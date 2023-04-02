Has been absolutely shocking all season, honestly thought he was pretty average last season as well. Probably our weakest link all told.



Weirdly he has escaped most of the criticism in favor of Trent who actually does produce something in games, Robbo at best does nothing these days.







I think saying he's been 'shockingly bad' is way over the top.He's been no way near his best on a consistent basis though. Personally I think that extends into the last 18 months. I thought Robertson, VvD and Fabinho all had average ends to last season. That has pretty much continued into this season.That might not necessarily all be about drop offs for those 3 players individually. Fatigue last season, followed by a failing of the tactical system this year has really exposed some players. However, we those players being 29-31 and having significant miles on the clock you do wonder if this is a momentary blip or a sign for a more gradual decline in physicality that is likely to be magnified in our system at the best of times.You can throw Henderson, Milner, Firmino into this bucket as well. Though these are probably more exaggerated versions where the physical decline is more obvious in at least 2 of those players.The big Q for Klopp this summer is whether he roles the dice on the likes of Fabinho, Robertson, VvD being 1st choice players in the way they've been for the last 5 years. Or does he sacrifice a few or make them less obvious 1st choice players? If he does the latter then we need to get players in those positions this summer and be willing to carry some high wage earners as players who aren't necessarily guaranteed to be 1st choice.