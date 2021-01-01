Darwin was in an offside position, zero doubts. The issue I have with it is Im pretty sure Darwin doesnt touch the ball, so it was a subjective decision which I think the referee should check at the monitor, Im just not sure if they have to confirm an on field decision at the monitor or whether they only have to go over if theyre being recommended an overturn? I suppose what we dont know is which offside has the linesman flagged for (was it Mo in the build or Darwin subjectively?) which Id say really matters, if the linesman flags for Mo being offside but they actually rule the goal out because of Darwin, Im pretty sure the ref has to go to the monitor. Will be interesting to see what comes from that one or if they sweep it under the rug because we won