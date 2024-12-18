« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1535649 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27600 on: December 18, 2024, 07:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 18, 2024, 06:20:29 pm
Supporter apathy can't be "the single thing" that stops supporters complaining because, as you say, the referees do "favour" certain teams (and presumably punish others). Therefore rival fans of the favoured teams are bound to keep quiet. We would do too if Liverpool ever became a "favoured team."

I must say though that I've never met any opposition fans who think their club is one of the "favoured ones". On the contrary, most of them feel their clubs are singled out for special punishment. Laughable, I know, but it is a fact that most feel that way. And it's surely that, rather than a sense of rivalry, that accounts for the "apathy" you complain of. No one can agree which club is being punished.

That is akin to saying that there is no such thing as a miscarriage of justice because prisons are full of people who claim to be innocent even when they are not. Just because it is a normal human reaction to think you are somehow hard done by. That doesn't mean the PGMOL aren't corrupt or biased against certain clubs.

I mean, look at all the wealthy pensioners convinced that Starmer has it in for them because they have lost their winter fuel allowance. By your reckoning, the tax system in this Country must be fair because even wealthy people complain about it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27601 on: December 18, 2024, 08:02:51 pm »
I know United fans were justifiably upset when Mike Dean was videod calling Ferguson a Scottish c*nt
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27602 on: December 18, 2024, 09:00:54 pm »
Watching our first half was a fucking joy without all the stop/starts.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27603 on: December 18, 2024, 09:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 18, 2024, 09:00:54 pm
Watching our first half was a fucking joy without all the stop/starts.

It's great till you get to the final and then you get fucked over by it (I.e. the last 2).
« Reply #27604 on: December 18, 2024, 09:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 18, 2024, 09:00:54 pm
Watching our first half was a fucking joy without all the stop/starts.

Wonder how long the lines would've been out for trying to find a way to make Darwin offside.
« Reply #27605 on: December 18, 2024, 09:16:34 pm »
Watching a ref pull back an attack to book two players for one of them being headlocked is some special Simon Hooper magic
« Reply #27606 on: December 18, 2024, 09:17:11 pm »
Stop the play for a head injury unless a team is attacking v Liverpool.

Great to see Harvey booked for getting a UFC move done on him too
Bald shitface.
« Reply #27608 on: December 18, 2024, 09:18:38 pm »
see this is the issue, players allowed to feign head injuries all the time, but when a player gets a smack right in the face that polaxes him - NOTHING  :-X


No mention from the dickhead commentators here either.
Quote from: Eeyore on December 18, 2024, 07:40:02 pm
I mean, look at all the wealthy pensioners convinced that Starmer has it in for them because they have lost their winter fuel allowance. By your reckoning, the tax system in this Country must be fair because even wealthy people complain about it.

Yes, I think that's a fair inference from what I said. Nice one.
Quote from: Dim Glas on December 18, 2024, 09:18:38 pm
see this is the issue, players allowed to feign head injuries all the time, but when a player gets a smack right in the face that polaxes him - NOTHING  :-X


No mention from the dickhead commentators here either.

Just shows how sad the game has become. Honestly I have no problem with the ref playing on in that moment as we all got a whack in the face from a ball, hurts like feck but very unlikely to lead to a dangerous injury. Now if a lad gets a kick in the head or looks like he's struggling to breath or knocked straight out then I would hope everyone stops and comes to his aid
Quote from: fowlermagic on December 19, 2024, 03:05:29 pm
Just shows how sad the game has become. Honestly I have no problem with the ref playing on in that moment as we all got a whack in the face from a ball, hurts like feck but very unlikely to lead to a dangerous injury. Now if a lad gets a kick in the head or looks like he's struggling to breath or knocked straight out then I would hope everyone stops and comes to his aid

Have any of us every been hit by a ball travelling at 70mph or more? At that kind of speed, its does very likely have the chance to lead to a concussion. Getting hit the way he was last night will definitely mean the brain has impacted the skull. A lot of the time, concussion doesn't look that serious, I know, I've had it after a motorbike crash when my helmet hit the road at about 40mph
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 19, 2024, 03:30:38 pm
Have any of us every been hit by a ball travelling at 70mph or more? At that kind of speed, its does very likely have the chance to lead to a concussion. Getting hit the way he was last night will definitely mean the brain has impacted the skull. A lot of the time, concussion doesn't look that serious, I know, I've had it after a motorbike crash when my helmet hit the road at about 40mph

Sounds painful what was your head injury like though Rob.

Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 19, 2024, 03:30:38 pm
Have any of us every been hit by a ball travelling at 70mph or more? At that kind of speed, its does very likely have the chance to lead to a concussion. Getting hit the way he was last night will definitely mean the brain has impacted the skull. A lot of the time, concussion doesn't look that serious, I know, I've had it after a motorbike crash when my helmet hit the road at about 40mph
You should have told us all that ages ago Rob - explains a lot.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 19, 2024, 03:30:38 pm
Have any of us every been hit by a ball travelling at 70mph or more? At that kind of speed, its does very likely have the chance to lead to a concussion. Getting hit the way he was last night will definitely mean the brain has impacted the skull. A lot of the time, concussion doesn't look that serious, I know, I've had it after a motorbike crash when my helmet hit the road at about 40mph

Not even that speed. My partner fell off her bike about 15mph and said she felt woozy for a bit
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 19, 2024, 04:30:27 pm
Not even that speed. My partner fell off her bike about 15mph and said she felt woozy for a bit
A girl I know was babysitting and the little tyke tapped her on the head with a toy wooden block. She felt fine at the time but (I think) next morning had blurred vision and couldn't walk straight and had to be hospitalised. The doctor said you just can't tell with concussion
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 19, 2024, 05:29:18 pm
A girl I know was babysitting and the little tyke tapped her on the head with a toy wooden block. She felt fine at the time but (I think) next morning had blurred vision and couldn't walk straight and had to be hospitalised. The doctor said you just can't tell with concussion
Popeye's babysitter was always a risky gig.
Quote from: Eeyore on December 19, 2024, 03:52:08 pm
Sounds painful what was your head injury like though Rob.



That was fine

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 19, 2024, 04:17:13 pm
Was the road ok as well? :P

They had to resurface it

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 19, 2024, 04:17:28 pm
You should have told us all that ages ago Rob - explains a lot.

;D

Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 19, 2024, 05:29:18 pm
A girl I know was babysitting and the little tyke tapped her on the head with a toy wooden block. She felt fine at the time but (I think) next morning had blurred vision and couldn't walk straight and had to be hospitalised. The doctor said you just can't tell with concussion

Being serious again, this is why JillC on here gets so annoyed over the protocols and how dismissive people are about concussion - most people seem to think that it's got to be a very heavy impact to cause concussion, but it just needs a blow hard enough or a sharp enough movement of the head to cause it, when that kid hit her with the block, it could have been the movement as she pulled her head out of the way - I'm pretty sure I've had concussion after a mental headbanging session at the Rock Night, always had a headache most sundays. Its also why I get annoyed as fuck with people who blame Karius for the CL Final, that elbow Ramos the c*nt dealt him was enough to cause oneand a hard enough impact can cause it straight away.
A lot of it is whether or not you are ready for it. I mean boxers deal with it, but how many times have you seen a player, or often a ref, get hit on the back of the head by the ball and they are nearly out for the count.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 19, 2024, 06:18:56 pm
A lot of it is whether or not you are ready for it. I mean boxers deal with it, but how many times have you seen a player, or often a ref, get hit on the back of the head by the ball and they are nearly out for the count.

Yeah and boxers, F1 drivers etc, work on their neck muscles so much to try to keep the head as still as possible, footballers don't do that. The smack Endo go last night was one totally out of the blue, good job he wears a gum shield
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 19, 2024, 06:49:38 pm
Yeah and boxers, F1 drivers etc, work on their neck muscles so much to try to keep the head as still as possible, footballers don't do that. The smack Endo go last night was one totally out of the blue, good job he wears a gum shield

Metal health will drive you mad...
Metal fatigue.
Saliba hit in the head from a shot. Palace retain the ball but Ref blows up for head injury virtually straight away. Commentary, Ref is obliged to blow up for potential head injuries.

Endo smacked in the head by the ball..Ref lets play go on, opposing team scores.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm
Saliba hit in the head from a shot. Palace retain the ball but Ref blows up for head injury virtually straight away. Commentary, Ref is obliged to blow up for potential head injuries.

Endo smacked in the head by the ball..Ref lets play go on, opposing team scores.
bad enough if it's two refs, but the same fucking one!!
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:31:13 pm
bad enough if it's two refs, but the same fucking one!!

Someone must have had a word and told him he fucked up in our game?
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:16:45 am
https://xcancel.com/whualfie_/status/1870523571942080584

This is apparently fine.

The referees are not fit for purpose. Fuck off Webb you c*nt and take your shite with you
