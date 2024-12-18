Supporter apathy can't be "the single thing" that stops supporters complaining because, as you say, the referees do "favour" certain teams (and presumably punish others). Therefore rival fans of the favoured teams are bound to keep quiet. We would do too if Liverpool ever became a "favoured team." I must say though that I've never met any opposition fans who think their club is one of the "favoured ones". On the contrary, most of them feel their clubs are singled out for special punishment. Laughable, I know, but it is a fact that most feel that way. And it's surely that, rather than a sense of rivalry, that accounts for the "apathy" you complain of. No one can agree which club is being punished.
Watching our first half was a fucking joy without all the stop/starts.
I mean, look at all the wealthy pensioners convinced that Starmer has it in for them because they have lost their winter fuel allowance. By your reckoning, the tax system in this Country must be fair because even wealthy people complain about it.
see this is the issue, players allowed to feign head injuries all the time, but when a player gets a smack right in the face that polaxes him - NOTHING No mention from the dickhead commentators here either.
Just shows how sad the game has become. Honestly I have no problem with the ref playing on in that moment as we all got a whack in the face from a ball, hurts like feck but very unlikely to lead to a dangerous injury. Now if a lad gets a kick in the head or looks like he's struggling to breath or knocked straight out then I would hope everyone stops and comes to his aid
Have any of us every been hit by a ball travelling at 70mph or more? At that kind of speed, its does very likely have the chance to lead to a concussion. Getting hit the way he was last night will definitely mean the brain has impacted the skull. A lot of the time, concussion doesn't look that serious, I know, I've had it after a motorbike crash when my helmet hit the road at about 40mph
Not even that speed. My partner fell off her bike about 15mph and said she felt woozy for a bit
A girl I know was babysitting and the little tyke tapped her on the head with a toy wooden block. She felt fine at the time but (I think) next morning had blurred vision and couldn't walk straight and had to be hospitalised. The doctor said you just can't tell with concussion
Sounds painful what was your head injury like though Rob.
Was the road ok as well?
You should have told us all that ages ago Rob - explains a lot.
A lot of it is whether or not you are ready for it. I mean boxers deal with it, but how many times have you seen a player, or often a ref, get hit on the back of the head by the ball and they are nearly out for the count.
Yeah and boxers, F1 drivers etc, work on their neck muscles so much to try to keep the head as still as possible, footballers don't do that. The smack Endo go last night was one totally out of the blue, good job he wears a gum shield
Metal health will drive you mad...
Saliba hit in the head from a shot. Palace retain the ball but Ref blows up for head injury virtually straight away. Commentary, Ref is obliged to blow up for potential head injuries.Endo smacked in the head by the ball..Ref lets play go on, opposing team scores.
bad enough if it's two refs, but the same fucking one!!
https://xcancel.com/whualfie_/status/1870523571942080584This is apparently fine.
