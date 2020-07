That link is no longer working, but this one is: https://twitter.com/paullawlor23/status/1282065175458336768 Honestly though, VAR and poor officiating is costing people a lot of money, whether the betting public or clubs potentially facing relegation or losing out on European spots because of poor referring decisions. There needs to be far more accountability for fuck ups. At the moment there are no checks and balances; the refs and VAR can just do whatever they want. That can't be right. An industry with so much money at stake has to be better regulated.