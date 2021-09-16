Are you referring to when he shoots or in general? If its the latter then its simply not true.



I mean his shooting is the absolute pits (genuinely can't believe he's still allowed to - I'd love to see how many shots he's had here for the grand sum of what is it, two goals? One of which was with his head), but for the amount of crossing positions we get him into, I expect a far better return than what we get there too. He's pretty good at crossing on the run but otherwise it's impressive if he beats the first man these days.Confused as to when bad form suddenly consisted of nine months as well ... aside from the decent driving run or two it's not been wholly dissimilar to having a left-footed Clyne at LB for a while now. And I think the negative impact on Mane has been pretty clear to see given how more effective he's looked in tandem with Tsimikas.EDIT: Just looked and he's scored five. Three more than I thought but I'd still fine him a weeks wages every time he shoots