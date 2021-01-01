« previous next »
Offline wige

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 04:20:07 pm »
The environmental criticisms related to this just strike me as plain weird to be honest. It feels very much like people have an uneducated/un-informed opinion of everything related to NFTs, potentially based on recent media coverage. I've never seen any of our footballers/players criticised for the environmental impacts of them driving a Ferrari for example. I doubt few very people criticising this promotion from Robertson could articulate what a blockchain is, let alone which one these particular NFTs are sold on, what that 'chains environmental impact actually is or the actual price to buy one of the specific Robertson NFTs he's hawking.

As the world becomes more and more digital the younger generations will value these sorts of things much more highly - in exactly the same way that people view unique pieces of art, fashion etc. Maybe as an investment, maybe to enhance a unique online identity, or just to fit in with the latest fads in their social groups.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 04:34:33 pm »
Sell him now. Tsimikas is better anyway.
Offline emitime

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 04:47:38 pm »
I feel like there should be a full disclosure requirement in this thread for if you're personally 'invested' in cryptocurrencies..
Offline CraigDS

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4963 on: Today at 04:59:24 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 04:47:38 pm
I feel like there should be a full disclosure requirement in this thread for if you're personally 'invested' in cryptocurrencies..

Why? This is a separate crypto on its own smart chain. Its not Bitcoin or one of the other well known coins.
Online Elmo!

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4964 on: Today at 06:26:37 pm »
This is a long watch but worth it for getting clued up on NFTs, and how ridiculous they are.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VsgT5gfMc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VsgT5gfMc</a>

EDIT: can't get it to embed for some reason.... her'e the URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_VsgT5gfMc
Offline scatman

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 06:40:45 pm »
This will inevitably descend into another crypto thread and get the thread locked but for all the vegan eco warriors here complaining about Robbo, maybe you should learn what proof of stake is before whining about environmental impact.

Seen more posts on this than there was on Greenwood.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4966 on: Today at 06:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 11:50:26 am
But with NFTs you can only purchase them using crypto anyway.

Can't pretend i really understand this stuff,but to me sounds like buying nothing with nothing.
Online Elmo!

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4967 on: Today at 06:43:53 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 06:40:45 pm
Seen more posts on this than there was on Greenwood.

That's because discussion of the Greenwood thing is not permitted by the mods for legal reasons.
Offline jepovic

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4968 on: Today at 07:03:32 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 05:00:58 pm
What's the point of the Mona Lisa?

What's the point of a t-shirt made by M&S vs Gucci?

All subjective.
NFTs are not the actual images, theyre hyperlinks to where a copy of the image is stored. You buy an encrypted hyperlink.
So its not like selling the mona lisa, its like selling maps showing directions to the Louvre.
Plus whatever junk the block chain throws in.

Its not illegal so Robbo has the right to do it, and we have the right to mock him.
In fact, I'd say we have the obligation to mock him
Online Elmo!

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4969 on: Today at 07:14:17 pm »
Thie thing I don't get, having taken a look at his NFTs, is that the whole idea of Non Fungible Tokens is that they are supposed to be.... non-fungible. Unlike money for example where 1 pound is the same as another pound, I don't care which pound I have, each NFT is supposed to be unique.

Robbo seems to be selling 2021 identical NFTs. 1 Robbo NFT is completely interchangeable with another Robbo NFT. It's entirely fungible.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4970 on: Today at 07:17:26 pm »
Just Fucking Robertson... :lickin
Offline scatman

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4971 on: Today at 08:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:43:53 pm
That's because discussion of the Greenwood thing is not permitted by the mods for legal reasons.
that thread was open for a while and was reopened.

So far we've had someone comparing him to Boris. People who've no idea what NFTs are complaining about him, who've no idea about the blockchain its on (its not one that requires mining) and suddenly that being about a trip to Dubai to play golf.

You actually posted some good information (Coffeezilla makes great content and exposes a lot of scams - especially those Paul brother chancers). Here's my disclaimer - i don't own or intend to own any NFTs. I think they are a bad investment in their current guise (images) however tokenisation means we'll see possibly registries of NFTs for other things (regulated ie real estate, music).

Anyway always nice to see our fans shit on a player, can't wait to see the reaction once Adidas and Nike start forcing the other players in our team to take part (as they will seeing as Adidas already do them).
Online El Lobo

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4972 on: Today at 08:19:27 pm »
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4973 on: Today at 08:20:44 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 08:15:07 pm
that thread was open for a while and was reopened.

So far we've had someone comparing him to Boris. People who've no idea what NFTs are complaining about him, who've no idea about the blockchain its ona (its not one that requires mining) and suddenly that being about a trip to Dubai to play golf.

You actually posted some good information (Coffeezilla makes great content and exposes a lot of scams - especially those Paul brother chancers). Here's my disclaimer - i don't own or intend to own any NFTs. I think they are a bad investment in their current guise (images) however tokenisation means we'll see possibly registries of NFTs for other things (regulated ie real estate, music).

Anyway always nice to see our fans shit on a player, can't wait to see the reaction once Adidas and Nike start forcing the other players in our team to take part (as they will seeing as Adidas already do them).

Cant wait to buy a nft of real-estate. Do I get to just click a link so I can look at a nice house somewhere?  ;D

Anyway, I dont think anyone is shitting on Robbo. 

I agree that this will become very much a regular thing, but no reason to just sit back and accept it wihout discussion to be honest. And maybe people will learn something new, as indeed that youtube vid a few posts up did. And I mean those in the pro and against camp may learn something.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4974 on: Today at 08:45:39 pm »
Offline scatman

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4975 on: Today at 09:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:20:44 pm
Cant wait to buy a nft of real-estate. Do I get to just click a link so I can look at a nice house somewhere?  ;D

Anyway, I dont think anyone is shitting on Robbo. 

I agree that this will become very much a regular thing, but no reason to just sit back and accept it wihout discussion to be honest. And maybe people will learn something new, as indeed that youtube vid a few posts up did. And I mean those in the pro and against camp may learn something.

Haha no, more in the sense that it holds deeds/ledgers for land/housing like a registry but online and easily visible to all. There's good videos on how it could be accomplished but of course also disadvantages.
Jepovic had the right comment in terms of how to react to but did you read some of the crap on the previous pages
Online Red Raw

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4976 on: Today at 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:26:37 pm
This is a long watch but worth it for getting clued up on NFTs, and how ridiculous they are.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i_VsgT5gfMc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i_VsgT5gfMc</a>

EDIT: can't get it to embed for some reason.... her'e the URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_VsgT5gfMc
How's that? :)
