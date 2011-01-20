« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 583512 times)

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5080 on: April 20, 2022, 01:22:46 am »
Quote from: jckliew on April 20, 2022, 01:10:11 am
He has outshone Trent in the last few games in assists.

Robbo even gave Hannibal Lecter a few digs in the back there at the end!!. He gave him plenty of it into the back for 30 yards along the sideline. Nice to see that bit of grit come out after the few tackles Sideshow Bob put in.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,036
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5081 on: April 20, 2022, 07:14:32 am »
The eyes he gave Virgil when he misplaced a pass. :lmao
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,351
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5082 on: April 20, 2022, 11:13:11 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on April 20, 2022, 01:22:46 am
Robbo even gave Hannibal Lecter a few digs in the back there at the end!!. He gave him plenty of it into the back for 30 yards along the sideline. Nice to see that bit of grit come out after the few tackles Sideshow Bob put in.
Love it when he gave Messi a hair massage last time. Could not stop laughing!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,862
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5083 on: April 20, 2022, 11:15:43 am »

Incredible performance from Robbo, hes such a driving force
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5084 on: April 20, 2022, 11:24:31 am »
Quote from: howes hound on April 20, 2022, 01:07:35 am
After Saturday's game I said Robbo was worrying me lately, too many turnovers starting counter-attacks. Today he was brilliant in every respect, his spirit. leadership, aggressiveness, wise use of the ball. It was his tackle leading to our 3rd goal that fired the whole team into a strong finish. When Robbo plays with confidence and positivity, getting right on the edge but not going over it, he's a star.

Saw a few of those yesterday. Such as the turnover from Robertson reading the pass to Elanga that led to a counterattack and Mane's goal.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,825
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5085 on: April 20, 2022, 12:27:38 pm »
I thought Roberston had a great game last night.

His standards over the last few years have been incredibly high. I do think he's been a bit inconsistent at times this season.  Despite his assist record, at times this season his distribution has been below those very high standards he set previously. I also think he's been dribbled past easily (diving in) or culpable for a few goals in recent weeks. Something that very rarely happened in previous seasons.

That's not necessarily a reflection of poor play. It's a reflection of the very high standards and consistency he's shown previously. He'd dipped below that occasionally. That coupled with Tsimikas' emergence has probably brought a bit of pressure his way. The 2 goal we conceded on Saturday probably added an immediate pressure.

I thought Robertson's response was excellent lat night. He was best player 2nd half. Probably not overall but he was the difference make when we had a slight wobble at the start of the 2nd half. That shows great character and is a testament to the player and character he is.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Rusty

  • loser mate whose french is a little.....Rusty.....n'est-ce pas?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,424
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5086 on: April 20, 2022, 03:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on April 20, 2022, 07:14:32 am
The eyes he gave Virgil when he misplaced a pass. :lmao

Hahaha I noticed that too, was hilarious to see Big Virg on the receiving end of a stare as ferocious as the ones he gives out to everyone else :D
Logged
Quote from: -HH- on June 27, 2007, 10:57:48 am
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5087 on: April 20, 2022, 05:13:25 pm »
That performance was more like "Robertson just fucking Manutd"
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5088 on: April 20, 2022, 08:23:50 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on April 20, 2022, 11:13:11 am
Love it when he gave Messi a hair massage last time. Could not stop laughing!

Best player in the world? - Youre in Anfield now boy
Stuff like that wins games, you need a little of the dark arts at the right time.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,684
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5089 on: April 21, 2022, 12:49:45 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on April 20, 2022, 08:23:50 pm
Best player in the world? - Youre in Anfield now boy
Stuff like that wins games, you need a little of the dark arts at the right time.

We're gathering a Cohort of the Dark Arts, Robbo committing Robbories, Jota the Emperor of Snide, Milner goes hunting for anything that moves, Hendo using the Dark Side of the Force to make Penandes cry...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,050
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5090 on: April 22, 2022, 06:28:52 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LJlcJQBcCdM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LJlcJQBcCdM</a>
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,370
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5091 on: Yesterday at 05:52:06 pm »
The new Alan Kennedy
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,289
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5092 on: Yesterday at 05:56:01 pm »
Were sleekit towering brilliant beastie
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,001
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5093 on: Yesterday at 06:25:03 pm »
Just a left back ️
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5094 on: Yesterday at 06:28:18 pm »
Brilliant
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,603
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5095 on: Yesterday at 06:29:14 pm »
Should have been awarded MoTM to be fair. Though can't complain about Divock!
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5096 on: Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm »
His best performance this season in 2nd half, class.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,822
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5097 on: Yesterday at 06:30:36 pm »
Been superb the past couple of games!

We've got captains all over the pitch!
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,645
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5098 on: Yesterday at 06:30:44 pm »
Fucking immense
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,370
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5099 on: Yesterday at 06:46:08 pm »
Inject that celebration from Andy into my veins
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,804
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5100 on: Yesterday at 06:51:02 pm »
Massive performance from Robbo today, if we go on and win the title today was huge.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,606
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5101 on: Yesterday at 06:53:27 pm »
Exactly what you need against a side like Everton - a gutsy Scotsman.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5102 on: Yesterday at 07:28:18 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 06:29:14 pm
Should have been awarded MoTM to be fair. Though can't complain about Divock!

I agree. Was fab today. The opening goal.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,804
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5103 on: Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm »
Not relevant but I was pissed off at carra not giving him motm. By far the two biggest moments in the match were down to him. Brilliant performance after not being at his usual level of late.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,895
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5104 on: Yesterday at 09:33:38 pm »
Klopp said that he was trying to calm players down, but the expression on his face didn't help... Brilliant!  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,981
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5105 on: Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm »
Logged
AHA!

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5106 on: Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm »
I love him like Im his uncle.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,804
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5107 on: Yesterday at 11:27:45 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm
I love him like Im his uncle.
Id see you more as a grandfather figure to Andy.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,660
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5108 on: Today at 01:11:13 am »
Been MOTM or thereabout in last several.  Incredible player is Andy
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5109 on: Today at 01:32:34 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm
Not relevant but I was pissed off at carra not giving him motm. By far the two biggest moments in the match were down to him. Brilliant performance after not being at his usual level of late.

Yeah, he was MOTM for me.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,174
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5110 on: Today at 01:34:31 am »
All he now needs is the winner in a European Cup final against Real Madrid.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Up
« previous next »
 