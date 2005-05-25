Buzzing for him. Put your feet up for a few days now
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Being the best left back in the world and a world champion, plus being captain put huge pressure on Robbo's shoulders.
Just seen Scotland have two more games before he returns to Libpool
I'm a knob
Robertson said his hamstring sized last night , so he was glad he didnt have to take a penhttps://www.goal.com/en/news/my-hamstring-had-seized-robertson-penalty-relief-as-scotland-end-/10eg6acdk6dcd14jppezp7njbf"I think I was next, but my hamstring had seized," Robertson told Sky Sports post-match.
Not in the squad for Scotland today, hopefully just a niggle
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
He said himself that he couldn't take a pen because his hammy had seized up. Going to be a new-look defence next week!
people like big dick nick.
Page created in 0.059 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]