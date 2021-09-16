So, we are questioning Robbo's crossing. He has as many/close to as many assists as Trent since he made his debut for us. Hmm.. While Trent is the best attacking defender since Alves, Robbo, who has the same number of assists, has his attacking game questioned. Wow! Some opinions in this forum recently?
Also, thought he was our best player against Milan. He had an off game against Brentford, but so did the rest of our defense and goalkeeper. He'll be fine.
9 months of off-form is just bollocks. He was playing beside a makeshift defense for most of the season and he must've burnt out playing that many games as well. He still had 7 assists last season.