VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

TipTopKop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27800 on: Today at 10:42:01 pm
Didn't look offside but thank God it didn't matter in the end.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27801 on: Today at 10:42:30 pm
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 10:14:10 pm
So getting rid of it does what? It came in to assist them. If they are shit it won't help them if it disappears. They'll still be shit ::)

Exactly - I've got Fromo on ignore now, but see where you quote him. The game is so fucking quick, the refs DO NEED VAR,as there is so much they can miss. Its the inept/corrupt/useless officials that fuck it up. The disallowed goal was a perfect example of its usefulness, the lineo flagged, but its fucking tight, so VAR has a good look (took to long but as was said, the Diaz debacle has led to that) and agreed it was right - we'd have been fucking fuming if Darwin had actually been onside, with no VAR, we'd be screaming he fucking guessed.

Why oh why (we know why) they didn't bring in the RL and Union officials to train the PGMOL stiffs and to work with the PGMOL on how to implement and then improve VAR I'll never get. 30 years RL has had the system now, they're fucking experts at it.
killer-heels

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27802 on: Today at 10:42:38 pm
Deffo dodgy decision that.
TALBERT

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27803 on: Today at 10:53:16 pm
Nunez is surely onside as he is BEHIND Salah when the ball is played?

Am I wrong?
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27804 on: Today at 10:53:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:42:38 pm
Deffo dodgy decision that.

Sadly, Darwin was ahead of the ball, so while he was behind Mo, as he was just ahead of the ball and the last man, which is offside under the laws, that's why it was disallowed
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27805 on: Today at 10:55:29 pm
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 10:53:16 pm
Nunez is surely onside as he is BEHIND Salah when the ball is played?

Am I wrong?

Yes, he's ahead of the ball and last defender
Red_Mist

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27806 on: Today at 10:55:31 pm
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 10:53:16 pm
Nunez is surely onside as he is BEHIND Salah when the ball is played?

Am I wrong?
He was off in the build up play..sometime during the first half ;)
Garlic Red

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27807 on: Today at 11:00:24 pm
Did Darwin actually touch it?
killer-heels

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27808 on: Today at 11:00:25 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:53:30 pm
Sadly, Darwin was ahead of the ball, so while he was behind Mo, as he was just ahead of the ball and the last man, which is offside under the laws, that's why it was disallowed

Oh ok, I thought he had to stay just behind Mo to be onside.
The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27809 on: Today at 11:02:51 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:42:30 pm
Exactly - I've got Fromo on ignore now, but see where you quote him. The game is so fucking quick, the refs DO NEED VAR,as there is so much they can miss. Its the inept/corrupt/useless officials that fuck it up. The disallowed goal was a perfect example of its usefulness, the lineo flagged, but its fucking tight, so VAR has a good look (took to long but as was said, the Diaz debacle has led to that) and agreed it was right - we'd have been fucking fuming if Darwin had actually been onside, with no VAR, we'd be screaming he fucking guessed.

Why oh why (we know why) they didn't bring in the RL and Union officials to train the PGMOL stiffs and to work with the PGMOL on how to implement and then improve VAR I'll never get. 30 years RL has had the system now, they're fucking experts at it.

They do need it but the good process association has not improved with VAR but it doesn't seem to matter with some and like mindless sheep some slag off VAR.

Referees thought Diaz was offside against Spurs last season and countless other dumb decisions. It's mental how many don't ask for an improvement in refs rather than VAR.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27810 on: Today at 11:06:20 pm
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 11:02:51 pm
They do need it but the good process association has not improved with VAR but it doesn't seem to matter with some and like mindless sheep some slag off VAR.

Referees thought Diaz was offside against Spurs last season and countless other dumb decisions. It's mental how many don't ask for an improvement in refs rather than VAR.

Other than Diaz, this is the worst I can remember

The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27811 on: Today at 11:10:53 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 11:06:20 pm
Other than Diaz, this is the worst I can remember


I'd forgotten about that ;D How does VAR ruin that?!? ;D
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27812 on: Today at 11:13:39 pm
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 10:53:16 pm
Nunez is surely onside as he is BEHIND Salah when the ball is played?

Am I wrong?

No not for me either. Very dodgy. I thought if in doubt the goal should stand. Has to be clear and obvious. Anything that takes 4mins is obviously marginal so goal should stand
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27813 on: Today at 11:34:45 pm
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 10:53:16 pm
Nunez is surely onside as he is BEHIND Salah when the ball is played?

Am I wrong?

Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 11:13:39 pm
No not for me either. Very dodgy. I thought if in doubt the goal should stand. Has to be clear and obvious. Anything that takes 4mins is obviously marginal so goal should stand

The goal was flagged as offside, so if VAR don't check, its not given. What VAR was doing, and I liked it, was checking that the Lineo made the correct call. In this case, its the position of the ball that matters

A player is in an offside position if:
any part of the head, body or feet is in the opponents half (excluding the halfway line) and
any part of the head, body or feet is nearer to the opponents goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-11---offside

So, while Darwin was level with Mo, he was ahead of the defender and I reckon they were trying to determine where the ball was. If the ball was level with his right foot, he'd have been onside, that's what they were checking for as far as I'm concerned
stoa

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27814 on: Today at 11:35:54 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:42:30 pm
(took to long but as was said, the Diaz debacle has led to that)

I'm sorry, but the Diaz-debacle had nothing to do with the actual process of looking at the situation. They looked at it, saw no foul by Mo and then saw that the Diaz was onside. Therefore it was a good goal and they got that spot on. The problem in that case was the whole communication (or lack thereof) between ref and VAR. Since then, I have not seen a single piece of evidence from the few insights we get on VAR, that anything has changed in that regard. They're still all talking to each other (and often over each other) like they're mates talking about where to meet up in the evening.

Add to that, that they've still not fixed their issue with the 'possible clear and obvious error'. Found this nice example from last season with what is wrong with the usage of VAR by PGMOL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWQxB6Rc1sg). It's a possible foul on the keeper for a goal, ref on the field gives it, VAR thinks it wasn't a foul, but AVAR doesn't seem to agree, but says 'I understand' and then 'Yeah', because it seems he doesn't want to kick up a stink with his mates. That interchange suggests though, that it was a 'possible clear and obvious error' (=ref giving a goal despite the goalkeeper being fouled). According to the VAR-protocol this should lead to an onfield review on the monitor, but instead the VAR makes the decision, that it was a foul. And Webb is fine with it. They seem to still be operating on the principle used in the clip and it's just plain wrong. They need to sort out this kind of basic stuff to make VAR worth it. Problem is, nobody asks PGMOL about it or even starts a debate about it in public. Despite Webb even saying in this clip that it's VAR, who made the decision. It was the same decision as the ref had made, but essentially it was the VAR giving the goal, which according to the VAR-protocol and even PGMOL themselves should not be happening as it is considered "re-refereeing" the match.
