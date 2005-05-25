« previous next »
Andy needs to get back to the level he should be at.

Now there are those who will defend him to the hilt.

There are others who may want to have a go.

But the reality is, for me, Andy has slipped in his output and defensive duties.

He has dropped to deep playing on attackers to often this season. He needs to sort out his positioning.

His balls into the box aren't as effective as they have been in the past. Kostas has sent in more dangerous crosses/corners more often.  Both have 1 assist.

One difference between Andy and Kostas is that Kostas uses his right foot better. Andy can....can slow things down trying to get the ball onto his left foot. Plus, again imho, Andy passes back to the CB's more than Kostas.

Now this is not me having a go at Andy and stating Kostas should start over Andy. This is me saying Andy needs to get back to his best to fend off Kostas challenging for the shirt. We want competition for all spots in the 11, we have it at LB.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on September 27, 2021, 10:59:52 am
Poor Robbo. He's been one of the most available players for us over the years, and especially last season, who knows how Tsimikas would've been doing with a defense of Williams, Fabinho, Phillips, Kabak and Henderson in a new country as well. In that sense, having Robbo fit was so crucial to us. He gave us that shield so that Tsimikas could take his time and adapt himself to be ready for us to be the player he is now.
This is a really important point that has been overlooked by many, and in particular was overlooked by moaners and whngers last season all sniding about why Kostas wasn't playing, and maybe he should be flipped (how I hate that fucking word) and so on.

Klopp took a brave stance on Kostas and LB. Our defence was so depleted, our midfield so compromised, our experienced players down to such a minimum that it was NOT a time to throw a new, inexperienced (in our system) player in and leave him to quite possibly sink.

So Robbo had to be overplayed for the good of the team. He's a hero and a fucking machine so he managed it. But it's not surprising if there's a hint of wear and tear in him for a while.

And Kostas had to wait and bide his time and put up with clueless grunts dissing him.

Fans eh?
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 27, 2021, 04:49:45 pm
Lol at the Pajamas guy whose had a fucking mare

Some belting stuff from Lobo and PIM. Especially this:
Fucking YES!

Pin it to every bloody page!

I may have had a 'mare in your eyes, but my tongue remains pink at least.
There's no need to overuse Robbo as Kostas has been performing admirably. He's still backup to Robbo for me but personally I would trust him to do a good job in most games. I would start Kostas against Porto and Robbo against City.
Looked goosed the last half of last season and looks goosed now, which is rather worrying as were not yet out of September......Tsimikas hasn't let us down when called upon...we should call upon him more often
Robbo has been reading this thread :D
He was alright tonight but I do wonder if we dont get 7 or 8 with Clyne in there instead
Quote from: fucking appalled on September 28, 2021, 09:52:45 pm
He was alright tonight but I do wonder if we dont get 7 or 8 with Clyne in there instead

Fucking AppalledinPajamas...
Ran that side of the pitch tonight, out ran and out worked everyone.
Looked back to his best tonight.
Shame Jota didn't finish the chance that Robbo created after that great run
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 28, 2021, 09:59:29 pm
Shame Jota didn't finish the chance that Robbo created after that great run

Clyne-esque that run.
Technique was all over the place tonight, absolutely woeful
About as dominant as you can be from LB
Sublime fullback, up and down constantly
Basically without Trent on the other side, its just even more reason for him to be bombing up and down for ninety. The other sides not going to be as far forward and we effectively have an extra man cover.

He was outstanding.
He was much more like himself tonight he was really impressive.
Great performance. One for the clueless bellends writing him off, to chew on.
Could have been in his Pajamas ;)
My MOTM tonight. Jones was excellent, of course, but Robbo was imperious.

There isn't a better left back in world football.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on September 28, 2021, 10:36:22 pm
My MOTM tonight. Jones was excellent, of course, but Robbo was imperious.

There isn't a better left back in world football.

My MoM too.
Quote from: Welshred on September 28, 2021, 10:08:55 pm
Technique was all over the place tonight, absolutely woeful

Yeah, also he's just a full-back.
Was great tonight. Spent the 2nd half trying to tell my 11 year old son - who's moved position from defense to left wing - how you play out wide up front thru Robbo. He basically did everything I've tried to describe and some.
Back to explosive best tonight, haven't seen that burst of pace for a few months.
Way too much questioning him after he's had an interrupted pre-season after being absolutely flogged last season. He was excellent tonight, getting better as the game went on. He was intercepting balls and charging at the defence and making some excellent challenges. Think he's played himself into some form tonight and vindicates Klopp's choice not to rotate heavily.
Jota and Mane have to better convert chances created by Robbo.
Quote from: him_15 on September 29, 2021, 03:46:34 pm
Jota and Mane have to better convert chances created by Robbo.
Normally I celebrate split infinitives, but this one is a duffer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IFwLyuwXB8

Appreciating Robbo, our Scottish steam engine.
No-one puts Andy in the corner! Been fighting back since he was a teenager. Great that he has an able deputy now so he can get rested occasionally.
Brilliant to see him flying again.  Not a better LB anywhere when he's at his best.
Quote from: Paul1611 on September 30, 2021, 11:22:41 am
Brilliant to see him flying again.  Not a better LB anywhere when he's at his best.

There's a right-back for Palace who disagrees
A City mate called him world class after the game. Enough said.
