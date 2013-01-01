« previous next »
Just Fucking Robertson...

Nick110581

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 07:29:10 PM
Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:08:46 PM
Could just be cramp in the hamstring. Robbo seemed to say it was cramp.

If he has not come back it's probably not too bad

No reports he has but then loads of people saying hes injured
Fromola

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 09:36:17 PM
Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:29:10 PM
No reports he has but then loads of people saying hes injured

Clarke supposedly said he's going to Israel with the squad for the next game. Annoyingly they lost today so need to beat Israel, therefore Clarke more likely to risk him.
slaphead

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 09:55:54 PM
Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:29:10 PM
No reports he has but then loads of people saying hes injured

Could be wrong but I think he was just tight after midweek. He said himself his hamstring was tight in the second half of injury time the other night but that it was just cramp. Hope so anyway.
smurfinaus

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:38:11 PM
With the amount of games he has played, im a bit worried he will be the next one to join the injury list. Hope not.
a treeless whopper

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:53:58 PM
Fromola on Yesterday at 09:36:17 PM
Clarke supposedly said he's going to Israel with the squad for the next game. Annoyingly they lost today so need to beat Israel, therefore Clarke more likely to risk him.

If he plays for Scotland then we shouldnt really start him against Leicester.
Fromola

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:56:25 PM
a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:53:58 PM
If he plays for Scotland then we shouldnt really start him against Leicester.

The fact the game is Sunday night now might help. Quick turnaround to Atalanta though so we'll see changes between those two games.
a treeless whopper

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 11:01:44 PM
Fromola on Yesterday at 10:56:25 PM
The fact the game is Sunday night now might help. Quick turnaround to Atalanta though so we'll see changes between those two games.

But thats not how injuries work? He could get injured playing against Atalanta but he has already accumulated a load of minutes and that problem could flare up against Leicester, particularly if he has only played Wednesday.

We spent good money on Tsimikas so we should use him.
Morgana

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 01:25:39 AM
a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:53:58 PM
If he plays for Scotland then we shouldnt really start him against Leicester.
I agree. Trent and Robbo were already at breaking point before the Internationals. We shouldn't take any risks with Robbo's hamstrings for a short term gain. Let him rest. Time to use the squad players and rest the first team for the gruelling December fixture list.
mrantarctica

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 07:05:57 AM
a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:01:44 PM
But thats not how injuries work? He could get injured playing against Atalanta but he has already accumulated a load of minutes and that problem could flare up against Leicester, particularly if he has only played Wednesday.

We spent good money on Tsimikas so we should use him.

Same could be said of quite a few players. It's stupid enough that the games come thick and fast, that there probably aren't enough substitutions allowed and if you then add pointless international games during a pandemic, then it's just a recipe for disaster. JK will need to be very wise with his rotation this season.
RedKenWah

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 07:22:37 AM
If he needs to rest then rest the lad. We have Tsimikas for this very reason surely? Play him against Leicester and then deffo use him v Atlanta and then see how things are.
a treeless whopper

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 09:26:24 AM
mrantarctica on Today at 07:05:57 AM
Same could be said of quite a few players. It's stupid enough that the games come thick and fast, that there probably aren't enough substitutions allowed and if you then add pointless international games during a pandemic, then it's just a recipe for disaster. JK will need to be very wise with his rotation this season.

Yes it could but the situation is stark at the back. Mane will have a week off from playing, Jota isnt piling on significant minutes, Firmino has been out the team a bit recently and Thiago, Keita and Fabinho will be back as well and none of them are currently clocking up loads of minutes either. Salah as well now gets a nice 2 week breather.

However there are a handful of players we do need to worry about and that includes Wijnaldum, Robertson and due to his previous injuries, Henderson. We have enough in the squad to cover them three. By the end of this week Robertson and Wijnaldum will have clocked an insane amount of minutes.
