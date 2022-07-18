5 years with us today



time passes by fast when having good time with irn bru



i was just hoping a bit of upgrade from moreno but we got a hell of a player instead.



I think we all wereThe summer before he'd signed when we'd lost the Europa League final, I couldn't believe we didn't sign a left back. Milner was very good filling in the next season and despite not knowing much about Robertson I was still certain I never wanted to see Moreno play for us again so was hoping to see Robertson given the nod. He was outstanding against Palace on his debut but didn't really get the place until a few months later. I seem to remember the FA Cup game against Everton in the new year being a big turning point for him.I think everyone was excited by him early on but not many would have predicted him to have been this good. He's pretty much always been outstanding for us, especially his first three seasons here in which I'd say there wasn't a full back on the planet better than him. He's properly experienced now and I see no reason in the next few years why he won't keep at his level and be the cool headed character you need to be successful