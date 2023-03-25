Does anyone watch the Scottish matches, I see Robbo plays Left wing back for them mostly. How does he fare positionally in both attacking and defensive spaces compared to when he plays Left back for us?
So naive. You asking like someone watches Scotland.
Pathetic today , just runs around like a headless chicken.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
All the calls for Trent needing a genuine back up are a little redundant when hes been stinking the gaff out all season and still starts every week
He was bad, so was pretty much everyone else.
You have to remember that Robertson played in close proximity to Gini and Mane. They elevated his game tenfold
Masterclass in shite today.
Okay but i suspect playing next to arguably the best CB of all time pre injury has had the most effect
So what's Van Dijk doing now post injury thats having such a devastating effect on his game?
One of the worst footballers technically I have ever seen. Makes Riise look like Marcelo. His crossing is so underwhelming. And he needs to be taken off corner and indirect freekick duty. They never beat the man. One laughable moment in the second half was when his passing lane was closed for that out ball he uses to just kick it far down the touchline he passed it straight to Jiminez . Even for the third goal why did he let Traore run across him. Is he keeping our FairPlay title defence going? Just trip the c*nt. Been shit for 2 years. Thanks but would sell while he is worth money.
Did Tsimikas have a knock today? I was really expecting him to play rather than Robertson. His energy levels were bound to be down with the internationals he has played recently.
I think Kostas had a back issue, picked up on the internationals? So he was unlikely to start (or play the full 90) today? Maybe Kostas'll be starting Tuesday away at Chelsea?
Hes just as bad as trent. Always been very limited on the ball with decent delivery but fuck me everything from him screams championship level player. You can tell klopp has his favourites and hes one of them because no way in hell should he be starting over tsimikas week in week out
Hes just as bad as Trent.
Always been very limited on the ball with decent delivery
The big difference is one is trying too hard while the other thinks breaking sweat is beneath him and taking runners is someone elses job. Yeah the guy who has just broken the Premier League record for assists from a defender has always been limited on the ball 🙄
