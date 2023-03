You know, he got booked for literally nothing…



He laughed at Pickford so their player grabbed him by the neck…he didn’t push or shove, he just laughed at them….



He was on the wind up mate. We could all see it and all laughed at it. Love the lad. He happens to be my 'favourite' player because of it, the sort of player that winds opposition fans up but we love em for it. He was deffo on the wind up though and Pickford fell for it