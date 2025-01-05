« previous next »
tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,363
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27880 on: January 5, 2025, 09:36:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on January  5, 2025, 09:10:15 pm
Apparently he hates being overruled and being made to go to the screen.

Is your source on this Richard Keys?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27881 on: January 5, 2025, 09:59:37 pm
Quote from: Elzar on January  5, 2025, 06:33:07 pm
Still didnt book De Ligt for the handball, stopped a goalward shot with his hand. Should have been a second yellow.

It's not a 2nd yellow, it would be harsh to be sent off for a non deliberate action. The pen is enough and I thought they were not going to give it at first.
GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,218
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27882 on: January 5, 2025, 10:29:45 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January  5, 2025, 07:39:38 pm
Olivers shite, been saying it for years only to hear people bleating on about how good he is

No one's saying he's good now, many of us say he used to be good. I'm one of those, and I stand by it. I remember I used to get a little dopamine hit seeing his name on our fixtures, knowing we were going to get fair and competent adjudication.

If anyone was arsed to watch some of his LFC games from 2010-15 and compared them to 2020-25, I reckon it would raise a lot of eyebrows. The charitable interpretation would be that the VAR presence has messed with his judgement. The uncharitable interpretation involves moonlight.
Greg86

  RAWK Supporter
  Anny Roader
  • ******
  Posts: 391
  • Self Amortizing
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27883 on: January 6, 2025, 12:23:24 am
Quote from: GreatEx on January  5, 2025, 10:29:45 pm
No one's saying he's good now, many of us say he used to be good. I'm one of those, and I stand by it. I remember I used to get a little dopamine hit seeing his name on our fixtures, knowing we were going to get fair and competent adjudication.

If anyone was arsed to watch some of his LFC games from 2010-15 and compared them to 2020-25, I reckon it would raise a lot of eyebrows. The charitable interpretation would be that the VAR presence has messed with his judgement. The uncharitable interpretation involves moonlight.

Absolutely, he was probably the only ref in that first period that I actually liked to see on our matches. The others were various degrees of shite. Last 5 - 10 years he's been fucking awful and only getting worse.
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,040
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27884 on: January 6, 2025, 12:57:30 am
Quote from: GreatEx on January  5, 2025, 10:29:45 pm
No one's saying he's good now, many of us say he used to be good. I'm one of those, and I stand by it. I remember I used to get a little dopamine hit seeing his name on our fixtures, knowing we were going to get fair and competent adjudication.

If anyone was arsed to watch some of his LFC games from 2010-15 and compared them to 2020-25, I reckon it would raise a lot of eyebrows. The charitable interpretation would be that the VAR presence has messed with his judgement. The uncharitable interpretation involves moonlight.

He basically went the same way as Mark Clattenburg. He was doing very well for a while, then everybody said what a great ref he is, he got all the big gigs and somehow turned shite. It's basically the same for Oliver. He used to be a really good ref. He had his own style of letting things go at times, but he did it for both teams equally. That has all gone down the drain since he started getting wider attention and a lot of the big games.
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,737
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27885 on: January 6, 2025, 07:26:28 am
Quote from: stoa on January  6, 2025, 12:57:30 am
He basically went the same way as Mark Clattenburg. He was doing very well for a while, then everybody said what a great ref he is, he got all the big gigs and somehow turned shite. It's basically the same for Oliver. He used to be a really good ref. He had his own style of letting things go at times, but he did it for both teams equally. That has all gone down the drain since he started getting wider attention and a lot of the big games.

Getting big games in the middle east or before that?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27886 on: January 6, 2025, 08:13:09 am
Quote from: GreatEx on January  5, 2025, 10:29:45 pm
No one's saying he's good now, many of us say he used to be good. I'm one of those, and I stand by it. I remember I used to get a little dopamine hit seeing his name on our fixtures, knowing we were going to get fair and competent adjudication.

If anyone was arsed to watch some of his LFC games from 2010-15 and compared them to 2020-25, I reckon it would raise a lot of eyebrows. The charitable interpretation would be that the VAR presence has messed with his judgement. The uncharitable interpretation involves moonlight.

Hes never been good IMO. Best of a bad bunch would be more accurate but refs tend to have developed this perception that if you let the game flow youre good, commentators and pundits push the same agenda
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,756
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27887 on: January 6, 2025, 08:46:29 am
Quote from: Barneylfc on January  5, 2025, 07:35:39 pm
Oliver shouldn't be allowed to do our games. There's a clear and obvious agenda.
He looked utterly devastated to award that penalty. One that was crystal clear in real time and he should have awarded it immediately.
He's not an elite referee. He's one of the worst in the league.

Oliver is a proven employee of the state of Abu Dhabi. Once you've taken money from them to work for them, you should never be allowed to referee in this league.Thank fuck for VAR, he was never giving the pen otherwise.

 I did see he speak to Onana at one point in the second half about his time wasting. Onana then slowly jogged to the other side of the 6 yard box and wasted time.  ::)
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 46,666
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27888 on: January 6, 2025, 12:14:01 pm
Dermot Gallagher today:

No mention on whether De Ligt should have got a second yellow but mentions during Spurs game that Burn incident - every handball isn't a yellow.
Nunez was a yellow only.

Brighton penalty was a correct decision.
Jorginho possible red card  - VAR decides it's petulance (whatever that means).
Joelinton decision for Newcastle first goal was correct.
Burn handball wasn't a second yellow.
Chelsea should have had a penalty but VAR thought Palace player had touched the ball.

https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11095/13284445/ref-watch-live-william-saliba-penalty-conceded-vs-brighton-and-tottenham-vs-newcastle-controversies-analysed
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,756
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27889 on: January 6, 2025, 12:32:18 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  6, 2025, 12:14:01 pm
Dermot Gallagher today:

No mention on whether De Ligt should have got a second yellow but mentions during Spurs game that Burn incident - every handball isn't a yellow.
Nunez was a yellow only.

Brighton penalty was a correct decision.
Jorginho possible red card  - VAR decides it's petulance (whatever that means).
Joelinton decision for Newcastle first goal was correct.
Burn handball wasn't a second yellow.
Chelsea should have had a penalty but VAR thought Palace player had touched the ball.

https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11095/13284445/ref-watch-live-william-saliba-penalty-conceded-vs-brighton-and-tottenham-vs-newcastle-controversies-analysed

I thought Nunez was going to get a red - we were in line with it in the Kop and you could see what the daft c*nt was going to do. I thought he'd elbowed him in the face, so was happy to only see a yellow
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 46,666
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27890 on: January 6, 2025, 12:41:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2025, 12:32:18 pm
I thought Nunez was going to get a red - we were in line with it in the Kop and you could see what the daft c*nt was going to do. I thought he'd elbowed him in the face, so was happy to only see a yellow
Was just his chest although De Ligt going down his clutching his face probably made you think that
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,040
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27891 on: January 6, 2025, 12:44:20 pm
Quote from: Elzar on January  6, 2025, 07:26:28 am
Getting big games in the middle east or before that?

It was before that. He was pretty good, when he only got the odd big game, but once the spotlight was on him and he got those kind of games on a regular basis, he seemed to adapt to the standard of treating teams differently.
stewil007

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,503
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27892 on: January 6, 2025, 12:48:20 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  6, 2025, 12:14:01 pm

Joelinton decision for Newcastle first goal was correct.




That one still doesn't sit right with me and i think it should have been disallowed.

I know he hasn't meant to handball it BUT the fact it does lead directly to a goal puts it in a different category, or if the rules have been changed then they need looking at again.

EDIT: if the ball had skimmed his hand it would be more understandable, the fact it plays the ball into Tonali ( i think) and takes out the Spurs defence is where it feels wrong
« Last Edit: January 6, 2025, 12:51:34 pm by stewil007 »
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27893 on: January 6, 2025, 01:28:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2025, 12:32:18 pm
I thought Nunez was going to get a red - we were in line with it in the Kop and you could see what the daft c*nt was going to do. I thought he'd elbowed him in the face, so was happy to only see a yellow
Absolutely brain dead from Darwin that. Hes having a dreadful season.
redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 33,565
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27894 on: January 6, 2025, 01:45:33 pm
Quote from: Kekule on January  5, 2025, 08:49:54 pm
What part of De Ligts body did Oliver think it hit? One of the most blatant handballs you could wish to see as a ref. It was an easy decision in real time.

Also a big fan of the a free kick Oliver awarded right at the death for a Robertson foul on Amad when the assistant, who was three meters away and looking right at, it kept his flag down by his side the whole time and didnt even flag after the whistle went in the way they usually do to pretend they were going to award it all along.  Wasnt exactly teamwork that one, was it.

That linesman was fucking shite all game. Even Oliver blew for a blatant foul on Mo that was in front of him and never flagged for. Mo was getting dragged all over and getting nothing the whole half he was that side.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,606
  • RedOrDead
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27895 on: January 6, 2025, 01:51:55 pm
Quote from: JRed on January  6, 2025, 01:28:23 pm
Absolutely brain dead from Darwin that. Hes having a dreadful season.

The fact he done that when he was on 4 yellow cards as well and it would have been gone up to 10 games before suspensions after this game  :butt

The guy can be so thick at times.
redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 33,565
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27896 on: January 6, 2025, 01:54:48 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on January  6, 2025, 01:51:55 pm
The fact he done that when he was on 4 yellow cards as well and it would have been gone up to 10 games before suspensions after this game  :butt

The guy can be so thick at times.

Does he miss Spurs in the LC now or will it be Forest?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,756
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27897 on: January 6, 2025, 01:58:19 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  6, 2025, 01:54:48 pm
Does he miss Spurs in the LC now or will it be Forest?

Only Reds carry across into cup competitions, so any ban will be Forest.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  6, 2025, 12:41:12 pm
Was just his chest although De Ligt going down his clutching his face probably made you think that

Nah it was the way he swung it - we're in row 67 so high up and I saw the elbow go flying and thought he'd elbowed him in the gob, didn't realise it hit his chest. I never even looked at De Ligt, just straight at Oliver, expecting to see a Red come out.
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 33,565
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27898 on: January 6, 2025, 01:59:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2025, 01:58:19 pm
Only Reds carry across into cup competitions, so any ban will be Forest.


Cheers, what a weird rule!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,756
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27899 on: January 6, 2025, 02:01:32 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  6, 2025, 01:59:15 pm
Cheers, what a weird rule!

It is - if you're one off a ban and got an LC or FA Cup game coming up and get a yellow, may as well then go for a second yellow and you're then only banned for the cup game
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,040
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27900 on: January 6, 2025, 02:21:28 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on January  6, 2025, 12:48:20 pm
I know he hasn't meant to handball it BUT the fact it does lead directly to a goal puts it in a different category, or if the rules have been changed then they need looking at again.


That used to be the case. I always think of that goal we had chalked off, when the defender pushed Firmino's arm and the ball flicked off it in the build-up. Turns out, that before the 2021-22 season they changed that rule and an accidental handball in the build-up by an attacker doesn't make the goal illegal. Weird change that...
The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 46,666
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27901 on: January 6, 2025, 04:24:16 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on January  6, 2025, 12:48:20 pm
That one still doesn't sit right with me and i think it should have been disallowed.

I know he hasn't meant to handball it BUT the fact it does lead directly to a goal puts it in a different category, or if the rules have been changed then they need looking at again.

EDIT: if the ball had skimmed his hand it would be more understandable, the fact it plays the ball into Tonali ( i think) and takes out the Spurs defence is where it feels wrong
Thought it was alright iirc.

The Dan Burn one should have led to a second yellow though.
tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,363
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27902 on: Today at 09:29:24 am
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,449
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27903 on: Today at 09:40:45 am
He's not.

That's the 4th official and the linesman, both of which have a worse view of the incident than Taylor does. VAR then goes to check at the end and the footage ends.
:D

Agent99

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,099
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27904 on: Today at 09:45:18 am
Fuckin 'Tayls'. No wonder they don't want to broadcast it live. Absolute clown show.
thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27905 on: Today at 09:54:05 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:40:45 am
He's not.

That's the 4th official and the linesman, both of which have a worse view of the incident than Taylor does. VAR then goes to check at the end and the footage ends.
Yeah, that's slightly misleading.  The assistant ref and fourth official did call it correctly but Taylor would have had a better view of it and he's the ultimate decision maker.

It's a bit worrying though that what seems to have swung the decision was Schar "holding between his legs" even though Duran stood on his lower back.  No wonder players try it on when they know they can influence referees like that.
Logged

tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,363
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27906 on: Today at 09:55:36 am
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

MJD-L4

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,295
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27907 on: Today at 10:05:33 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:55:36 am
Found the full audio.

https://xcancel.com/villaontour_/status/1876737530688643151?t=1zPfxfhBI2oa0HucuiGttw&s=19&mx=2

Lol why would they even release that? The first two voices in his ear tell him it's a yellow and he just completely ignores them  :lmao
Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27908 on: Today at 10:08:05 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:55:36 am
Found the full audio.

https://xcancel.com/villaontour_/status/1876737530688643151?t=1zPfxfhBI2oa0HucuiGttw&s=19&mx=2


Watches a player in the process of slipping and falling accidentally step on a player who's already on the floor, decides that, 'I'm happy'. What universe are these lads in.
thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27909 on: Today at 10:15:29 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:08:05 am

Watches a player in the process of slipping and falling accidentally step on a player who's already on the floor, decides that, 'I'm happy'. What universe are these lads in.
The VAR officials weren't shown the angle where it's clear that Duran's left ankle buckles and forces him to shift his balance onto his left foot.  There's a fine line between being thorough and taking too long but they seem happy to spend minutes poring over potential offsides.

They also don't address what seemed to be the deciding factor for Taylor that he thought Duran made contact "between the legs" of Schar.  Duran clearly didn't and the replays shown to the VAR officials show that.

It's one of those where they close ranks and nothing is so far out to ruffle them.  I was very surprised the appeal failed though as they had the advantage of seeing all the angles and the mitigating circumstances as to why Duran stood on Schar.  It might be that Duran's reaction counted against him though and they couldn't be seen to be punishing the reaction whilst simultaneously agreeing that the initial decision was wrong.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27910 on: Today at 11:43:52 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:15:29 am
The VAR officials weren't shown the angle where it's clear that Duran's left ankle buckles and forces him to shift his balance onto his left foot.  There's a fine line between being thorough and taking too long but they seem happy to spend minutes poring over potential offsides.

They also don't address what seemed to be the deciding factor for Taylor that he thought Duran made contact "between the legs" of Schar.  Duran clearly didn't and the replays shown to the VAR officials show that.

It's one of those where they close ranks and nothing is so far out to ruffle them.  I was very surprised the appeal failed though as they had the advantage of seeing all the angles and the mitigating circumstances as to why Duran stood on Schar.  It might be that Duran's reaction counted against him though and they couldn't be seen to be punishing the reaction whilst simultaneously agreeing that the initial decision was wrong.

The appeal failed? These people live in an alternate reality.
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 38,794
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27911 on: Today at 12:01:29 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:05:33 am
Lol why would they even release that? The first two voices in his ear tell him it's a yellow and he just completely ignores them  :lmao

Because even though there's VAR the referee still should go with his initial view on it, which was a red. I personally think it's borderline but I'd have hedged towards a red too, I think he could have avoided it.
thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27912 on: Today at 12:05:56 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:43:52 am
The appeal failed? These people live in an alternate reality.
They lost the appeal on a 2-1 decision with one of the three seemingly being on the fence but opting to go with the decision of the referee.

One of the three members deemed it an "an obvious act of brutality".  What alternate reality do you need to live in to come to that conclusion?!  I don't know the member in question but it seems like they must have come to it with preconceived biases.
