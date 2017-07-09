« previous next »
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5000 on: Today at 02:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:49:01 am
I still haven't got a clue what these are.
You havent spent long enough mining for NFTs. Ive just come up from the blockchain mines, 200ft below sea level. Im covered in corrupt MP3 files and outdated widgets, but you wouldnt believe the amount of jpegs down there.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5001 on: Today at 02:15:56 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:42:37 am
You sound like you think NFTs are a good thing or at least not bad? Please explain to us how this is the case?


I'm not sure why this is remotely necessary.
Do people also need a justification for posters ... or limited edition trainers ... or panini stickers... or signed jerseys
Man puts things up for sale.... other people buy or don't buy them

Utterly bizarre thread / reaction in this thread
As I posted before if you think players shouldn't sell anything to fans then that's a more understandable position... if you've got a problem with this specific thing to the exclusion of other 'merch' that doesn't stand up
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5002 on: Today at 02:18:26 pm »
Seen today Mahrez has got involved in something similar on his Instagram, there's a link to a site with several other players involved. Chalobah from memory as well.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5003 on: Today at 03:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Topwings! on Today at 11:44:36 am
A jpeg file.

And its actually a URL for a jpeg. And this URL can be removed at anytime and you then lose your jpeg.

But its not a scam
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5004 on: Today at 03:50:49 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 02:14:51 pm
You havent spent long enough mining for NFTs. Ive just come up from the blockchain mines, 200ft below sea level. Im covered in corrupt MP3 files and outdated widgets, but you wouldnt believe the amount of jpegs down there.

I've seen JPEGs you people wouldn't believe
