Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4480 on: August 9, 2021, 07:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on August  9, 2021, 07:14:54 pm
As long as he doesn't let any Trojan horses into the fort.

Classical puns of a military sort need to continue... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4481 on: August 9, 2021, 07:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August  9, 2021, 07:13:14 pm
Completely depends on the severity. Can rule out grade 3/rupture from that statement so we've got 1 or 2 left

Grade 1 = 3 to 4 weeks
Grade 2 = 4 to 6 weeks

My guess would be after the international break

Need to stop Steve Clarke rushing him back. They're going for World Cup qualification and will want their captain and best player.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4482 on: August 9, 2021, 07:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August  9, 2021, 07:17:49 pm
Need to stop Steve Clarke rushing him back. They're going for World Cup qualification and will want their captain and best player.

It'll be up to Robbo to convince him I guess
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4483 on: August 9, 2021, 07:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August  9, 2021, 07:13:14 pm
Completely depends on the severity. Can rule out grade 3/rupture from that statement so we've got 1 or 2 left

Grade 1 = 3 to 4 weeks
Grade 2 = 4 to 6 weeks

My guess would be after the international break

Would have snapped your hand off for that prognosis during the replays yesterday.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4484 on: August 9, 2021, 07:48:29 pm »
Quote from: wige on August  9, 2021, 07:30:42 pm
Would have snapped your hand off for that prognosis during the replays yesterday.

Agreed

The video going around looked horrendous, thought we'd be lucky to see him before Christmas the way his foot buckled.

Thankfully we haven't the hardest opening set of fixtures.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4485 on: August 9, 2021, 07:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August  9, 2021, 07:13:14 pm
Completely depends on the severity. Can rule out grade 3/rupture from that statement so we've got 1 or 2 left

Grade 1 = 3 to 4 weeks
Grade 2 = 4 to 6 weeks

My guess would be after the international break

Marvellous news!
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4486 on: August 9, 2021, 07:53:07 pm »
Like I said yesterday inversion injuries can sometimes look worse than they actually are.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4487 on: August 9, 2021, 08:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August  9, 2021, 07:53:07 pm
Like I said yesterday inversion injuries can sometimes look worse than they actually are.

Is that because the ligaments dont require as much force (to be injured) as when its injured rolling outwards? Are the ligaments on the inside a lot stronger, so the greater force needed to injure means a lot more damage?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4488 on: August 9, 2021, 08:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August  9, 2021, 07:53:07 pm
Like I said yesterday inversion injuries can sometimes look worse than they actually are.
Very true, someone needs to tell him to man up a bit.

Never heard of inversion injuries in Sunday league .
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4489 on: August 9, 2021, 09:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August  9, 2021, 08:57:37 pm
Is that because the ligaments dont require as much force (to be injured) as when its injured rolling outwards? Are the ligaments on the inside a lot stronger, so the greater force needed to injure means a lot more damage?

Probably not to be honest. There's just more movement into inversion than there is eversion so you get a little more give. It just looks horrible when you go into end range at high speed but your ligaments, muscles and proprioception quickly save you in most cases, it looks nasty all the time but that doesn't always seem to be the case.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4490 on: August 9, 2021, 09:45:48 pm »
Klopp didn't put a timescale on Robertson's return. He said he is not sure whether he would be back before or after the international break. The Chelsea game is the last game before the international break and Leeds is our first game back.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4491 on: August 9, 2021, 10:36:10 pm »
For fucks sake. What's the point of these stupid friendlies
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4492 on: August 9, 2021, 10:36:32 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on August  9, 2021, 10:36:10 pm
For fucks sake. What's the point of these stupid friendlies

Fitness. The same as it always been.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4493 on: August 9, 2021, 10:37:05 pm »
2-3 games then..
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4494 on: August 9, 2021, 10:53:45 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on August  9, 2021, 08:59:39 pm
Very true, someone needs to tell him to man up a bit.

Never heard of inversion injuries in Sunday league .
Lost phalange happens almost every game though
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4495 on: August 9, 2021, 11:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August  9, 2021, 09:35:29 pm
Probably not to be honest. There's just more movement into inversion than there is eversion so you get a little more give. It just looks horrible when you go into end range at high speed but your ligaments, muscles and proprioception quickly save you in most cases, it looks nasty all the time but that doesn't always seem to be the case.

Yeah I see. Theyre quite common arent they?

what I was getting at was that the ligaments damaged from an inversion (lateral?) can be damaged from a small tear, whereas the medial would need more force, which is what youve said but obviously more clearly. So an inversion injury can usually be quite minor. Its like that bracket on a rear derailleur that has more give than the derailleur to prevent more damage.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4496 on: August 9, 2021, 11:38:20 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on August  9, 2021, 10:36:10 pm
For fucks sake. What's the point of these stupid friendlies

What a take that is! Might as well jib off stupid training as well.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4497 on: August 10, 2021, 03:32:14 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August  9, 2021, 11:38:20 pm
What a take that is! Might as well jib off stupid training as well.

Seems a rather Spartan step to take...

Might need to hoplite right to it...
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4498 on: August 10, 2021, 08:32:00 am »
so the Lost Phalange muscle has been found and will keep Robbo out till before or after Sept Int break

Kostas has put in a good performance this pre-season and looks fighting  fit.

Looking forward to Milner and others coaching Kostas & supporting him when he plays.

he cross for Bobby's goal was Robbesque so could be a sign of things to come
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4499 on: August 10, 2021, 08:39:03 am »
:)

You're a good sport mate.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4500 on: August 10, 2021, 09:23:35 am »
Quote from: royhendo on August 10, 2021, 08:39:03 am
:)

You're a good sport mate.

Nearly 50 years of supporting the Reds - gives you a thick skin and fantastic memories.
I played 2 seasons with The london branch Red supporters on Hackney Marshes in our Liverpool red shirts when I was not watching the team live win everything (88-90's)

 :wave
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4501 on: Yesterday at 03:48:44 pm »
Picture of him out side running round the training pitch.

I would imagine this weekend comes too early as hes not trinaung with the team, but youd imagine that hes got a proper chance of Chelsea.


Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4502 on: Yesterday at 04:27:28 pm »
Made of tough stuff
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4503 on: Yesterday at 04:30:21 pm »
Would have been a grade one sprain which is great news
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4504 on: Yesterday at 04:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:30:21 pm
Would have been a grade one sprain which is great news
Chance of making it for Chelsea?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4505 on: Yesterday at 04:50:13 pm »
So they fixed the phalange?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4506 on: Yesterday at 05:00:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:43:18 pm
Chance of making it for Chelsea?

If he's running now then yes. Imagine the aim would be back in training early next week.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4507 on: Yesterday at 05:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:00:33 pm
If he's running now then yes. Imagine the aim would be back in training early next week.
Thought hed have a shout.


Im a bit worried about Chelsea. Big Virj is very rusty and Lukkaku is a handful the stronger we are the better.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4508 on: Yesterday at 05:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 04:50:13 pm
So they fixed the phalange?

Tightened the rows, fixed the hoplon straps, new rod for the sarissa...
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4509 on: Yesterday at 05:30:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:48:44 pm
Picture of him out side running round the training pitch.

I would imagine this weekend comes too early as hes not trinaung with the team, but youd imagine that hes got a proper chance of Chelsea.



Run dem laps!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4510 on: Yesterday at 05:31:46 pm »
Fuckin hell what a machine.

Hopefully we don't rush him back and let Tsimikas have a couple games to hopefully iron out those weird moments he seems to have. He seems a decent deputy and possibly a slightly better dribbler than Robbo.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4511 on: Yesterday at 05:34:28 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:29:42 pm
Tightened the rows, fixed the hoplon straps, new rod for the sarissa...

Tsimikas likes this.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4512 on: Yesterday at 05:37:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:20:23 pm
Thought hed have a shout.


Im a bit worried about Chelsea. Big Virj is very rusty and Lukkaku is a handful the stronger we are the better.

Well he's got another game to dust off the rest, especially with Burnley's physical strikers so by then hopefully he's much sharper.

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4513 on: Yesterday at 06:00:37 pm »
so Robertson may only miss the first 2 games.
That is ideal.
Gives him extra rest from the Euro's

We should be able to play Tsimikas in some more CL games this season too
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4514 on: Yesterday at 06:09:19 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:31:46 pm
Fuckin hell what a machine.

Hopefully we don't rush him back and let Tsimikas have a couple games to hopefully iron out those weird moments he seems to have. He seems a decent deputy and possibly a slightly better dribbler than Robbo.

How old is Tsimikas? Looking at his attacking play in pre season and against Norwich, the lads got some ability, dribbling, crossing, has his head screwed on to check and come back too. Robbos the best and one of my all time faves, the best there is for me at left back but I would like to see a bit more of him, Curious to see where he could go especially under Klopp.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4515 on: Yesterday at 10:26:25 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 06:09:19 pm
How old is Tsimikas? Looking at his attacking play in pre season and against Norwich, the lads got some ability, dribbling, crossing, has his head screwed on to check and come back too. Robbos the best and one of my all time faves, the best there is for me at left back but I would like to see a bit more of him, Curious to see where he could go especially under Klopp.
Just turned 25 this summer.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4516 on: Yesterday at 10:44:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:20:23 pm
Thought hed have a shout.


Im a bit worried about Chelsea. Big Virj is very rusty and Lukkaku is a handful the stronger we are the better.
Chelsea will be won or lost by the way we close and pin them down and stop the counter and not one player though.
That said, Lukaku has improved from what he was, but he's no Drogba. He can - and has - been muscled out of games and Virg is also smart enough to sit on him and is not in any way weak himself.

Mind you, this could also be the perfect chance for Konate as well if there is any doubt and if needs be I'd quite fancy Phillips as well. We now have those choices and can take a horses-for-courses approach. Sit Fabs in front and that mitigates a lot as well.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4517 on: Yesterday at 10:52:14 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 06:09:19 pm
How old is Tsimikas? Looking at his attacking play in pre season and against Norwich, the lads got some ability, dribbling, crossing, has his head screwed on to check and come back too. Robbos the best and one of my all time faves, the best there is for me at left back but I would like to see a bit more of him, Curious to see where he could go especially under Klopp.

I've got a similar thought process. Excited to have Robertson back but also curious to see what more Tsimikas has to offer.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4518 on: Yesterday at 10:57:42 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:29:42 pm
Tightened the rows, fixed the hoplon straps, new rod for the sarissa...

Great deal of knowledge about the disposition of a Macedonian PHALANX but no awareness of the Lebanese FALANGE militias.

So there. ;D
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4519 on: Today at 01:58:06 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:57:42 pm
Great deal of knowledge about the disposition of a Macedonian PHALANX but no awareness of the Lebanese FALANGE militias.

So there. ;D


phal·ange
/fəˈlanj,fāˈlanj/
Learn to pronounce
noun
1.
ANATOMY
another term for phalanx (sense 2).
2.
a right-wing Maronite party in Lebanon founded in 1936 by Pierre Gemayel.

I say, I say... ;)
