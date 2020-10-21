Not sure if I'm late to notice this but he seems like he's going to take on his opposing right back and try and dribble past him at least a few times each game this season. A lot of Robbo's and TAA's play up until now did not involve dribbling past their counterparts with the ball but playing balls behind and bending balls around them. I'm super excited with how many times he's marauded into the opposition box this season. Think he'll grab at least 5 goals.