Dim Glas

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 12:19:57 am
Adam Lallana having no clue what to do with his hands in a photo is quite relatable.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 01:24:29 am
If Trent handed over the rings can he claim another assist?
Morgana

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 01:33:13 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 17, 2022, 11:31:40 pm
Worst remake of Reservoir Dogs ever

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 18, 2022, 01:24:29 am
If Trent handed over the rings can he claim another assist?

 ;D
jckliew

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 01:48:13 am
Did Sadio come back?
El Lobo

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 06:12:28 am
Millie looks like Tom Hanks at the end of Big
rob1966

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 07:58:59 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 17, 2022, 07:49:54 pm
Trainers at a wedding the bunch of scruffs.

I've noticed loads of women by us wearing dresses and white trainees on nights out.
Crosby Nick

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 08:57:07 am
Quote from: El Lobo on July 18, 2022, 06:12:28 am
Millie looks like Tom Hanks at the end of Big

Haha that cracked me up. :D

Nice to see Virg not bowing to the skinny fit regime either. Imagine his jacket on anyone else. You could probably host a wedding reception in it.
Slippers

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 10:47:40 am
Quote from: rob1966 on July 18, 2022, 07:58:59 am
I've noticed loads of women by us wearing dresses and white trainees on nights out.

Yeah,it's an interesting look.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 10:55:45 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on July 17, 2022, 09:49:02 pm
I'm also very surprised Millys in trainers. I didn't think that would sit right with him.

Hes a sturdy shoes man really. Something like welted brogues.
BarryCrocker

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 11:18:46 am
Quote from: Samie on July 17, 2022, 07:11:29 pm
Congrat's to Robbo and Mrs Robbo.  ;D 8)



Modern day Spice Boys.
Crosby Nick

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 12:20:36 pm
Pretty sure Thiagos been working for Foxtons.
redgriffin73

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 03:16:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 18, 2022, 07:58:59 am
I've noticed loads of women by us wearing dresses and white trainees on nights out.

Yeah, it's that circular fashion thing, we always wore Adidas with our dresses on nights out in the mid-90s unless we were trying to get in somewhere posh. Nowadays it's massive chunky white Reeboks.
Samie

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 18, 2022, 04:00:53 pm
Some trendy clubs you go to the lads outside check the ladies shoes these days.  ;D
StL-Dono

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 19, 2022, 09:09:28 pm
Can't make out who's between Robbo and Ox?  Is it Trent? 

Ghost Town

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 19, 2022, 09:16:37 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on July 19, 2022, 09:09:28 pm
Can't make out who's between Robbo and Ox?  Is it Trent? 


Yeh in this instance Robbo has moved forward and Trent has stayed back
xbugawugax

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 21, 2022, 01:40:23 pm
5 years with us today

time passes by fast when having good time with irn bru

i was just hoping a bit of upgrade from moreno but we got a hell of a player instead.
On Axis

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 21, 2022, 02:12:39 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AAdMxPkFlM still think about this press against Man City in 17/18 a lot. Sums him up
dutchkop

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 21, 2022, 02:31:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 17, 2022, 07:11:29 pm
Congrat's to Robbo and Mrs Robbo.  ;D 8)



well done Robbo. looks like a great team building and fashion event
disgraced cake

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
July 21, 2022, 03:27:08 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on July 21, 2022, 01:40:23 pm
5 years with us today

time passes by fast when having good time with irn bru

i was just hoping a bit of upgrade from moreno but we got a hell of a player instead.

I think we all were  ;D

The summer before he'd signed when we'd lost the Europa League final, I couldn't believe we didn't sign a left back. Milner was very good filling in the next season and despite not knowing much about Robertson I was still certain I never wanted to see Moreno play for us again so was hoping to see Robertson given the nod. He was outstanding against Palace on his debut but didn't really get the place until a few months later. I seem to remember the FA Cup game against Everton in the new year being a big turning point for him.

I think everyone was excited by him early on but not many would have predicted him to have been this good. He's pretty much always been outstanding for us, especially his first three seasons here in which I'd say there wasn't a full back on the planet better than him. He's properly experienced now and I see no reason in the next few years why he won't keep at his level and be the cool headed character you need to be successful
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 10:04:48 am
Love the man but he should be banned from taking shots from outside the box  :D
BarryCrocker

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 10:52:11 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:04:48 am
Love the man but he should be banned from taking shots from outside the box  :D

Maybe he should try and cross the ball into the net.  ::)
