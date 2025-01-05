

Watches a player in the process of slipping and falling accidentally step on a player who's already on the floor, decides that, 'I'm happy'. What universe are these lads in.



The VAR officials weren't shown the angle where it's clear that Duran's left ankle buckles and forces him to shift his balance onto his left foot. There's a fine line between being thorough and taking too long but they seem happy to spend minutes poring over potential offsides.They also don't address what seemed to be the deciding factor for Taylor that he thought Duran made contact "between the legs" of Schar. Duran clearly didn't and the replays shown to the VAR officials show that.It's one of those where they close ranks and nothing is so far out to ruffle them. I was very surprised the appeal failed though as they had the advantage of seeing all the angles and the mitigating circumstances as to why Duran stood on Schar. It might be that Duran's reaction counted against him though and they couldn't be seen to be punishing the reaction whilst simultaneously agreeing that the initial decision was wrong.