:13 am
Are the Officials Miked up? I know they can communicate with mics and earpieces but are they also recording?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5644 on: Today at 12:51:44 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:14:09 pm
and what does all that have to do with what we've been discussing?  :)

A Premier League match will NOT go on without a 4th official.

Those were the duties of a 4th official and why the match has to have one.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5645 on: Today at 12:53:28 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:51:44 am
A Premier League match will NOT go on without a 4th official.

Those were the duties of a 4th official and why the match has to have one.
Yes, and the replaced official becomes the fourth. It happened many times when a ref gets an injury, for example. The match is not then stopped.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5646 on: Today at 01:00:36 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:51:44 am
A Premier League match will NOT go on without a 4th official.

Those were the duties of a 4th official and why the match has to have one.


You think that they'd abandon the game if the reserve and 4th official were needed on the line and pitch ?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5647 on: Today at 01:09:27 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:53:28 am
Yes, and the replaced official becomes the fourth. It happened many times when a ref gets an injury, for example. The match is not then stopped.

I never said a game would be stopped if one of the officials got incapacitated.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5648 on: Today at 02:06:58 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:09:27 am
I never said a game would be stopped if one of the officials got incapacitated.
I was replying to 4pool who said that the game cannot go without a fourth official
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5649 on: Today at 03:25:12 am
I saw this happen live and I literally couldnt believe my eyes. Surreal, the mask slipped there.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #5650 on: Today at 03:40:32 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:52:47 pm
Defo a concerted effort now to turn this on Robbo.

This nonsense from the Torygraph by Keith Hackett:

The Liverpool defender approaches the match official from behind, making him unaware of his presence.

This though, is completely, 100%, not true. Robertson walks up to him face on, and the linesman walks past him and is looking at him when he throws the elbow.
