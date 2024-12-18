Sounds painful what was your head injury like though Rob.







Was the road ok as well?



You should have told us all that ages ago Rob - explains a lot.



A girl I know was babysitting and the little tyke tapped her on the head with a toy wooden block. She felt fine at the time but (I think) next morning had blurred vision and couldn't walk straight and had to be hospitalised. The doctor said you just can't tell with concussion



That was fineThey had to resurface itBeing serious again, this is why JillC on here gets so annoyed over the protocols and how dismissive people are about concussion - most people seem to think that it's got to be a very heavy impact to cause concussion, but it just needs a blow hard enough or a sharp enough movement of the head to cause it, when that kid hit her with the block, it could have been the movement as she pulled her head out of the way - I'm pretty sure I've had concussion after a mental headbanging session at the Rock Night, always had a headache most sundays. Its also why I get annoyed as fuck with people who blame Karius for the CL Final, that elbow Ramos the c*nt dealt him was enough to cause oneand a hard enough impact can cause it straight away.