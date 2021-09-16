« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 516202 times)

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,257
  • YNWA
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4560 on: September 16, 2021, 02:35:47 pm »
My MOTM. No idea why he isn't mentioned more.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4561 on: September 16, 2021, 04:44:09 pm »
It's a bit weird. He is a little bit underrated when compared to TAA offensively. Doesn't matter though, they are 1 and 1A as best full backs in the league, who you have first is just based on what you like

Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 391
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4562 on: September 16, 2021, 05:49:16 pm »
My MOTM inthink he didnt get a mention cos it was just a typical robbo performance. Hes consistently amazing
Logged
YNWA

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,453
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4563 on: September 16, 2021, 05:54:27 pm »
He's so consistently great that it has become normalised and he'll only be mentioned in despatches if he drops an assist on someone's foot/head.

Superb player, unmatched in the game at the moment. He was miles ahead of everyone in blocking their second goal; having done the hard part he just needed a team mate there to boot it away but they just hadn't kept up with him.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,257
  • YNWA
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4564 on: September 16, 2021, 07:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 16, 2021, 05:54:27 pm
He's so consistently great that it has become normalised and he'll only be mentioned in despatches if he drops an assist on someone's foot/head.

Superb player, unmatched in the game at the moment. He was miles ahead of everyone in blocking their second goal; having done the hard part he just needed a team mate there to boot it away but they just hadn't kept up with him.

Agreed. He was the most assured player in defense. And he put in 2-3 dangerous crosses in the first half, kept possession well and he played the ball that got us the penalty. If that doesn't win him a MOTM, I don't know what will.
Logged

Offline Paisley79

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4565 on: September 16, 2021, 08:36:49 pm »
Has anyone noticed that when he's interviewed it's seemingly impossible for him not to begin his reply with "Look..."
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4566 on: September 16, 2021, 08:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on September 16, 2021, 08:36:49 pm
Has anyone noticed that when he's interviewed it's seemingly impossible for him not to begin his reply with "Look..."

Maybe, should vary a little. 
"Listen..."
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,519
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4567 on: September 25, 2021, 10:52:34 pm »
Robbo nowadays does at least one good foray a game. :) And I wish he can keep the ball on target with his long range shots, he needs a goal.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4568 on: Yesterday at 11:12:40 am »
No one can convince me he's in our best XI right now - an immensely frustrating player in the final third and has been for some time
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4569 on: Yesterday at 11:16:28 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:12:40 am
No one can convince me he's in our best XI right now - an immensely frustrating player in the final third and has been for some time

I think Kostas started very brightly and has been playing well. The scrutiny goes on Robbo a lot more in those circumstances. Robbo was relatively unscrutinised when our backup option at LB was Millie, who although pretty good in every position, isn't the LB we need. Now that we have a backup, the microscope will be on Robbo to produce his best again, especially because Kostas has largely not put a foot wrong in the few games he's played this season.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,073
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4570 on: Yesterday at 11:25:59 am »
Id start Tsimikas over him at the minute.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4571 on: Yesterday at 01:56:39 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 25, 2021, 10:52:34 pm
Robbo nowadays does at least one good foray a game. :) And I wish he can keep the ball on target with his long range shots, he needs a goal.

His long range shooting could certainly improve. Good to see other players scoring from outside the box.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,453
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4572 on: Yesterday at 02:48:34 pm »
Kostas's form, and some of the qualities he has brought to the game, is certainly shining a light on Robbo that was not there before. It's up to Robbo to use that to improve himself and his contributions. But it will take more than a few games to do that.

The ideal is that Kostas makes Robbo a better player and a better net contributor
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4573 on: Yesterday at 02:59:36 pm »
Been out of form since January really, before that he was our most consistent player. Burnt him out and now struggling to get it back. Deffo play Kostas ahead of him against City at the minute.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,643
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4574 on: Yesterday at 03:02:39 pm »
Missed a bit of preseason.

Not yet in top form. 

Not really any shock. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4575 on: Yesterday at 05:28:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:02:39 pm
Missed a bit of preseason.

Not yet in top form. 

Not really any shock.

Hmm, some could call it a lack of form, others could be less kind and call it a lack of technique, right foot, calm head etc.

Truth is probably somewhere in the middle.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,036
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4576 on: Yesterday at 05:33:32 pm »
That's just bullshit though bar the right foot.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,246
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4577 on: Yesterday at 05:54:39 pm »
I feel sorry for Robertson. He put everything into the back-end of last season for us and then went straight off to captain his country in their first major tournament in decades, then comes back here and gets injured. Its been a gruelling period for him. The good thing is that we do have another option in Tsimikas. This will help Robertson out massively over the course of the season, because he wont have to be relied upon in every match.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4578 on: Yesterday at 07:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:33:32 pm
That's just bullshit though bar the right foot.

Do you think his technique is particularly good?
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4579 on: Yesterday at 07:44:21 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 07:42:41 pm
Do you think his technique is particularly good?

Yes it is.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,519
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4580 on: Yesterday at 07:44:56 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 07:42:41 pm
Do you think his technique is particularly good?
Not distinctly different from Bruno Fernandes' for the Villa penalty...  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4581 on: Yesterday at 07:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:44:21 pm
Yes it is.

He sure does strike a ball poorly with alarming regularity for someone with brilliant technique.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,036
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4582 on: Yesterday at 07:45:23 pm »
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4583 on: Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 07:45:17 pm
He sure does strike a ball poorly with alarming regularity for someone with brilliant technique.

I can name a few players with good technique who arent particularly good strikers of the ball, a number of defensive midfielders for one.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,246
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4584 on: Yesterday at 07:53:35 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 07:45:17 pm
He sure does strike a ball poorly with alarming regularity for someone with brilliant technique.

Are you referring to when he shoots or in general? If its the latter then its simply not true.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4585 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:53:35 pm
Are you referring to when he shoots or in general? If its the latter then its simply not true.

I mean his shooting is the absolute pits (genuinely can't believe he's still allowed to - I'd love to see how many shots he's had here for the grand sum of what is it, two goals? One of which was with his head), but for the amount of crossing positions we get him into, I expect a far better return than what we get there too. He's pretty good at crossing on the run but otherwise it's impressive if he beats the first man these days.

Confused as to when bad form suddenly consisted of nine months as well ... aside from the decent driving run or two it's not been wholly dissimilar to having a left-footed Clyne at LB for a while now. And I think the negative impact on Mane has been pretty clear to see given how more effective he's looked in tandem with Tsimikas.

EDIT: Just looked and he's scored five. Three more than I thought but I'd still fine him a weeks wages every time he shoots  :D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:32:18 pm by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,246
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4586 on: Today at 01:19:10 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm
Confused as to when bad form suddenly consisted of nine months as well ... aside from the decent driving run or two it's not been wholly dissimilar to having a left-footed Clyne at LB for a while now. And I think the negative impact on Mane has been pretty clear to see given how more effective he's looked in tandem with Tsimikas.

Bad form for nine months is a bit of a stretch. Especially if you are including within those nine months the near three months that we did not play a competitive match. He was poor like everybody else in the first three months of the year but improved in time for a big contribution to the run-in. He then went to the European Championships and was Scotlands best player by some distance before coming back here and picking up an injury. He was rushed back to play against Chelsea but his performances at Elland Road and at Anfield against Milan ranged from good to very good. And I say this as someone who believes that Robertson can be slightly overrated by some of our supporters.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,257
  • YNWA
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4587 on: Today at 03:15:06 am »
So, we are questioning Robbo's crossing. He has as many/close to as many assists as Trent since he made his debut for us. Hmm.. While Trent is the best attacking defender since Alves, Robbo, who has the same number of assists, has his attacking game questioned. Wow! Some opinions in this forum recently?

Also, thought he was our best player against Milan. He had an off game against Brentford, but so did the rest of our defense and goalkeeper. He'll be fine.

9 months of off-form is just bollocks. He was playing beside a makeshift defense for most of the season and he must've burnt out playing that many games as well. He still had 7 assists last season.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:26 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 