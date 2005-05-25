Poor Robbo. He's been one of the most available players for us over the years, and especially last season, who knows how Tsimikas would've been doing with a defense of Williams, Fabinho, Phillips, Kabak and Henderson in a new country as well. In that sense, having Robbo fit was so crucial to us. He gave us that shield so that Tsimikas could take his time and adapt himself to be ready for us to be the player he is now.
This is a really important point that has been overlooked by many, and in particular was overlooked by moaners and whngers last season all sniding about why Kostas wasn't playing, and maybe he should be flipped (how I hate that fucking word) and so on.
Klopp took a brave stance on Kostas and LB. Our defence was so depleted, our midfield so compromised, our experienced players down to such a minimum that it was NOT a time to throw a new, inexperienced (in our system) player in and leave him to quite possibly sink.
So Robbo had to be overplayed for the good of the team. He's a hero and a fucking machine so he managed it. But it's not surprising if there's a hint of wear and tear in him for a while.
And Kostas had to wait and bide his time and put up with clueless grunts dissing him.
Fans eh?