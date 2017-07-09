« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 555901 times)

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4880 on: December 20, 2021, 11:32:28 am »
Quote from: smutchin on December 20, 2021, 07:54:52 am
The contrast between Robbo and that moron of an England captain couldnt be starker. Their different responses show clearly the levels of difference between them as human beings.

Scottish captain 👍🏻 

England captain 💩
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4881 on: December 20, 2021, 02:23:23 pm »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on December 20, 2021, 10:25:57 am

Im sure Harry Kane has made a similar statement on his socials apologising for and taking responsibility of his dreadful foul on Robertson .  (or not)
He says the reaction to the challenge has left him open-mouthed!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4882 on: December 20, 2021, 02:38:35 pm »
and where was tierney's dong when kane said this?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4883 on: January 16, 2022, 03:55:49 pm »
45th assist today, level with David Beckham.

Not bad considering hes just a full back who cant cross.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4884 on: January 20, 2022, 09:51:56 pm »
Brilliant tonight Saka hardly did anything, and was dangerous going forward
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4885 on: January 20, 2022, 09:53:21 pm »
Did he have an oil change as a NY present? Seems to be running like a new racer.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4886 on: January 20, 2022, 09:54:33 pm »
That stretch of games out has really helped him recharge.  Looks right back on it.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4887 on: January 20, 2022, 10:49:27 pm »
Fantastic, he was superb, could have done better with the shots but that's just him. Absolutely brilliant up and down that side
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4888 on: January 20, 2022, 11:12:00 pm »
Pocketed Saka.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4889 on: January 21, 2022, 07:04:47 am »
A quietly excellent performance last night.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4890 on: January 21, 2022, 10:00:20 am »
Quote from: farawayred on January 20, 2022, 09:53:21 pm
Did he have an oil change as a NY present? Seems to be running like a new racer.

What an engine! I think he benefits hugely from being rested sometimes by the rather good Tsimikas. Rotation people, who knew!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4891 on: January 21, 2022, 10:12:40 am »
Not had his best season in my opinion but last night was his best performance in a while.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4892 on: January 21, 2022, 10:19:18 am »
Quote from: farawayred on January 20, 2022, 09:53:21 pm
Did he have an oil change as a NY present? Seems to be running like a new racer.
The guy runs at full pelt for 90 mins.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4893 on: January 23, 2022, 10:20:47 am »
Thought Robertson was exceptional v Arsenal, took Saka completely out of the game and brilliant on the overload at the other end, the most complete fullback in the premier league and embodies everything about our aggression, spirit, and never say die attitude.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4894 on: January 23, 2022, 02:58:50 pm »
46 assists now, thats 1 more than Paul Scholes.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4895 on: January 23, 2022, 04:41:22 pm »
Those assists today were exceptional, the corner especially as he's been playing some absolutely poor ones recently. When him and Trent are on their games you always stand a chance.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4896 on: January 23, 2022, 04:50:58 pm »
Incredible player has it all, even when not as his passing best can rely on him to have the drive energy and stamina to match any opposing winger at the very minimum.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4897 on: January 23, 2022, 04:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on January 23, 2022, 04:50:58 pm
Incredible player has it all, even when not as his passing vest can rely on him to have the drive energy and stamina to match any opposing winger at the very minimum.
Though his mum will not be happy
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4898 on: January 23, 2022, 04:53:29 pm »
Him and Trent are gonna be the two highest assisting defenders in PL history pretty soon
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm »
He's made a massive tit of himself on twitter today.
https://twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1488131354009161738
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 02:40:41 pm »
Really disappointing. Was hoping all of our lads would stay away from that shite.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 02:44:05 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 02:40:41 pm
Really disappointing. Was hoping all of our lads would stay away from that shite.

Club will probably get in on it at some point.

There where surveys going round asking fans what they thought of NFTs etc.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 02:49:40 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 02:40:41 pm
Really disappointing. Was hoping all of our lads would stay away from that shite.

I am disappointed that he has chosen to go down this road, but a guy who jumps on a plane to Dubai to play golf the first chance he gets probably isn't a deep thinker about the environment.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 02:55:30 pm »
Not 100% sure what the massive problem is here?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4904 on: Today at 02:56:23 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 02:49:40 pm
I am disappointed that he has chosen to go down this road, but a guy who jumps on a plane to Dubai to play golf the first chance he gets probably isn't a deep thinker about the environment.

I don't think they have any golf courses in Scotland though.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4905 on: Today at 02:58:17 pm »
Obviously not serious enough to sack him on the spot, but could we maybe stick pins in him and pinch him and call him names until he knows he's been extremely naughty
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 03:00:27 pm »
No idea or what it is so what has he actually done? 

What's an NFT?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4907 on: Today at 03:00:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:58:17 pm
Obviously not serious enough to sack him on the spot, but could we maybe stick pins in him and pinch him and call him names until he knows he's been extremely naughty

make him kick and cross with only his right foot for 2 weeks. that'll learn him good.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 03:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:56:23 pm
I don't think they have any golf courses in Scotland though.

I think that's one of Trump's tax dodging ruses.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 03:23:01 pm »
I don't know what NFTs are and at this point I'm too afraid to ask. They sound bad though.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4910 on: Today at 03:24:13 pm »
Non Fungible Token. 

google it, it won't hurt, but it may make you lose more faith in humanity.  :)
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4911 on: Today at 03:29:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:24:13 pm


google it,

have done, still don't really understand what they are

 ???
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4912 on: Today at 03:30:13 pm »
Am I right in thinking one of these things is $75???
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4913 on: Today at 03:37:19 pm »
Why stop there?

Robbo should start mining his own cryptocurrency while hes at it. He probably wont play this weekend so hes still got some time.

How about Robocoin?  Has a nice ring to it.

Does anyone know if Robbo reads these posts? Coz I know a guy who can set him up with ASIC rigs in Iceland. As many as he wants. I just need Robbo to wire me a small down payment immediately and I can get his whole operation started tomorrow.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4914 on: Today at 03:43:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:24:13 pm
Non Fungible Token. 

google it, it won't hurt, but it may make you lose more faith in humanity.  :)

OK, done. I now understand what they are, but I don't understand why they are. Disappointing if he's doing this just to line his own pockets.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4915 on: Today at 03:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:29:50 pm
have done, still don't really understand what they are

 ???
They're essentially digital collectables. Unlike other digital images they have an authenticiy built in, which is based on a similar system to cryptocurrency, so that even though an NFT is digital it is unique and can thus retain its value (assuming the bubble doesn't burst and these things don't become worthless).

It's all part of the current experimentation with imbuing unique, non-fungible worth to digital data. 
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4916 on: Today at 03:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:54:41 pm
They're essentially digital collectables. Unlike other digital images they have an authenticiy built in, which is based on a similar system to cryptocurrency, so that even though an NFT is digital it is unique and can thus retain its value (assuming the bubble doesn't burst and these things don't become worthless).

It's all part of the current experimentation with imbuing unique, non-fungible worth to digital data.

They are also inextricably linked to crypto currencies which demand huge amounts of power to generate and thus add substantially to greenhouse emisions.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4917 on: Today at 04:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:54:41 pm
They're essentially digital collectables. Unlike other digital images they have an authenticiy built in, which is based on a similar system to cryptocurrency, so that even though an NFT is digital it is unique and can thus retain its value (assuming the bubble doesn't burst and these things don't become worthless).

It's all part of the current experimentation with imbuing unique, non-fungible worth to digital data.

They're not actually unique digital images though. They're 'unique' digital receipts to say you've bought the image. You can copy the actual image all you want. Or you could even make a different receipt to say you bought that same image.

And if that makes it sound like you're buying something with absolutely no value whatsoever, then you are correct.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4918 on: Today at 04:22:34 pm »
i miss when we didn't know much about footballers and their non-football lives
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4919 on: Today at 04:24:54 pm »
Yeah, still not too sure what the problem is here. He's promoting his own NFTs... so... what's the issue?

That he profits from it? Nearly every single one of our players is promoting various things either for, with or separate to the club. Robbo in particular has been brilliant in championing foodbanks etc and supporting community projects. So the money from this could fund that?

That it's an impact to the environment? Well as long as the people knocking him for that have gone vegan, ditched their car for public transport, aren't buying un-necessary clothes or par-taking in any of the countless industries that have big effects as well.
