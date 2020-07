In fairness he's had a few stinkers of games this season. When Robertson plays bad he plays BAD. Unfortunately when Trent and Robbo play bad - the whole team does too. I would say they're more crucial than Bobby at this point.



Class is permanent so I think this is just a temporary blip. There are leftover adrenaline and perhaps alcohol in his blood from winning the title. Scotch really strong where he lives.I remember the time under Rafa where we weren't able to play Aurelio or feel our left sided defence needed help, he would put Kyut on the left to help out due to his work-rate. Maybe moving Henderson to the left midfield or Milner, when he is fit should help to sort that out.