I'm gutted for him and the Scots but he has played a lot of football at such an intense level - put your feet up lad



I bet he wishes he could put his feet up - Scotland play again on Wednesday, then Saturday, then Tuesday. Even if he's rested for one or more of these I guess there's still all the media work to do with being the team captain. Great in terms of rest at least that he'll have the world cup time off (and that he's not also playing Sunday in the playoff final). This June international schedule is crazy.