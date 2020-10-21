Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Him and Mané have been by far our MVP's this seasonThis guy is just outstanding
MOTM between him and Fab, I can't decide. Monster!
Top draw...
Not sure if I'm late to notice this but he seems like he's going to take on his opposing right back and try and dribble past him at least a few times each game this season. A lot of Robbo's and TAA's play up until now did not involve dribbling past their counterparts with the ball but playing balls behind and bending balls around them. I'm super excited with how many times he's marauded into the opposition box this season. Think he'll grab at least 5 goals.
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
Andy and Sadio play as if they just love to play the game. Would bring the same effort if they were playing a bounce match in the park with mates. So lucky to have them both, and to think Andy might have gone to Everton!
Best left back Ive ever seen and a club legend. Such a good defender and his concentration levels are so good. Attacking wise he is always there and must create more chances than anyone in the squad. I wish I was in the ground for the City game when he chased them down and the Kop first sung the Andy Robertson song. That was a big moment and a piece of play in our history that stands out for me.
