I have no expertise in the field but surely the sports science takes that into account? If the science flags up that an otherwise fit-looking player is currently at higher risk of breaking down due to cumalative fatigue/games played then he won't be played.



But of course nothing is guaranteed. The science might say its fine to play but the player could still get injured. It can only guide the manager.



I'm not sure about the bit in bold. The medical team provides advice and pieces of the information. But ultimately, the decision is with the manager. Not only that some manages take greater risk than others, but I'm sure that Steve Clarke thinking about Robbo won't think about the Leicester game at the weekend, but the Scottish game. It's the risk about pushing the player closer to the breaking point. He can take that risk without Liverpool being in the picture at all, just the info from their medical team and the game at hand. And then if Klopp plays Robbo at the weekend, it's even a bigger problem for both Robbo and Klopp, but not for Steve Clarke. I'm not suggesting lack of responsibility, just that decisions are made regarding what matters to the involved parties at the time.