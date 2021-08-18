ByAugust 20, 2021 Updated 5:53 PM GMT+1Andy Robertson is on course to make his Liverpool return in next Saturdays Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield.The Scotland left-back has made rapid progress since suffering ankle ligament damage in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao on August 8.He was back running at the AXA Training Centre earlier this week and on Friday he was given the green light to resume full training with Jurgen Klopps squad.Robertson, who sat out last weekends opening day win over Norwich City, is unlikely to feature against Burnley on Saturday with Kostas Tsimikas expected to deputise once again.However, the former Hull City full-back is expected to be available for the visit of Thomas Tuchels side. Initially, there were fears that Robertson would be sidelined until after the September international break but the swelling quickly subsided and his rehab has been swift.Liverpool host Burnley this Saturday before the visit of Chelsea next weekend.Huge. Robertson was ever-present in the Premier League last season and hes a creative force with the quality he provides from the left flank, as well as being rock-solid defensively.Tsimikas did well against Norwich and is a decent deputy but Liverpool will be a stronger force against Chelsea with Robertson back in action.No. Alarm bells were ringing when Robertson was pictured on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot the day after the game against Bilbao, but a scan revealed only minor ligament damage.We got lucky, admitted Klopp, given how nasty the injury looked when he turned his ankle blocking a cross.Robertson vowed to graft every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later and was true to his word.