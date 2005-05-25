Andy needs to get back to the level he should be at.



Now there are those who will defend him to the hilt.



There are others who may want to have a go.



But the reality is, for me, Andy has slipped in his output and defensive duties.



He has dropped to deep playing on attackers to often this season. He needs to sort out his positioning.



His balls into the box aren't as effective as they have been in the past. Kostas has sent in more dangerous crosses/corners more often. Both have 1 assist.



One difference between Andy and Kostas is that Kostas uses his right foot better. Andy can....can slow things down trying to get the ball onto his left foot. Plus, again imho, Andy passes back to the CB's more than Kostas.



Now this is not me having a go at Andy and stating Kostas should start over Andy. This is me saying Andy needs to get back to his best to fend off Kostas challenging for the shirt. We want competition for all spots in the 11, we have it at LB.