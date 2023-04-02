« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...

Offline Dree

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5480 on: April 2, 2023, 11:16:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April  1, 2023, 11:22:09 pm
His lack of a right foot limits his options. He also tends to put us under pressure but going on one-man presses.

I think like Henderson once the pace and energy go quickly Robertson will look very average. He was always one for kick and run past the opposing full back (incredibly good at that!) but losing half a yard makes him look toothless and get caught out. At 29 having played so intensively for 6 years we cant be surprised that he cant just win out through physicality.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5481 on: April 2, 2023, 11:26:38 am »
Quote from: Dree on April  2, 2023, 11:16:30 am
I think like Henderson once the pace and energy go quickly Robertson will look very average. He was always one for kick and run past the opposing full back (incredibly good at that!) but losing half a yard makes him look toothless and get caught out. At 29 having played so intensively for 6 years we cant be surprised that he cant just win out through physicality.

Agree,

Robbo, Hendo, Milner and many others are prototypical UK/EPL Players. Their game revolves around intensity and athleticism. Yes they have technical ability, which is why they're better than many of the other athletic but lesser gifted players. Unfortunately, their technical abilities aren't stratospheric in any sense. That's why quite often these types of players have fairly truncated careers because as their gifts go, their ability to control a game also goes. Their technical qualities are good, but not great which is why you don't see them running the show a la Modric or many others who are 30+ in various leagues.

They are still good players, and still useful to us. We just have to be wise to the fact that you can't keep thrashing their physicality and hoping that the same player of 1-2 years ago keeps turning up, because they won't. They haven't been.
Offline Simplexity

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5482 on: April 2, 2023, 11:37:07 am »
Has been absolutely shocking all season, honestly thought he was pretty average last season as well. Probably our weakest link all told.

Weirdly he has escaped most of the criticism in favor of Trent who actually does produce something in games, Robbo at best does nothing these days.

Offline Jookie

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5483 on: April 2, 2023, 12:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on April  2, 2023, 11:37:07 am
Has been absolutely shocking all season, honestly thought he was pretty average last season as well. Probably our weakest link all told.

Weirdly he has escaped most of the criticism in favor of Trent who actually does produce something in games, Robbo at best does nothing these days.



I think saying he's been 'shockingly bad' is way over the top.

He's been no way near his best on a consistent basis though. Personally I think that extends into the last 18 months. I thought Robertson, VvD and Fabinho all had average ends to last season. That has pretty much continued into this season.

That might not necessarily all be about drop offs for those 3 players individually. Fatigue last season, followed by a failing of the tactical system this year has really exposed some players. However, we those players being 29-31 and having significant miles on the clock you do wonder if this is a momentary blip or a sign for a more gradual decline in physicality that is likely to be magnified in our system at the best of times.

You can throw Henderson, Milner, Firmino into this bucket as well. Though these are probably more exaggerated versions where the physical decline is more obvious in at least 2 of those players.

The big Q for Klopp this summer is whether he roles the dice on the likes of Fabinho, Robertson, VvD being 1st choice players in the way they've been for the last 5 years. Or does he sacrifice a few or make them less obvious 1st choice players? If he does the latter then we need to get players in those positions this summer and be willing to carry some high wage earners as players who aren't necessarily guaranteed to be 1st choice.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5484 on: April 2, 2023, 12:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on April  2, 2023, 11:37:07 am
Has been absolutely shocking all season, honestly thought he was pretty average last season as well. Probably our weakest link all told.

Weirdly he has escaped most of the criticism in favor of Trent who actually does produce something in games, Robbo at best does nothing these days.

This passing contest between the Trent v Robbo brigade is tedious.  Both have been poor but to say Trent produces something and Robbo doesn't is patently untrue and the assist stats back that up.
Offline Simplexity

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5485 on: April 2, 2023, 12:57:39 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on April  2, 2023, 12:39:24 pm
This passing contest between the Trent v Robbo brigade is tedious.  Both have been poor but to say Trent produces something and Robbo doesn't is patently untrue and the assist stats back that up.

We have two players who are able to create chances consistently, Trent and Nunez. Robbo's attacking game has completely vanished, he barely gives any opposing winger much to think about at all these days.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5486 on: April 2, 2023, 01:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on April  2, 2023, 12:57:39 pm
We have two players who are able to create chances consistently, Trent and Nunez. Robbo's attacking game has completely vanished, he barely gives any opposing winger much to think about at all these days.

But he has 6 assists to Trents 2 this season. So saying Trent produces whilst he produces nothing isn't true.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5487 on: April 4, 2023, 01:48:51 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on April  2, 2023, 01:22:23 pm
But he has 6 assists to Trents 2 this season. So saying Trent produces whilst he produces nothing isn't true.

Robbo & Trent havent been that far apart over the last few seasons with Goals & Assists in the League, Trent slightly ahead.

TAA:

Season   GS    A
21/22      2    12
20/21      2     8
19/20      4    15
18/19      1    13
17/18      1     2

Total       10   50


Robbo:

Season   GS    A
21/22      3    11
20/21      1     8
19/20      2    12
18/19      0    12
17/18      1     5

Total        7   48


(League only)
Online shank94

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5488 on: April 4, 2023, 09:55:07 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on April  1, 2023, 08:21:23 pm
And when Kos puts in an average performance, see this thread with why did we bench Robbo?? Rinse and repeat.

Offline Bjornar

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5489 on: April 4, 2023, 10:16:53 pm »
It's fair to criticise Robertson when he doesn't play well, but to say Tsimikas is a better or even equally as good an option is just not realistic IMO, and that's not meant as having a go at Tsimikas either.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5490 on: April 4, 2023, 10:20:43 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on April  4, 2023, 09:55:07 pm
.

Tsimikas didnt have a good game but to be fair to him its hard for him to get any kind of rhythm when hes not playing regularly. Robbos came on tonight and he gave the ball away immediately thanks to a misplaced pass in a dangerous area. Id love to give Tsimikas a run out for 2-3 matches in a row and see then if hes as bad as people make him out to be.
Online shank94

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5491 on: April 4, 2023, 10:27:57 pm »
Agree, I was fishing for it. I think he is capable deputy for Robbo.
Online Shankly998

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 04:52:51 pm »
Unfortunately he really can't finish...
Offline Zlen

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 05:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 04:52:51 pm
Unfortunately he really can't finish...

Nor defend it seems.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 05:02:40 pm »
That's another replacement we need this summer as he should be nowhere near the starting XI anymore.
Online smicer07

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 05:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:02:40 pm
That's another replacement we need this summer as he should be nowhere near the starting XI anymore.

And yet he's great for Scotland. It's the formation.
Online Coolie High

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5496 on: Today at 05:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 04:52:51 pm
Unfortunately he really can't finish...

His shooting is some of the worst Ive seen from a top level player.
