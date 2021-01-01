« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 646841 times)

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:26:56 pm
he actually pointed Cody to where he should make the run.  then the inch-perfect pass.

:)

It was brilliant,
Somehow, even with the pointing, Fred still had no idea where to go!  ;D
One of his best performances for us, he's still got it. Still probably the worst finisher I've ever seen in red though.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:25:37 am
One of his best performances for us, he's still got it. Still probably the worst finisher I've ever seen in red though.

to be honest I had called for Tsimikas to get some starts as Robbo hasn't been at it, but I thought he was terrific today. Pretty much kept Antony out of the game and had a generally commanding performance.
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 07:11:48 am
to be honest I had called for Tsimikas to get some starts as Robbo hasn't been at it, but I thought he was terrific today. Pretty much kept Antony out of the game and had a generally commanding performance.
Agreed. Robbo had been keeping Antony checked, but the funniest part for me... Anyone noticed, Milner and Antony? Hhahahahahahah!!!! I watched that on TV and was chuckling on that.
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 07:11:48 am
to be honest I had called for Tsimikas to get some starts as Robbo hasn't been at it, but I thought he was terrific today. Pretty much kept Antony out of the game and had a generally commanding performance.

Robbo was great in the derby as well. He does rise to the occasion in these games. Tsimikas should play more though to keep.him fresh and on his toes. Not just the odd game when Robbo is completely fucked
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 01:54:39 am
Underrated by whom? Most people have him in their all-time greatest Liverpool XI.

On the BBC combined team, which I think is voted for, he was behind Luke Shaw.

Maybe in a pie eating contest Luke Shaw is ahead of him but that's all.
