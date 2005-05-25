Same could be said of quite a few players. It's stupid enough that the games come thick and fast, that there probably aren't enough substitutions allowed and if you then add pointless international games during a pandemic, then it's just a recipe for disaster. JK will need to be very wise with his rotation this season.



Yes it could but the situation is stark at the back. Mane will have a week off from playing, Jota isnt piling on significant minutes, Firmino has been out the team a bit recently and Thiago, Keita and Fabinho will be back as well and none of them are currently clocking up loads of minutes either. Salah as well now gets a nice 2 week breather.However there are a handful of players we do need to worry about and that includes Wijnaldum, Robertson and due to his previous injuries, Henderson. We have enough in the squad to cover them three. By the end of this week Robertson and Wijnaldum will have clocked an insane amount of minutes.