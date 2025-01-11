« previous next »
Yeah I'd love us to start getting 'FM'd' in both real and virtual worlds...

Just to add though, Virg should have been booked (at least, probably) for raking Solanke down the back of his calf - I know we're all biased and just look at where we've.been wronged, but I think we got away with one there, and haven't seen anyone mention it?
If we and City were reffed equally wed have more titles.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 10, 2025, 04:55:18 pm
AI refereeing has existed for decades (video games) and I don't see why it can't be incorporated.

From the way my lad reacts to the refs in FIFA, I'd never want them in real life ;D

Quote from: Enders on January 11, 2025, 06:26:32 am
Yeah I'd love us to start getting 'FM'd' in both real and virtual worlds...

Just to add though, Virg should have been booked (at least, probably) for raking Solanke down the back of his calf - I know we're all biased and just look at where we've.been wronged, but I think we got away with one there, and haven't seen anyone mention it?

I was very surprised he got away with that, Atwell likely just didn't see it. About time we did get away with one though, Grav and Macc get this done to them a lot
Quote from: Enders on January 11, 2025, 06:26:32 am
Yeah I'd love us to start getting 'FM'd' in both real and virtual worlds...

Just to add though, Virg should have been booked (at least, probably) for raking Solanke down the back of his calf - I know we're all biased and just look at where we've.been wronged, but I think we got away with one there, and haven't seen anyone mention it?
Refs have a hard job and they regularly get dog's abuse even if they have a perfect game because ultimately, both teams want to win. Many people wouldn't be able to cope with the level of heat they get.

Yeah, we'll always focus on their errors which shows why it's a thankless task. Still alot better than an "invisible" robot though.
Quote from: spider-neil on January 11, 2025, 06:41:36 am
If we and City were reffed equally wed have more titles.

Every title they went neck and neck with us for was decided by refereeing decisions.
Quote from: Tonyh8su on January 11, 2025, 01:40:15 pm
Every title they went neck and neck with us for was decided by refereeing decisions.

I would include last season as well although we finished 9 pts off.
Tremendous performance by the ref and the linos yesterday.

You barely noticed them. Just a bunch of professionals reffing a game.

Something that I haven't seen for a long, long time at Anfield.

PGMOL should have this on as essential training for the incompetent dickwads they have fucking up every week.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 10:50:24 am
Tremendous performance by the ref and the linos yesterday.

You barely noticed them. Just a bunch of professionals reffing a game.

Something that I haven't seen for a long, long time at Anfield.

PGMOL should have this on as essential training for the incompetent dickwads they have fucking up every week.
its not just the officials, its so much better without VAR. you know a goal is a goal, you dont try and analyse replays as much because there is no chance of it being overturned. You can basically just concentrate on the football. Need to fuck off VAR asap.
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 10:58:35 am
its not just the officials, its so much better without VAR. you know a goal is a goal, you dont try and analyse replays as much because there is no chance of it being overturned. You can basically just concentrate on the football. Need to fuck off VAR asap.

Good thing about watching the Fa Cup this weekend is no VAR. The wait after goals is such a buzz killer.

Howard Webb does not like this kind of talk of no VAR.
I mean its refreshing and I can fully see that side of it, but on the other side one of the most disgusting bits of cheating youll see all season was also rewarded today with a penalty because of no VAR

VAR isnt the problem, its just the only thing we can potentially get rid of
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 05:21:50 pm
I mean its refreshing and I can fully see that side of it, but on the other side one of the most disgusting bits of cheating youll see all season was also rewarded today with a penalty because of no VAR

VAR isnt the problem, its just the only thing we can potentially get rid of

Yep - missus said it was great no VAR, then saw the shit Arsenal got away with and regretted saying it. Without VAR, the refs would be even worse. The Tamworth v Spurs game was horrendous for absolute shit decisons and Tamworth should have had a penalty
No VAR is fine by me.

Yes, calls will be missed or wrong. And when that happens, punters will claim VAR would have corrected it. But as we've seen, VAR doesn't correct it as much as punters think.

Rather do without it.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:32:53 pm
No VAR is fine by me.

Yes, calls will be missed or wrong. And when that happens, punters will claim VAR would have corrected it. But as we've seen, VAR doesn't correct it as much as punters think.

Rather do without it.

Because the officials are shit, not VAR as a technology. VAR should be a useful tool to assist competent officials in their refereeing in a very high paced game. Instead we've got incompetent officials making a mess of it all.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:39:48 pm
Because the officials are shit, not VAR as a technology. VAR should be a useful tool to assist competent officials in their refereeing in a very high paced game. Instead we've got incompetent officials making a mess of it all.

And that ain't going to change.

So no VAR is better, at least for my liking.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 05:21:50 pm
I mean its refreshing and I can fully see that side of it, but on the other side one of the most disgusting bits of cheating youll see all season was also rewarded today with a penalty because of no VAR

VAR isnt the problem, its just the only thing we can potentially get rid of

We see those disgusting bits of cheating rewarded with penalties even with VAR.
If VAR was in operation today, I don't think that penalty would get overturned.
I could be wrong as only seen the replay once or twice, but there is slight contact from Maguire. VAR would look at that and say it isn't a clear and obvious error.

Not saying it was a penalty, it was 100% a dive, but the VAR would see the contact and confirm the penalty.
My interpretation of the last dozen or so posts is that we all agree VAR spoils the supporter experience, and that it is failing to produce correct decisions. That's two major negatives. The disagreement is whether we should therefore get rid of it (either permanently or until a superior model is offered) or keep it in place while overhauling the personnel. Why not put VAR on ice *and* overhaul the personnel? We knew PGMOL were shit before VAR, maybe continuing with VAR will keep their shitness more firmly in the spotlight, but I don't see why we should continue to sacrifice the game in the meantime.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:32:53 pm
No VAR is fine by me.

Yes, calls will be missed or wrong. And when that happens, punters will claim VAR would have corrected it. But as we've seen, VAR doesn't correct it as much as punters think.

Rather do without it.

It's potluck whether bad decisions get overturned anyway.

So much better to watch football without it. It's a distraction. Especially after goals.

PGMOL aren't fit for purpose but standards have got far worse AFTER VAR has came in. Is that a coincidence?
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 06:50:22 pm
We see those disgusting bits of cheating rewarded with penalties even with VAR.
If VAR was in operation today, I don't think that penalty would get overturned.
I could be wrong as only seen the replay once or twice, but there is slight contact from Maguire. VAR would look at that and say it isn't a clear and obvious error.

Not saying it was a penalty, it was 100% a dive, but the VAR would see the contact and confirm the penalty.
The trouble is that withut VAR players will know they can get away with that shit a lot more. Havertz should have been booked twice today in a minute and VAR should be allowed (and encouraged) to support that. Anyway, if he'd been sent off he would not have had chance to miss his penalty, soft shite, ha!
They should be retrospectively banning and fining players for cheating. Yeah, they could still try it on in a cup final, but if they are regularly punished during league play then it should become less instinctive. No VAR required for that.
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 06:50:22 pm
We see those disgusting bits of cheating rewarded with penalties even with VAR.
If VAR was in operation today, I don't think that penalty would get overturned.
I could be wrong as only seen the replay once or twice, but there is slight contact from Maguire. VAR would look at that and say it isn't a clear and obvious error.

Not saying it was a penalty, it was 100% a dive, but the VAR would see the contact and confirm the penalty.
I don't think VAR would overturn it, but I also think the ref would be less likely to give it if he had VAR back up.
You would like to think that there must be retrospective action taken against Havertz for the gamesmanship.
They way he moves his left leg to kick into Maguire, to ensure contact. It's disgraceful, and he's regularly at this.
I wonder if they should also be looking to punish players, such as ugarte in the mêlée afterwards. They will probably take the easy option and claim that the officials saw it, and dealt with it appropriately.
Whatever happened to the 2 match ban for deceiving a referee? Did they do away with it with the advent of VAR, when they assumed they would no longer be deceived as they had replays (fat lot of good it's done them).  If they did then there's a bit of a loophole in cup competitions, isn't there.

Or did they just stop doing it because they realised it made the refs look shit as they were being deceived multiple times a game and never cottoned on.
It's a lot easier to accept a shit referee being shit when he doesn't have VAR to back him up.

I'd much rather debate down the pub about a ref fucking up than a bunch of pricks staring at computer screens.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 09:38:02 am
It's a lot easier to accept a shit referee being shit when he doesn't have VAR to back him up.

I'd much rather debate down the pub about a ref fucking up than a bunch of pricks staring at computer screens.
Definitely.  I don't think VAR would have overturned either contentious decision and it was good to have them quickly decided.  It didn't help the game be less boring but it at least helped it finish a bit quicker!

There was no contact for the second Dalot booking but it was a wild lunge and Merino had to jump out the way to avoid being clobbered, similar to Diaz against Spurs.  As it was a second yellow anyway then the VAR would not have even looked at it.

Havertz bought that penalty using the old Kane/Vardy tactic of dragging a leg into a defender.  The VAR would just have gone with the on-field decision though as there was some contact.

On our match, did anyone else notice that the referee played an advantage after the Accrington lad clobbered Elliott?  At the next break in play he went back and booked the Accrington player.  It's nothing we've not all seen a hundred times before but I'm guessing the ref got it wrong as Attwell was apparently correct in not booking Bergvall under the same circumstances in midweek.
I think people are maybe forgetting some of the scandalous moments we've had in the past before VAR was a thing

There's clearly a way to make it work. At the end of the day, its just technology. Whether its VAR or something else, there needs to be something that can 'overrule' a clearly incorrect decision on the pitch that a referee missed. The main thing right now needs to be MASSIVELY improving the level of officiating in this country.
So apparently with VAR this season there has been only 3 incorrect interventions and 7 missed interventions. To show how absolutely pointless these stats are, apparently Mac Allister's "foul" in the 5-0 against West Ham should have been a penalty (I challenge anyone to recollect this incident without Google), whilst incidents like those against Fulham were all okay.

There have also apparently been 12 wrong decisions that were not wrong enough for an intervention (as that makes sense).
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 09:38:02 am
It's a lot easier to accept a shit referee being shit when he doesn't have VAR to back him up.

I'd much rather debate down the pub about a ref fucking up than a bunch of pricks staring at computer screens.
The problem is, we now know they are corrupt, not just shite.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:11:01 pm
So apparently with VAR this season there has been only 3 incorrect interventions and 7 missed interventions. To show how absolutely pointless these stats are, apparently Mac Allister's "foul" in the 5-0 against West Ham should have been a penalty (I challenge anyone to recollect this incident without Google), whilst incidents like those against Fulham were all okay.

There have also apparently been 12 wrong decisions that were not wrong enough for an intervention (as that makes sense).

Seen that list earlier today, it's pure gaslighting.
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm
My interpretation of the last dozen or so posts is that we all agree VAR spoils the supporter experience, and that it is failing to produce correct decisions. That's two major negatives. The disagreement is whether we should therefore get rid of it (either permanently or until a superior model is offered) or keep it in place while overhauling the personnel. Why not put VAR on ice *and* overhaul the personnel? We knew PGMOL were shit before VAR, maybe continuing with VAR will keep their shitness more firmly in the spotlight, but I don't see why we should continue to sacrifice the game in the meantime.

The problem with getting rid of it is that I think that's exactly what PGMOL want.

They have been terrible, but they clearly hate it and it's caused them more grief.

Don't let the PGMOL win!
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:11:01 pm
So apparently with VAR this season there has been only 3 incorrect interventions and 7 missed interventions. To show how absolutely pointless these stats are, apparently Mac Allister's "foul" in the 5-0 against West Ham should have been a penalty (I challenge anyone to recollect this incident without Google), whilst incidents like those against Fulham were all okay.

There have also apparently been 12 wrong decisions that were not wrong enough for an intervention (as that makes sense).

Laughable.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:11:01 pm
So apparently with VAR this season there has been only 3 incorrect interventions and 7 missed interventions. To show how absolutely pointless these stats are, apparently Mac Allister's "foul" in the 5-0 against West Ham should have been a penalty (I challenge anyone to recollect this incident without Google), whilst incidents like those against Fulham were all okay.

There have also apparently been 12 wrong decisions that were not wrong enough for an intervention (as that makes sense).

They're useless stats because the decisions are entirely subjective and therefore shouldn't be under the remit of VAR anyway.

Technology should be for objective decisions only like did the ball cross the line and (when the technology is finally in place) AI for offsides. Also off-the-ball incidents like someone headbutting or punching someone and the ref misses it.

The minefield of what is and isn't a penalty, the handball rule and drawing lines for offsides, while we wait around for 5 minutes, has made it a farce from day one.

But the fact that even with VAR in place we still didn't get pens for Odegaard handball and Doku assault last season, in key title games, was scandalous. You can live with it when it's just the ref in real time, that's the issue. And the Doku on Mac won't even go down as a VAR error because PGMOL gaslit on it.
« Reply #28032 on: Today at 05:14:21 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:50:48 am
On our match, did anyone else notice that the referee played an advantage after the Accrington lad clobbered Elliott?  At the next break in play he went back and booked the Accrington player.  It's nothing we've not all seen a hundred times before but I'm guessing the ref got it wrong as Attwell was apparently correct in not booking Bergvall under the same circumstances in midweek.
It's that inconsistency in officiating that boils our piss, right? When you have a ref on the pitch not making such a crucial decision, and another ref observing it arguably more objectively on a screen, why's the latter not calling the former out on a "clear and obvious error"? I thought that was one of the reasons for VAR existing in the first place  When Refs On The Field Fucking Get It Badly Fucking Wrong Cos They're Shite...
