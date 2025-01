My interpretation of the last dozen or so posts is that we all agree VAR spoils the supporter experience, and that it is failing to produce correct decisions. That's two major negatives. The disagreement is whether we should therefore get rid of it (either permanently or until a superior model is offered) or keep it in place while overhauling the personnel. Why not put VAR on ice *and* overhaul the personnel? We knew PGMOL were shit before VAR, maybe continuing with VAR will keep their shitness more firmly in the spotlight, but I don't see why we should continue to sacrifice the game in the meantime.