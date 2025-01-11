It's a lot easier to accept a shit referee being shit when he doesn't have VAR to back him up.



I'd much rather debate down the pub about a ref fucking up than a bunch of pricks staring at computer screens.



Definitely. I don't think VAR would have overturned either contentious decision and it was good to have them quickly decided. It didn't help the game be less boring but it at least helped it finish a bit quicker!There was no contact for the second Dalot booking but it was a wild lunge and Merino had to jump out the way to avoid being clobbered, similar to Diaz against Spurs. As it was a second yellow anyway then the VAR would not have even looked at it.Havertz bought that penalty using the old Kane/Vardy tactic of dragging a leg into a defender. The VAR would just have gone with the on-field decision though as there was some contact.On our match, did anyone else notice that the referee played an advantage after the Accrington lad clobbered Elliott? At the next break in play he went back and booked the Accrington player. It's nothing we've not all seen a hundred times before but I'm guessing the ref got it wrong as Attwell was apparently correct in not booking Bergvall under the same circumstances in midweek.