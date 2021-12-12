« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 694 695 696 697 698 [699]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1556823 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27920 on: Yesterday at 01:40:05 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:22:19 pm
Nah
that's a shame.  I'm kinda looking forward to see how they eff it up.

which they will, of course.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,787
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27921 on: Yesterday at 02:05:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:21:53 pm
I didn't watch the Arse-Newc game - did the ref make any PA announcements to explain VAR decisions last night?

They did at Anfield on Sunday - not on the PA but they gave a full explanation on the scoreboards of why the penalty was given - that was good to see
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,787
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27922 on: Yesterday at 02:09:12 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:30:05 pm
That is correct. I'm also not sure Taylor has that much of a better view than the 4th official. He's marginally closer to the situation, but he's also in the middle of sprinting towards the goal, while the 4th official is just standing at the touchline. For me, there is enough doubt there (all the onfield officials basically coming to different conclusions) to send the ref to the monitor to make the decision himself. It's also another nice example that they have changed nothing about the way the VAR communicates with the ref since the whole debacle with our non-goal at Spurs.

I mean this is literally the benefit of VAR - didn't get a clear view, so show him a fucking replay and he can see the left leg slip and see that as soon as the foot hits his arse, he lifts it.

We saw it work perfect on Sunday, without it we never ever get that penalty, Oliver was happy to wave play on, so that would have been the end of it. Could of cost us the game if not given.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,578
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27923 on: Yesterday at 02:21:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:05:01 pm
They did at Anfield on Sunday - not on the PA but they gave a full explanation on the scoreboards of why the penalty was given - that was good to see

They've done that a few times this season now. Can't read a word of it though as it's too fucking small ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,051
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27924 on: Yesterday at 02:29:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:09:12 pm
I mean this is literally the benefit of VAR - didn't get a clear view, so show him a fucking replay and he can see the left leg slip and see that as soon as the foot hits his arse, he lifts it.

We saw it work perfect on Sunday, without it we never ever get that penalty, Oliver was happy to wave play on, so that would have been the end of it. Could of cost us the game if not given.

Yeah, especially with all the information we (and the VAR) can hear in this clip. AR2 thinks it was a caution, the 4th official thinks it's accidental, "Tayls" (who sound massively annoyed at AR2 wanting to talk to him) looks at where the injured guy is "holding somewhere else" and AR1 says, he's "holding between his legs". That's 4 people and 4 different opinions. That is enough to cast doubt over whether the decision made was the correct one and there is absolutely no harm to tell the ref to have another look at it and if the video confirms what he thinks he has seen in the moment. Yet again, nothing like that happens and it's just the VAR making the decision.

BTW I like that we get to know all the refs' nicknames through the audio. So, Michael Oliver is "Oli", Darren England is "Daz" and Anthony Taylor is "Tayls". Simon Hooper is probably "Hoops", but we need confirmation of that in one of those videos...
Logged

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,119
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27925 on: Yesterday at 02:44:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:15:29 am
The VAR officials weren't shown the angle where it's clear that Duran's left ankle buckles and forces him to shift his balance onto his left foot.  There's a fine line between being thorough and taking too long but they seem happy to spend minutes poring over potential offsides.

They also don't address what seemed to be the deciding factor for Taylor that he thought Duran made contact "between the legs" of Schar.  Duran clearly didn't and the replays shown to the VAR officials show that.

It's one of those where they close ranks and nothing is so far out to ruffle them.  I was very surprised the appeal failed though as they had the advantage of seeing all the angles and the mitigating circumstances as to why Duran stood on Schar.  It might be that Duran's reaction counted against him though and they couldn't be seen to be punishing the reaction whilst simultaneously agreeing that the initial decision was wrong.

Not only that, but you can hear the VAR state there is a clear action of 'raking studs through the glute and up the back' despite the video not matching that description at all.
Studs on his arse cheek, then the flick his shirt. They do not rake anything at all.

2 people say yellow, 'Tayls' then says he's giving a red (for something that he hasn't seen. All he sees is the Saudi player holding between the legs) then the VAR has just looked for something to back up his mate's decision.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,264
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27926 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm »
Blatant red and penalty missed tonight. Abysmal performance yet again from Atwell.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,119
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27927 on: Yesterday at 11:23:48 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm
Blatant red and penalty missed tonight. Abysmal performance yet again from Atwell.

Would like to hear the audio of Tierney clearing up that penalty decision at the end.
How can you see a player just leather another player in the calf and say its fine?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,051
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27928 on: Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 11:23:48 pm
Would like to hear the audio of Tierney clearing up that penalty decision at the end.
How can you see a player just leather another player in the calf and say its fine?

It was a natural coming together of two players. Good process lads...

At least Constantine Hatzidakis didn't elbow one of our players.
Logged

Online TheMan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27929 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 11:23:48 pm
Would like to hear the audio of Tierney clearing up that penalty decision at the end.
How can you see a player just leather another player in the calf and say its fine?

Why has more not been made of this? They didn't even show a replay or discuss it after the match, they were too busy discussing the other shocking decision. How can Tierney look at that and go "nothing to see here, carry on..."? If we just meekly accept it then they are going to do the same to us in the league
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27930 on: Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm »
I would honestly love to hear their explanation for not sending the lad off too. What on earth could they possibly even excuse it with ?
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,821
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27931 on: Yesterday at 11:33:41 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm
I would honestly love to hear their explanation for not sending the lad off too. What on earth could they possibly even excuse it with ?

Probably "can't do anything".
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27932 on: Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:33:41 pm
Probably "can't do anything".
I mean just the decision in general. The ref has seen it clearly...

I think Slot has said they've said because it didn't stop the counter attack. Which is true but everyone with eyes knows it was a very reckless challenge whether it was trying to stop a counter or not, the clearest yellow you'll ever see.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:41:51 pm by B0151? »
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,830
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27933 on: Today at 12:14:35 am »
Robbo was sent off v Fulham for denying a goal scoring opportunity even though it actually didn't and advantage was played and the lad missed

But the incident was brought back and a red card was issued

Fast forward tonight we are hearing a feeble attempt 'well he didn't break the move down so no caution is necessary.


Outside of any of that, it was reckless and a yellow just for the challenge itself
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27934 on: Today at 12:20:43 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:14:35 am
Robbo was sent off v Fulham for denying a goal scoring opportunity even though it actually didn't and advantage was played and the lad missed

But the incident was brought back and a red card was issued

Fast forward tonight we are hearing a feeble attempt 'well he didn't break the move down so no caution is necessary.


Outside of any of that, it was reckless and a yellow just for the challenge itself
Terrible refereeing. The bit that really stings is Tsimikas having to go off because it wasn't given as a yellow. Left us a man down in the area their attack starts.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 694 695 696 697 698 [699]   Go Up
« previous next »
 