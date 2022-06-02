« previous next »
Just Fucking Robertson...

kavah

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 2, 2022, 01:16:46 am
Quote from: tunred on June  1, 2022, 09:46:39 pm
looked knackered tonight. hell finally get some well deserved rest.

and he wont be going to the qatar so its good news for us, although I really wanted him to qualify and captain scotland at the wc

I'm gutted for him and the Scots but he has played a lot of football at such an intense level - put your feet up lad
Fastlane

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 2, 2022, 09:11:13 am
Quote from: kavah on June  2, 2022, 01:16:46 am
I'm gutted for him and the Scots but he has played a lot of football at such an intense level - put your feet up lad
I bet he wishes he could put his feet up - Scotland play again on Wednesday, then Saturday, then Tuesday. Even if he's rested for one or more of these I guess there's still all the media work to do with being the team captain. Great in terms of rest at least that he'll have the world cup time off (and that he's not also playing Sunday in the playoff final). This June international schedule is crazy. 
RedSince86

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 2, 2022, 09:25:08 am
Quote from: Fastlane on June  2, 2022, 09:11:13 am
I bet he wishes he could put his feet up - Scotland play again on Wednesday, then Saturday, then Tuesday. Even if he's rested for one or more of these I guess there's still all the media work to do with being the team captain. Great in terms of rest at least that he'll have the world cup time off (and that he's not also playing Sunday in the playoff final). This June international schedule is crazy.
You can be sure Steve Clarke will test his resolve and play him in every game possible this month.
Fruity

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 2, 2022, 09:25:49 am
Quote from: SamLad on June  1, 2022, 11:52:22 pm
Thiago - we don't know if Thiago will even be in the Spain squad at this point.  didn't they drop him recently (he wasn't injured at the time)?

Hendo - I think there's a (very slim) chance he'll retire before the squad is announced.  if he does go, I think he'll be there in a moral-support role, doubt he'd get many minutes (barring injuries that is). it's pretty clear Southgate prefers others like Rice and Phillips. I hope he stays the hell away.

Henderson will be 32 in June. Surely he should be hanging up his boots international wise. Surely will help to prolong his club football career. Same with Thiago.

I know it's the players call at the end of the day but unless declan rice or Phillips are injured I just don't see him getting much playing time under Southgate.
Fromola

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 2, 2022, 09:29:18 am
Quote from: Fastlane on June  2, 2022, 09:11:13 am
I bet he wishes he could put his feet up - Scotland play again on Wednesday, then Saturday, then Tuesday. Even if he's rested for one or more of these I guess there's still all the media work to do with being the team captain. Great in terms of rest at least that he'll have the world cup time off (and that he's not also playing Sunday in the playoff final). This June international schedule is crazy.

UEFA don't care about players either, the Nation's League is further proof of that.

We'll give Robbo 4 weeks off i'd imagine.
him_15

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 2, 2022, 09:29:52 am
Sad to see Robbo's not making the WC. At least we have one more player to rest.
Andypandimonium

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 2, 2022, 09:30:03 am
Couldn't give a stuff about the world cup so looking forward to Andy getting a nice winter rest. He deserves a break more than almost any other player in the squad.
Fromola

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 2, 2022, 09:30:50 am
Quote from: Fruity on June  2, 2022, 09:25:49 am
Henderson will be 32 in June. Surely he should be hanging up his boots international wise. Surely will help to prolong his club football career. Same with Thiago.

I know it's the players call at the end of the day but unless declan rice or Phillips are injured I just don't see him getting much playing time under Southgate.

It's his last chance at a World Cup. He'll either call it a day after it, or may stick it out until the next Euros.

Gerrard went to the World Cup at 34 and then retired.
mrantarctica

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 3, 2022, 07:34:29 am
Quote from: Fromola on June  2, 2022, 09:30:50 am
It's his last chance at a World Cup. He'll either call it a day after it, or may stick it out until the next Euros.

Gerrard went to the World Cup at 34 and then retired.

I think this is correct. I suspect that he will just leave it open after the World Cup and see how long he can go. The reality is that I don't think he's getting picked again after the World Cup. Hopefully he can go well and achieve success, and then call curtains on his England time to focus on his club career.
SamLad

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 3, 2022, 01:41:00 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on June  3, 2022, 07:34:29 am
I think this is correct. I suspect that he will just leave it open after the World Cup and see how long he can go. The reality is that I don't think he's getting picked again after the World Cup. Hopefully he can go well and achieve success, and then call curtains on his England time to focus on his club career.
hopefully he stay the hell away.
stevensr123

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 4, 2022, 02:30:36 pm
Defended Liverpool fans, organised the after party with the city. The guy is an utter legend.
SamLad

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 4, 2022, 04:19:42 pm
What an absolutely deadful end to his season.

He needs a real break.  Put your feet up Robbo lad.
rushyman

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 4, 2022, 04:44:43 pm
Every time a players thread comes to the top now I think its him trying to force a move cos hes not getting paid enough

Phew.
SamLad

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 4, 2022, 07:22:54 pm
Quote from: rushyman on June  4, 2022, 04:44:43 pm
Every time a players thread comes to the top now I think its him trying to force a move cos hes not getting paid enough

Phew.
LOL - can't imagine why.  :)
The G in Gerrard

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 4, 2022, 08:28:44 pm
Quote from: rushyman on June  4, 2022, 04:44:43 pm
Every time a players thread comes to the top now I think its him trying to force a move cos hes not getting paid enough

Phew.
I normally think injury so don't know which is worse ;D
jepovic

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 15, 2022, 03:01:40 pm
SamLad

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 15, 2022, 04:02:20 pm
old news, mate.
Ghost Town

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 15, 2022, 04:29:06 pm
Always worth highlighting what a scam these things can be, though

(as I've mentioned before I think there can be legitmate uses for NFT-type technology but this ain't it)
newterp

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 16, 2022, 12:18:02 pm
Hope he gets a 3-4 week rest.
SamLad

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
June 16, 2022, 02:07:50 pm
Quote from: newterp on June 16, 2022, 12:18:02 pm
Hope he gets a 3-4 week rest.
no reason at all for him to travel to Asia, that's for damn sure.
Samie

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 07:11:29 pm
Congrat's to Robbo and Mrs Robbo.  ;D 8)

newterp

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 07:13:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:11:29 pm
Congrat's to Robbo and Mrs Robbo.  ;D 8)



is that lalama at that end?
Samie

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 07:16:09 pm
Yes, that's Adam Lama.
newterp

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 07:22:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:16:09 pm
Yes, that's Adam Lama.

Where are his pajamas?
wampa1

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 07:23:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:11:29 pm
Congrat's to Robbo and Mrs Robbo.  ;D 8)


Which one is his Missus?
Red Berry

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 07:25:15 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 07:23:41 pm
Which one is his Missus?

All of them.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 07:25:38 pm
Fucking cool bastards! Thiago being there just shows you how he's integrated into the squad.
newterp

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 07:28:21 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 07:25:38 pm
Fucking cool bastards! Thiago being there just shows you how he's integrated into the squad.
Thiago is wondering where everyone's ties are.
