Just Fucking Robertson...

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 12:16:12 am
Quote from: number 168
Clattenberg being quoted widely claiming the linesman was "scared" and "acted in self-defence". The whitewash is truly underway.

That is utterly, irredeemably mortifying.

So if a player headbutts another player who squares up to him it's fine because it's only self defence? Or if the referee starts handing out knuckledusters everytime he gets absolutely surrounded by baying players who are screaming in his face (which we as a club never do, btw), all good? Fucking nonsense.

Robbo walks over to him and maybe brushes against his arm so he's justified in throwing an elbow? You'd get done for assault in the real world.

If the linesmen is scared by that he probably shouldn't leave his house, lest he be elbowing anyone who looks at him funny on the street out of fear for his safety.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 12:28:45 am
Quote from: Dim Glas
Defo a concerted effort now to turn this on Robbo.

This nonsense from the Torygraph by Keith Hackett:

'Given recent events, it would not surprise me if it was fear that caused assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis to react in the way he did towards Andy Robertson after the half-time whistle was blown against Arsenal.

The Liverpool defender approaches the match official from behind, making him unaware of his presence.

There appears to be contact between Robertson and Hatzidakis, and the assistant is trying to release himself by walking away from the Scotland international.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/09/andy-robertson-incident-is-unprecedented-fear/

FEAR??!?!?!? Good grief!

Quote from: number 168
Clattenberg being quoted widely claiming the linesman was "scared" and "acted in self-defence". The whitewash is truly underway.

Blimey. This is going to be very interesting. Looking forward to what that Dermot Gallagher says tomorrow.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 12:35:43 am
Quote from: Hazell
Blimey. This is going to be very interesting. Looking forward to what that Dermot Gallagher says tomorrow.


Exactly what I said earlier only I said he'd try to blame the atmosphere.
