« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 413906 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,893
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3880 on: October 21, 2020, 10:05:45 PM »
One of his best performances
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,608
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3881 on: October 21, 2020, 10:06:34 PM »
If he converts that late chance its a 10/10 performance. Have to mark it down as a 9.9 instead.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,663
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3882 on: October 21, 2020, 10:27:26 PM »
That was Maldini/Carlos levels of excellence tonight. What a fucking engine hes got
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Garnier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,089
  • there is no old firm
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3883 on: October 21, 2020, 10:29:22 PM »
Him and Mané have been by far our MVP's this season

This guy is just outstanding
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3884 on: October 21, 2020, 10:30:48 PM »
Definitely man of the match. Always surprises me that he never gets mentioned as a future captain. Difficult to think of many players who set a more consistent level and example. Must be a dream to play with.
Logged

Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
  • Born and Bred
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3885 on: October 21, 2020, 10:30:55 PM »
Robbo was excellent tonight my MotM
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,640
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3886 on: October 21, 2020, 10:53:31 PM »
MOTM between him and Fab, I can't decide. Monster!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3887 on: October 21, 2020, 10:54:17 PM »
Quote from: Garnier on October 21, 2020, 10:29:22 PM
Him and Mané have been by far our MVP's this season

This guy is just outstanding

This. What a start to the season they've had. Deadly on that left side!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,605
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3888 on: October 21, 2020, 10:59:37 PM »
Loved that performance from Robbo
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
  • Born and Bred
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3889 on: October 21, 2020, 11:01:46 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on October 21, 2020, 10:53:31 PM
MOTM between him and Fab, I can't decide. Monster!

Couldn't argue either way, thought Joe was good and Mane was very dangerous for the hour he was on the field too.
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,873
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3890 on: October 21, 2020, 11:09:49 PM »
How does he keep running.  He was putting out 7/8 out of 10 performances every week and i thought he was great but now a 9 out of 10 is the norm for him.  Just relentless. 
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3891 on: October 21, 2020, 11:11:03 PM »
Top draw...
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,081
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3892 on: October 21, 2020, 11:38:26 PM »
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,483
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3893 on: October 22, 2020, 03:58:23 AM »
That SCottish engine just does not stop!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3894 on: October 22, 2020, 06:44:17 AM »
The Flying Scotsman
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Geppvindh's

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,872
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3895 on: October 22, 2020, 07:06:06 AM »
Not sure if I'm late to notice this but he seems like he's going to take on his opposing right back and try and dribble past him at least a few times each game this season. A lot of Robbo's and TAA's play up until now did not involve dribbling past their counterparts with the ball but playing balls behind and bending balls around them. I'm super excited with how many times he's marauded into the opposition box this season. Think he'll grab at least 5 goals.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3896 on: October 22, 2020, 07:18:25 AM »
Feels like hes gone up a level this season. What a player.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,455
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3897 on: October 22, 2020, 07:43:54 AM »
Feel like he's gonna have a really big season.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,963
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3898 on: October 22, 2020, 08:55:47 AM »
Excellent last night. Trent seems to be tucking in more and Robbo getting forward at will. It'll be interesting to see if this is now the norm or if we'll vary.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3899 on: October 22, 2020, 09:41:54 AM »
Andrew Fucking Robertson.

He can't be reasoned with. He can't be bargained with. He doesn't feel pity or remorse or fear. And he absolutely will not stop. Ever. Until you are dead.

And he doesn't need no stinking' fans to motivate him.

The best LFC player of the Covid era.

 
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3900 on: October 22, 2020, 09:44:01 AM »
seems to have more pace this season.
been brillant
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,081
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3901 on: October 22, 2020, 11:37:43 AM »
Quote from: Geppvindh's on October 22, 2020, 07:06:06 AM
Not sure if I'm late to notice this but he seems like he's going to take on his opposing right back and try and dribble past him at least a few times each game this season. A lot of Robbo's and TAA's play up until now did not involve dribbling past their counterparts with the ball but playing balls behind and bending balls around them. I'm super excited with how many times he's marauded into the opposition box this season. Think he'll grab at least 5 goals.

yes - agreed! the number of times he's decided to carry to ball and drive into the opposition half and further has been a pleasure to watch. He, Mane and Mo have started this season on fire.
Logged

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3902 on: October 22, 2020, 11:59:22 AM »
He's incredible, just absolutely relentless.  Think Tsimikas coming in has probably played a little part in his ridiculous form this season, he's not going to give that shirt up.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3903 on: October 22, 2020, 05:02:19 PM »
Andy and Sadio play as if they just love to play the game. Would bring the same effort if they were playing a bounce match in the park with mates. So lucky to have them both, and to think Andy might have gone to Everton!
Logged

Offline Gaz123456

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,939
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Mortgage Advisers
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3904 on: October 22, 2020, 05:08:33 PM »
He's become our 'defence captain' in the absence of VVD.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,834
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3905 on: October 22, 2020, 05:09:28 PM »
Late to the party but he has been in fantastic form so far this season. Looked tired at times last season which isnt all that surprising but seems completely recharged and full of it. Best evidenced in the arsenal game where he quickly made up for his mistake by putting us in the lead.

Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,963
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3906 on: October 22, 2020, 05:10:22 PM »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on October 22, 2020, 05:02:19 PM
Andy and Sadio play as if they just love to play the game. Would bring the same effort if they were playing a bounce match in the park with mates. So lucky to have them both, and to think Andy might have gone to Everton!

I can just imagine them having a kick about on a concretre playground and Peter Kravitz catching them and sending them home to bed without their tea.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3907 on: October 22, 2020, 05:23:57 PM »
Love that little kick on and burst of acceleration he has developed this season. Took me by surprise a number of times when i thought he'd stop and cut in or pass. I hear Everton are demanding that his Irn Bru is tested
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3908 on: October 22, 2020, 08:24:25 PM »
MacStudly Robertson. Or just MacStudly to his friends.
Logged
The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3909 on: Today at 10:54:13 AM »
Best left back Ive ever seen and a club legend. Such a good defender and his concentration levels are so good. Attacking wise he is always there and must create more chances than anyone in the squad. I wish I was in the ground for the City game when he chased them down and the Kop first sung the Andy Robertson song. That was a big moment and a piece of play in our history that stands out for me.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:57:15 AM by red1977 »
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,056
  • ....mmm
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3910 on: Today at 11:05:26 AM »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:54:13 AM
Best left back Ive ever seen and a club legend. Such a good defender and his concentration levels are so good. Attacking wise he is always there and must create more chances than anyone in the squad. I wish I was in the ground for the City game when he chased them down and the Kop first sung the Andy Robertson song. That was a big moment and a piece of play in our history that stands out for me.

Best with this commentary of course.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sDFJqpycjjY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sDFJqpycjjY</a>
Logged
:D

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3911 on: Today at 11:09:31 AM »
Ha ha. Love it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 