Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 430472 times)

Offline Melbred

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4080 on: Yesterday at 05:05:18 PM »
I reckon the signing of Tsimikas has pushed him on.

He was already world class, but he's gone up another level and has arguably been our best player this season.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4081 on: Yesterday at 05:06:41 PM »
Good chance that he beats Trent to the full back assist title this season.
Offline mattD

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4082 on: Yesterday at 05:10:08 PM »
Our player of the season so far? Definitely in the top three for sure.
Online dutchkop

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4083 on: Yesterday at 05:13:03 PM »
awesome player & another great performance on Sunday - I do think we need to rest him at some point.

2nd half on Wednesday and slowly get Kostas up to speed
Offline Welshred

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4084 on: Yesterday at 05:14:45 PM »
Get Kostas up to speed on what? Cos he played for Greece last week so shouldn't need match fitness building up. Tsimikas needs to play the whole game, this is what he was bought for
Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4085 on: Yesterday at 05:18:33 PM »
I think he's definitely in the conversation for our best player this season so far.  Consistency-wise, I think he is.

I just fear he is playing too much football (as is Gini), given their International football schedule too. 

I would rest both against Atlanta for that reason.

What a left back.  Best in the world no doubt.  Best attacking left back I've seen in the PL ever.  He's very good defensively too which is sweet. 
Offline GIPPO77

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4086 on: Yesterday at 05:46:45 PM »
Absolute gem of an LFC type player, fast becoming my favourite ever LB.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4087 on: Yesterday at 07:20:47 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:19:31 AM
This happens all the time in football - the very laziest of scouting.

Just kidding, I'm sure they did their homework. That said, I doubt anyone saw this coming. He had a pretty slow start for us as well.
Someone saw him coming. Someone on here. Before he joined Hull.

Offline gazzam1963

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4088 on: Yesterday at 07:31:47 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 07:20:47 PM
Someone saw him coming. Someone on here. Before he joined Hull.



Think it was royhendo
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4089 on: Yesterday at 07:44:34 PM »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 07:31:47 PM
Think it was royhendo

It was...

Short TikTok on it, Robbo: The Legend of Roy
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4090 on: Yesterday at 07:52:35 PM »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 07:31:47 PM
Think it was royhendo
It certainly was. Anyone got a link to the article?
Offline Wilmo

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4091 on: Yesterday at 08:42:58 PM »
Fast becoming one of our best ever players. Hungrier, more focused, more quick-witted this season than ever before. In a footballing world which is increasingly full of bullshit, he's the type of player who makes your love of the game feel worthwhile.
Offline newterp

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 02:23:05 AM »
Hes amazing. And soon hes going to start fooling keepers by shooting instead of assisting. Hes got a cannon of a left foot.
Offline Another Red

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 02:38:38 AM »
He is a machine on a mission this season (like Gini). His assist for Jota's goal was just glorious. He seems to get better, more mature all the time.

BUT he needs a rest soon.
Offline Morgana

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4094 on: Today at 02:41:22 AM »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 08:42:58 PM
Fast becoming one of our best ever players. Hungrier, more focused, more quick-witted this season than ever before. In a footballing world which is increasingly full of bullshit, he's the type of player who makes your love of the game feel worthwhile.

It's like he took one look at Tsimikas and thought 'you can replace me when am dead'. Living legend.
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4095 on: Today at 03:17:05 AM »
Offline Heritage

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4096 on: Today at 06:36:22 AM »
Desperate for Tsimikas to learn from Robbo on the training ground. He's unbelievable.
Offline roym

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4097 on: Today at 06:53:25 AM »
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4098 on: Today at 08:15:51 AM »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 06:36:22 AM
Desperate for Tsimikas to learn from Robbo on the training ground. He's unbelievable.

You can't really replicate Robertson, I can't see it from Tsimikas anyway. The thing is there are many skilled and fast left backs in the world, but what drives Robertson is his personality. His innate intelligence and wit allows him to take responsibility, be self deprecating, and still have the arrogance, the fire and swagger to not only drive himself but also his teammates forward. It's very unique, and it allows him to be the one that knits the group together on a different line compared to Henderson or Van Dijk, for example. It's something that honestly I think doesn't come from analytics, but it seems to me Edwards and co. do much more than just crunch the numbers.

I think he's much more suited to be the next captain of our team as opposed to VVD, for example, but that's just my opinion.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4099 on: Today at 08:20:36 AM »
