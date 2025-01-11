So apparently with VAR this season there has been only 3 incorrect interventions and 7 missed interventions. To show how absolutely pointless these stats are, apparently Mac Allister's "foul" in the 5-0 against West Ham should have been a penalty (I challenge anyone to recollect this incident without Google), whilst incidents like those against Fulham were all okay.
There have also apparently been 12 wrong decisions that were not wrong enough for an intervention (as that makes sense).
They're useless stats because the decisions are entirely subjective and therefore shouldn't be under the remit of VAR anyway.
Technology should be for objective decisions only like did the ball cross the line and (when the technology is finally in place) AI for offsides. Also off-the-ball incidents like someone headbutting or punching someone and the ref misses it.
The minefield of what is and isn't a penalty, the handball rule and drawing lines for offsides, while we wait around for 5 minutes, has made it a farce from day one.
But the fact that even with VAR in place we still didn't get pens for Odegaard handball and Doku assault last season, in key title games, was scandalous. You can live with it when it's just the ref in real time, that's the issue. And the Doku on Mac won't even go down as a VAR error because PGMOL gaslit on it.