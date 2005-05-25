« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 422416 times)

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3960 on: November 15, 2020, 07:29:10 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 15, 2020, 07:08:46 PM
Could just be cramp in the hamstring. Robbo seemed to say it was cramp.

If he has not come back it's probably not too bad

No reports he has but then loads of people saying hes injured
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3961 on: November 15, 2020, 09:36:17 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 15, 2020, 07:29:10 PM
No reports he has but then loads of people saying hes injured

Clarke supposedly said he's going to Israel with the squad for the next game. Annoyingly they lost today so need to beat Israel, therefore Clarke more likely to risk him.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3962 on: November 15, 2020, 09:55:54 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 15, 2020, 07:29:10 PM
No reports he has but then loads of people saying hes injured

Could be wrong but I think he was just tight after midweek. He said himself his hamstring was tight in the second half of injury time the other night but that it was just cramp. Hope so anyway.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3963 on: November 15, 2020, 10:38:11 PM »
With the amount of games he has played, im a bit worried he will be the next one to join the injury list. Hope not.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3964 on: November 15, 2020, 10:53:58 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on November 15, 2020, 09:36:17 PM
Clarke supposedly said he's going to Israel with the squad for the next game. Annoyingly they lost today so need to beat Israel, therefore Clarke more likely to risk him.

If he plays for Scotland then we shouldnt really start him against Leicester.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3965 on: November 15, 2020, 10:56:25 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 15, 2020, 10:53:58 PM
If he plays for Scotland then we shouldnt really start him against Leicester.

The fact the game is Sunday night now might help. Quick turnaround to Atalanta though so we'll see changes between those two games.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3966 on: November 15, 2020, 11:01:44 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on November 15, 2020, 10:56:25 PM
The fact the game is Sunday night now might help. Quick turnaround to Atalanta though so we'll see changes between those two games.

But thats not how injuries work? He could get injured playing against Atalanta but he has already accumulated a load of minutes and that problem could flare up against Leicester, particularly if he has only played Wednesday.

We spent good money on Tsimikas so we should use him.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3967 on: November 16, 2020, 01:25:39 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 15, 2020, 10:53:58 PM
If he plays for Scotland then we shouldnt really start him against Leicester.
I agree. Trent and Robbo were already at breaking point before the Internationals. We shouldn't take any risks with Robbo's hamstrings for a short term gain. Let him rest. Time to use the squad players and rest the first team for the gruelling December fixture list.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3968 on: November 16, 2020, 07:05:57 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 15, 2020, 11:01:44 PM
But thats not how injuries work? He could get injured playing against Atalanta but he has already accumulated a load of minutes and that problem could flare up against Leicester, particularly if he has only played Wednesday.

We spent good money on Tsimikas so we should use him.

Same could be said of quite a few players. It's stupid enough that the games come thick and fast, that there probably aren't enough substitutions allowed and if you then add pointless international games during a pandemic, then it's just a recipe for disaster. JK will need to be very wise with his rotation this season.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3969 on: November 16, 2020, 07:22:37 AM »
If he needs to rest then rest the lad. We have Tsimikas for this very reason surely? Play him against Leicester and then deffo use him v Atlanta and then see how things are.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3970 on: November 16, 2020, 09:26:24 AM »
Quote from: mrantarctica on November 16, 2020, 07:05:57 AM
Same could be said of quite a few players. It's stupid enough that the games come thick and fast, that there probably aren't enough substitutions allowed and if you then add pointless international games during a pandemic, then it's just a recipe for disaster. JK will need to be very wise with his rotation this season.

Yes it could but the situation is stark at the back. Mane will have a week off from playing, Jota isnt piling on significant minutes, Firmino has been out the team a bit recently and Thiago, Keita and Fabinho will be back as well and none of them are currently clocking up loads of minutes either. Salah as well now gets a nice 2 week breather.

However there are a handful of players we do need to worry about and that includes Wijnaldum, Robertson and due to his previous injuries, Henderson. We have enough in the squad to cover them three. By the end of this week Robertson and Wijnaldum will have clocked an insane amount of minutes.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 06:46:55 PM »
Starts for Scotland
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 06:48:29 PM »
WTF
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 06:49:51 PM »


Utter, utter fuckwits
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 06:50:32 PM »
If he comes back injured I will be fuming.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 06:51:34 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:49:51 PM


Utter, utter fuckwits

Youre too kind.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 06:52:45 PM »
Just have to hope that he starts because he's fully fit

Going to be a long couple of hours
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 06:54:11 PM »
Well at least it means that there isnt any issue with his hamstring  :-\
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 07:10:15 PM »
He shouldnt really play for us on Sunday if thats the case.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 07:13:02 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 06:46:55 PM
Starts for Scotland

This is the worst news possible, other than that he comes back injured.  >:(
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 07:14:54 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:10:15 PM
He shouldnt really play for us on Sunday if thats the case.
Lets see how tonight goes, we may have no choice and he joins the rest of the defence in the treatment room. Fifa, Uefa, National team managers and the International fixtures can all fuck off.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 07:15:07 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 07:13:02 PM
This is the worst news possible, other than that he comes back injured.  >:(

Give it a couple of hours.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 07:17:04 PM »
Succeeded in the biggest match over the last 22 years in their history and they now still start him in a dead rubber against Israel? Utter cretins. Steve Clark is a fucking idiot.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3983 on: Today at 07:17:29 PM »
Just Fucking What.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3984 on: Today at 07:18:10 PM »
Bloddy hell Clarke! This beggars belief. Couldnt Robertson have told him to piss off?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 07:18:27 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:10:15 PM
He shouldnt really play for us on Sunday if thats the case.

I would agree, he should be dropped from the team on Sunday.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 07:19:11 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:17:04 PM
Succeeded in the biggest match over the last 22 years in their history and they now still start him in a dead rubber against Israel? Utter cretins. Steve Clark is a fucking idiot.
It's not a dead rubber though, is it? Might not be important to Liverpool fans (non-Scottish ones), but it's important for Scotland.

Of course, wish he wasn't playing. But glad he's not injured and out of tonight's match because of that.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 07:21:59 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:18:27 PM
I would agree, he should be dropped from the team on Sunday.

Its not about punishing him but protecting him. He has clocked up an incredible number of minutes and was carrying an issue. He probably needs a good break and Leicester and Atalanta are two games we can afford to.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 07:23:53 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:19:11 PM
It's not a dead rubber though, is it? Might not be important to Liverpool fans (non-Scottish ones), but it's important for Scotland.

Of course, wish he wasn't playing. But glad he's not injured and out of tonight's match because of that.


Yes just read that if they win their group they essentially put themselves two matches away from the world cup.

Convoluted reason but topping the group gives them better seeding for the qualifiers
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3989 on: Today at 07:24:55 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:21:59 PM
Its not about punishing him but protecting him. He has clocked up an incredible number of minutes and was carrying an issue. He probably needs a good break and Leicester and Atalanta are two games we can afford to.

Not saying anything about punishing him, but if he comes back fit and isn't picked it will be seen as him being dropped. Which I have no problem with as we have to manage these players.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3990 on: Today at 07:25:44 PM »
I've already accepted that he will come back with an injury.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3991 on: Today at 07:26:03 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:21:59 PM
Its not about punishing him but protecting him. He has clocked up an incredible number of minutes and was carrying an issue. He probably needs a good break and Leicester and Atalanta are two games we can afford to.

Can we? Leicester will be a huge test for a makeshift defence. Taking out another first choice defender would be madness. Atalanta is a different story though as we are ahead in the group. Tsimikas should definitely start that.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3992 on: Today at 07:27:50 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 07:26:03 PM
Can we? Leicester will be a huge test for a makeshift defence. Taking out another first choice defender would be madness. Atalanta is a different story though as we are ahead in the group. Tsimikas should definitely start that.

But what if he breaks down against Leicester? He may or may not, but surely we are risking him if we make him go again?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3993 on: Today at 07:28:33 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 07:26:03 PM
Can we? Leicester will be a huge test for a makeshift defence. Taking out another first choice defender would be madness. Atalanta is a different story though as we are ahead in the group. Tsimikas should definitely start that.

Can we afford to play him when you consider how much he has already played? There comes a time when we have to use the squad we have a good guy who can come in for him. If he doesn't get injured tonight, he will do against Leicester. Personally I would be sensible and rest him.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3994 on: Today at 07:31:11 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:25:44 PM
I've already accepted that he will come back with an injury.
Who, Matip? He's just popped to the toilet...
