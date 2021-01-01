he actually pointed Cody to where he should make the run. then the inch-perfect pass.
One of his best performances for us, he's still got it. Still probably the worst finisher I've ever seen in red though.
to be honest I had called for Tsimikas to get some starts as Robbo hasn't been at it, but I thought he was terrific today. Pretty much kept Antony out of the game and had a generally commanding performance.
Underrated by whom? Most people have him in their all-time greatest Liverpool XI.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]