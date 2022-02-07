« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 572690 times)

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,871
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5040 on: February 7, 2022, 12:31:26 pm »
Err didn't Robertson provide an assist........again.........
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5041 on: February 7, 2022, 02:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  7, 2022, 10:42:22 am
He'll need to be on his mettle because Tsimikas is some footballer. I thought there was a noticeable drop-off yesterday after Robbo came on. He didn't do anything particularly wrong but he wasn't at the same level as the lad he replaced. I don't think I'ver ever seen a left back like Tsimikas who absolutely refuses to surrender the ball. It's not just that his passing is accurate and incisive, it's that he has a steely determination to come away with the ball even when he's been sent to the ground. It sticks to him. The lad is also fierce in 50-50s - both on the ground and aerially. Very reminiscent of Ronnie Whelan in that respect.

It's great for Liverpool that we have two of the best left backs in European football. It'll be hard to satisfy them both though.
during the game yesterday I was trying to remember when anyone's been able to fight the ball off him, he just doesn't let it happen.  I'm sure every team in the league is wondering "how the hell did we not sign him!"
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5042 on: February 9, 2022, 08:25:56 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,915
  • ....mmm
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5043 on: February 24, 2022, 12:50:51 am »
1 assist behind Mo & Trent which is mad as he started the season rather quietly on the assist front. He's actually played 400 minutes less with 4 fewer appearances.

League assists

21/22:
Trent 10
Robertson 9

20/21:
Trent 7
Robertson 7

19/20:
Trent 13
Robertson 12

18/19:
Trent 12
Robertson 11

You fancy both to break their own records again this year, I wonder if Trent sneaks it again ;D
« Last Edit: February 24, 2022, 12:54:12 am by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5044 on: February 27, 2022, 08:21:56 pm »
The fucking look on his face when he stood up to take his penalty.

He's got to be our next captain.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,974
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5045 on: February 27, 2022, 08:26:33 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on February 27, 2022, 08:21:56 pm
The fucking look on his face when he stood up to take his penalty.

He's got to be our next captain.

We have a team of captains. Even young Harvey. Warriors who lead by example.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,871
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5046 on: March 5, 2022, 07:40:25 pm »
Thought he was great at both ends of the pitch, the tackle on Bowen was amazing.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,689
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5047 on: March 5, 2022, 07:40:58 pm »
Robbo definitely got an oil change in the beginning of the year.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,834
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5048 on: March 5, 2022, 07:53:35 pm »
Outstanding.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,439
  • Red since '64
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5049 on: March 5, 2022, 08:38:16 pm »
Excellent today, with and without the ball. His energy levels are ridiculous.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,260
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5050 on: March 6, 2022, 02:18:56 am »
Saved us TWICE in the match. Tackled Bowen and Antonio on a one on one with Ali. Magnifique!  Our Scottish engine!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5051 on: March 6, 2022, 02:35:12 am »
The ground he made up on getting to Antonio was phenomenal.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5052 on: March 12, 2022, 05:21:13 pm »
Delighted he's back to his best.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5053 on: March 12, 2022, 05:35:01 pm »
Robbo ... for the love of God lad, learn to keep your shots down !!  :)
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,689
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5054 on: March 12, 2022, 08:13:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 12, 2022, 05:35:01 pm
Robbo ... for the love of God lad, learn to keep your shots down !!  :)
He's due to hammer one in, they'll need a new net.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,396
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5055 on: March 12, 2022, 08:40:47 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 12, 2022, 08:13:23 pm
He's due to hammer one in, they'll need a new net.

Needs to go have a cuppa with John Arne Riise....
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5056 on: March 13, 2022, 05:23:07 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on March 12, 2022, 08:40:47 pm
Needs to go have a cuppa with John Arne Riise....

You mean Riiseeeeeaaaaaaa
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline BTGH

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5057 on: March 13, 2022, 06:14:36 am »
Quote from: SamLad on March 12, 2022, 05:35:01 pm
Robbo ... for the love of God lad, learn to keep your shots down !!  :)

what do you expect? Robbo averages one shot every ten games 😂
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,321
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5058 on: March 13, 2022, 12:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on March 13, 2022, 05:23:07 am
You mean Riiseeeeeaaaaaaa

Release the kraken...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SpaceDimensionController

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5059 on: Yesterday at 10:10:03 pm »
It was his desire to win the ball back that got us the second goal tonight. Marvellous!
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,773
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5060 on: Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm »
Pushed right up on Saka in the second half and didn't give him an inch.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,871
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5061 on: Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm »
Not bad for just a fullback.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,689
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5062 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm »
He was knackered but never lost the drive to win a ball or go forward. What a player!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,439
  • Red since '64
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5063 on: Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm »
I thought he was magnificent and relentless tonight. His energy, aggression and desire are terrific to behold.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5064 on: Yesterday at 11:01:43 pm »
MOTM deservedly. That first M could mean anything - Man, Machine, Monster...
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,321
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5065 on: Today at 12:12:47 am »
Quote from: thx in advance on Yesterday at 11:01:43 pm
MOTM deservedly. That first M could mean anything - Man, Machine, Monster...

Motherfucker...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline marios_moustache

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5066 on: Today at 12:27:10 am »
This guy......
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,260
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5067 on: Today at 01:26:18 am »
Wonder how many calories Robbo burns in a match?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,689
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5068 on: Today at 01:33:29 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:26:18 am
Wonder how many calories Robbo burns in a match?
As much as me... in a month, I suppose. He never stops running, going gung-ho after the 90th min to press at their corner...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,260
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5069 on: Today at 01:47:37 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:33:29 am
As much as me... in a month, I suppose. He never stops running, going gung-ho after the 90th min to press at their corner...
According to a calculator, it is about 1,000 calories burnt. Probably add another 20% on that due to his intensity.

That's 1,200 calories burnt in a match.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline simplyred84

  • Holding back the years, but unfortunately not holding back the nonsense
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5070 on: Today at 01:54:25 am »
We don't need the world to 'recognise' him as world-class. He's an outstanding footballer in this Liverpool team, and that's all we need him to be. Nothing more. How many other LB's would have gone back into position after his blocked shot ahead of Bobby's goal?

He doesn't need to be a left-sided iteration of Trent because he provides a completely different set of attributes. Ah okay, Trent isn't defensively a robot at RB but that's the beauty of this Liverpool team is we know our perceived weaknesses and adapt accordingly so that ones strengths are optimised.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,155
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5071 on: Today at 02:50:42 am »
What a player, our Glaswegian gem. Loved his reaction at full time.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 