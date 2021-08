I knew this would happen



as soon as a player gets injured who we haven't got a world class backup for, blood is out for the owners .



IDIOTS.



Are we supposed to have the first and second best player in each position in the world, just in case?



Fuck me.



We really do have some clowns amongst our support.



Kostas was brought in for exactly this. Is it his fault that Robbo is a machine who harldly misses a game?



We bought an international left back a year ago, now its his time to step up.