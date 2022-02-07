He'll need to be on his mettle because Tsimikas is some footballer. I thought there was a noticeable drop-off yesterday after Robbo came on. He didn't do anything particularly wrong but he wasn't at the same level as the lad he replaced. I don't think I'ver ever seen a left back like Tsimikas who absolutely refuses to surrender the ball. It's not just that his passing is accurate and incisive, it's that he has a steely determination to come away with the ball even when he's been sent to the ground. It sticks to him. The lad is also fierce in 50-50s - both on the ground and aerially. Very reminiscent of Ronnie Whelan in that respect. It's great for Liverpool that we have two of the best left backs in European football. It'll be hard to satisfy them both though.
The fucking look on his face when he stood up to take his penalty.He's got to be our next captain.
Robbo ... for the love of God lad, learn to keep your shots down !!
He's due to hammer one in, they'll need a new net.
Needs to go have a cuppa with John Arne Riise....
You mean Riiseeeeeaaaaaaa
MOTM deservedly. That first M could mean anything - Man, Machine, Monster...
Wonder how many calories Robbo burns in a match?
As much as me... in a month, I suppose. He never stops running, going gung-ho after the 90th min to press at their corner...
Page created in 0.069 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]