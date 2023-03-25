« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 654334 times)

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5440 on: March 25, 2023, 03:51:05 pm »
Does anyone watch the Scottish matches, I see Robbo plays Left wing back for them mostly. How does he fare positionally in both attacking and defensive spaces compared to when he plays Left back for us?
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5441 on: March 26, 2023, 04:33:43 am »
Quote from: shank94 on March 25, 2023, 03:51:05 pm
Does anyone watch the Scottish matches, I see Robbo plays Left wing back for them mostly. How does he fare positionally in both attacking and defensive spaces compared to when he plays Left back for us?

So naive. You asking like someone watches Scotland.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5442 on: March 26, 2023, 08:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on March 26, 2023, 04:33:43 am
So naive. You asking like someone watches Scotland.

Surely we have some Scottish reds, unless they don't watch them either ;D
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,514
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5443 on: Today at 02:28:32 pm »
Pathetic today , just runs around like a headless chicken.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5444 on: Today at 02:29:21 pm »
Quietly been an issue a lot this season- poor defensively and offering nothing with the ball
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5445 on: Today at 02:29:38 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 02:28:32 pm
Pathetic today , just runs around like a headless chicken.
Hes been poor defensively all season (as have the rest of the back line) but hes the only one who somehow doesnt get questioned. The amount of times he decides to press like a headless chicken leaving huge gaps in behind is mental. And thats without even mentioning the amount of times he gets up the pitch and just seems to twat it across goal without even looking at where our attackers are.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,709
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5446 on: Today at 02:30:51 pm »
A big problem going forward, literally. As for his defending, better not go there.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5447 on: Today at 02:31:38 pm »
Tsimikas should have played a lot more this season.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,442
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5448 on: Today at 02:31:58 pm »
All the calls for Trent needing a genuine back up are a little redundant when hes been stinking the gaff out all season and still starts every week
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
  • RedOrDead
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5449 on: Today at 02:36:43 pm »
Hes just as bad as trent. Always been very limited on the ball with decent delivery but fuck me everything from him screams championship level player. You can tell klopp has his favourites and hes one of them because no way in hell should he be starting over tsimikas week in week out
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,514
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5450 on: Today at 02:37:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:31:58 pm
All the calls for Trent needing a genuine back up are a little redundant when hes been stinking the gaff out all season and still starts every week
I get Klopp loves his attitude (as do I) but him and Trent are massive problems at the moment.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,324
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5451 on: Today at 02:37:57 pm »
He was bad, so was pretty much everyone else.
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5452 on: Today at 02:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:37:57 pm
He was bad, so was pretty much everyone else.

By far the worst today. Was at fault for 3 goals. Mahrez who was playing on an empty stomach (!) roasted him all game. Hes way too much of an emotional defender.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5453 on: Today at 02:39:46 pm »
You have to remember that Robertson played in close proximity to Gini and Mane. They elevated his game tenfold
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5454 on: Today at 02:40:17 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 02:39:46 pm
You have to remember that Robertson played in close proximity to Gini and Mane. They elevated his game tenfold

Agree
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5455 on: Today at 02:50:09 pm »
Still got plenty to offer but getting to the age where it'd be ideal to get someone in who can potentially take over from him at some point in the next season or two. Like the Konate to Matip. What most likely happens is he'll get more contracts, we'll have to watch him get destroyed for a season or two when he can barely move at 32 or 33 and then we'll try and replace him.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5456 on: Today at 02:51:09 pm »
Calling for Alisson to come claim that ball was fucking WILD
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5457 on: Today at 02:54:08 pm »
We need pretty much and entire back line, not just robertson , trent  and virgil are gone too
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,406
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5458 on: Today at 02:55:06 pm »
Masterclass in shite today.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,199
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5459 on: Today at 02:55:47 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 02:39:46 pm
You have to remember that Robertson played in close proximity to Gini and Mane. They elevated his game tenfold

Okay but i suspect playing next to arguably the best CB of all time pre injury has had the most effect
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5460 on: Today at 02:56:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:55:06 pm
Masterclass in shite today.

Behave and have a word with yourself.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5461 on: Today at 02:57:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:55:47 pm
Okay but i suspect playing next to arguably the best CB of all time pre injury has had the most effect

So what's Van Dijk doing now post injury thats having such a devastating effect on his game?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,059
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5462 on: Today at 02:59:06 pm »
Awful going forward today. Opportunity in each half to put ball in and it was his worst attempts this season.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5463 on: Today at 02:59:30 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 02:57:56 pm
So what's Van Dijk doing now post injury thats having such a devastating effect on his game?
Being shit instead of the best in the world capable of being a one man defence :P
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5464 on: Today at 04:39:11 pm »
Robbo has been world class for so many years but are we now entering the stage at 29 with a zillion miles on the clock bombing down the wing that he should be a experienced backup to a younger fresher hungrier player rather than first choice.

You'd hate to lose such a great professional out of the dressing room but can he ever reach his previous level as he heads into his thirties.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5465 on: Today at 06:26:58 pm »
He's 29 already???? I thought he was still like 24.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5466 on: Today at 06:30:25 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on February  4, 2023, 05:08:32 pm
One of the worst footballers technically I have ever seen. Makes Riise look like Marcelo. His crossing is so underwhelming. And he needs to be taken off corner and indirect freekick duty. They never beat the man. One laughable moment in the second half was when his passing lane was closed for that out ball he uses to just kick it far down the touchline  :butt he passed it straight to Jiminez  :butt. Even for the third goal why did he let Traore run across him. Is he keeping our FairPlay title defence going? Just trip the c*nt. Been shit for 2 years. Thanks but would sell while he is worth money.

Have a wank you miserable twat.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,112
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5467 on: Today at 06:33:24 pm »
Did Tsimikas have a knock today? I was really expecting him to play rather than Robertson. His energy levels were bound to be down with the internationals he has played recently.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,640
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5468 on: Today at 06:36:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:33:24 pm
Did Tsimikas have a knock today? I was really expecting him to play rather than Robertson. His energy levels were bound to be down with the internationals he has played recently.

I think Kostas had a back issue, picked up on the internationals? So he was unlikely to start (or play the full 90) today? Maybe Kostas'll be starting Tuesday away at Chelsea?
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,112
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5469 on: Today at 06:40:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:36:44 pm
I think Kostas had a back issue, picked up on the internationals? So he was unlikely to start (or play the full 90) today? Maybe Kostas'll be starting Tuesday away at Chelsea?

That's why I asked the question Jase, it seemed an obvious fix but obviously not possible this time.  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5470 on: Today at 06:41:45 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:36:43 pm
Hes just as bad as trent. Always been very limited on the ball with decent delivery but fuck me everything from him screams championship level player. You can tell klopp has his favourites and hes one of them because no way in hell should he be starting over tsimikas week in week out

He's been as poor as most this season - but hardly on his own. To call him a championship level player is incredibly disrespectful to a lad who has been integral to our success - not to mention played in 3 champions league finals. You're a tool - and typical of some of bellends on here.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,653
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5471 on: Today at 07:34:09 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:36:43 pm
Hes just as bad as Trent.
The big difference is one is trying too hard while the other thinks breaking sweat is beneath him and taking runners is someone elses job.

Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:36:43 pm
Always been very limited on the ball with decent delivery
Yeah the guy who has just broken the Premier League record for assists from a defender has always been limited on the ball 🙄
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline DaveyHughes

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5472 on: Today at 07:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:34:09 pm
The big difference is one is trying too hard while the other thinks breaking sweat is beneath him and taking runners is someone elses job.
Yeah the guy who has just broken the Premier League record for assists from a defender has always been limited on the ball 🙄

It used to be Gini's job when we had a functioning midfield, to be fair.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5473 on: Today at 08:11:37 pm »
Hopefully Tsimikas can start the next game, he's had good performances this season only to lose his place to Robertson. To be far to him Robbo has had some decent performances in big games overall, but he needs a rest.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Up
« previous next »
 