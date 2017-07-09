You sound like you think NFTs are a good thing or at least not bad? Please explain to us how this is the case?
I'm not sure why this is remotely necessary.
Do people also need a justification for posters ... or limited edition trainers ... or panini stickers... or signed jerseys
Man puts things up for sale.... other people buy or don't buy them
Utterly bizarre thread / reaction in this thread
As I posted before if you think players shouldn't sell anything to fans then that's a more understandable position... if you've got a problem with this specific thing to the exclusion of other 'merch' that doesn't stand up