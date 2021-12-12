I mean this is literally the benefit of VAR - didn't get a clear view, so show him a fucking replay and he can see the left leg slip and see that as soon as the foot hits his arse, he lifts it.



We saw it work perfect on Sunday, without it we never ever get that penalty, Oliver was happy to wave play on, so that would have been the end of it. Could of cost us the game if not given.



Yeah, especially with all the information we (and the VAR) can hear in this clip. AR2 thinks it was a caution, the 4th official thinks it's accidental, "Tayls" (who sound massively annoyed at AR2 wanting to talk to him) looks at where the injured guy is "holding somewhere else" and AR1 says, he's "holding between his legs". That's 4 people and 4 different opinions. That is enough to cast doubt over whether the decision made was the correct one and there is absolutely no harm to tell the ref to have another look at it and if the video confirms what he thinks he has seen in the moment. Yet again, nothing like that happens and it's just the VAR making the decision.BTW I like that we get to know all the refs' nicknames through the audio. So, Michael Oliver is "Oli", Darren England is "Daz" and Anthony Taylor is "Tayls". Simon Hooper is probably "Hoops", but we need confirmation of that in one of those videos...