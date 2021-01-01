The environmental criticisms related to this just strike me as plain weird to be honest. It feels very much like people have an uneducated/un-informed opinion of everything related to NFTs, potentially based on recent media coverage. I've never seen any of our footballers/players criticised for the environmental impacts of them driving a Ferrari for example. I doubt few very people criticising this promotion from Robertson could articulate what a blockchain is, let alone which one these particular NFTs are sold on, what that 'chains environmental impact actually is or the actual price to buy one of the specific Robertson NFTs he's hawking.



As the world becomes more and more digital the younger generations will value these sorts of things much more highly - in exactly the same way that people view unique pieces of art, fashion etc. Maybe as an investment, maybe to enhance a unique online identity, or just to fit in with the latest fads in their social groups.