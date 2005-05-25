Desperate for Tsimikas to learn from Robbo on the training ground. He's unbelievable.



You can't really replicate Robertson, I can't see it from Tsimikas anyway. The thing is there are many skilled and fast left backs in the world, but what drives Robertson is his personality. His innate intelligence and wit allows him to take responsibility, be self deprecating, and still have the arrogance, the fire and swagger to not only drive himself but also his teammates forward. It's very unique, and it allows him to be the one that knits the group together on a different line compared to Henderson or Van Dijk, for example. It's something that honestly I think doesn't come from analytics, but it seems to me Edwards and co. do much more than just crunch the numbers.I think he's much more suited to be the next captain of our team as opposed to VVD, for example, but that's just my opinion.