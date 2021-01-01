to be honest I had called for Tsimikas to get some starts as Robbo hasn't been at it, but I thought he was terrific today. Pretty much kept Antony out of the game and had a generally commanding performance.



Robbo was great in the derby as well. He does rise to the occasion in these games. Tsimikas should play more though to keep.him fresh and on his toes. Not just the odd game when Robbo is completely fucked