« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 685 686 687 688 689 [690]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1530023 times)

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,747
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27560 on: Today at 11:25:22 am »
Delighted to see Oliver and Tierney involved again.
2 of Coote's best mates and they should be looking out for him.

Top work again from PGMOL.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,129
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27561 on: Today at 11:28:28 am »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 11:25:22 am
Delighted to see Oliver and Tierney involved again.
2 of Coote's best mates and they should be looking out for him.

Top work again from PGMOL.

And Abu Dhabi/ Saudi Arabia
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,185
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27562 on: Today at 11:35:28 am »
I'm surprised no one else has mentioned this, but Dale Johnsons explanation of the Robbo red card that the the goal scoring opportubnity belongs to the player, not the team, therefore because Robbo denied Wilson the opportunity, it's a red despite the fact it went on to Jimenez who took a shot, raises a question.....

Surely if that was the case, Leon Bailey should still have been sent off by VAR for bringing down Salah in the Villa game, despite the fact Nunez went on to score, as Bailey denied Salah's goal scoring opportunity.
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,129
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27563 on: Today at 11:43:13 am »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 11:35:28 am
I'm surprised no one else has mentioned this, but Dale Johnsons explanation of the Robbo red card that the the goal scoring opportubnity belongs to the player, not the team, therefore because Robbo denied Wilson the opportunity, it's a red despite the fact it went on to Jimenez who took a shot, raises a question.....

Surely if that was the case, Leon Bailey should still have been sent off by VAR for bringing down Salah in the Villa game, despite the fact Nunez went on to score, as Bailey denied Salah's goal scoring opportunity.

Doesn't say that in the LOTG - the only mention of the team is in relation to handball offences :-

DENYING A GOAL OR AN OBVIOUS GOAL-SCORING OPPORTUNITY (DOGSO)

Where a player commits an offence against an opponent within their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offender is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball or a challenge for the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.), the offending player must be sent off.

Where a player denies the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by committing a deliberate handball offence, the player is sent off wherever the offence occurs (except a goalkeeper within their penalty area).

Where a player denies the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by committing a non-deliberate handball offence and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offender is cautioned.

A player, sent-off player, substitute or substituted player who enters the field of play without the required referee's permission and interferes with play or an opponent and denies the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity is guilty of a sending-off offence.

The following must be considered:

distance between the offence and the goal
general direction of the play
likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball
location and number of defenders[/b]

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct

Gallagher is a tit, but on Ref Watch he used the last 3 as reasons why it wasn't a DOGSO and why it wasn't a red. He said Wilson was going across, his firsdt touch was heavy so he wasn't going to get to the ball, Virg was covering and would have got to the ball first if he didn't have to go to Jimenez. I think he also stated that Jimenez had to beat Ali, as he was there too
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,065
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27564 on: Today at 12:01:27 pm »
You just cant trust any of them of VAR.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,645
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27565 on: Today at 12:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 11:35:28 am
I'm surprised no one else has mentioned this, but Dale Johnsons explanation of the Robbo red card that the the goal scoring opportubnity belongs to the player, not the team, therefore because Robbo denied Wilson the opportunity, it's a red despite the fact it went on to Jimenez who took a shot, raises a question.....

Yet a couple of days later that same Dale Johnson says Robbo shouldn't have been sent off at all.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/42964020/the-var-review-andrew-robertson-red-card-liverpool-wrong

Though to be fair to him, the two statements are not necessarily contradictory, a DOGSO may still belong to the player, but this wasn't a DOGSO.
Logged

Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,485
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27566 on: Today at 12:04:57 pm »
Tierney on VAR, fuck me :butt

Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,957
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27567 on: Today at 12:19:09 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:02:51 pm
Yet a couple of days later that same Dale Johnson says Robbo shouldn't have been sent off at all.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/42964020/the-var-review-andrew-robertson-red-card-liverpool-wrong

Though to be fair to him, the two statements are not necessarily contradictory, a DOGSO may still belong to the player, but this wasn't a DOGSO.

He still has the "the DOGSO belongs to the player"-shite in there. And he is just plain and simply wrong. That's not my opinion, that's what is in the Laws of the Game as published by IFAB. The have a FAQ-section at the end of every Law to give examples of situations or clear up things. And in that FAQ-section they give this example:
Quote
A defender (Team A) denies an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO) by pulling an opponents shirt (Team B) outside the penalty area. The referee applies the advantage as the ball goes to another Team B player. After that, the same defender (Team A) becomes involved in play and challenges fairly for the ball (not in a careless or reckless manner or using excessive force). What is the correct decision?

The referee allows play to continue as advantage for a DOGSO offence reduces the sanction to a caution (yellow card) and the subsequent challenge is not an offence. The defender must be cautioned when the ball is next out of play.

https://www.theifab.com/laws/latest/fouls-and-misconduct/#restart-of-play-after-fouls-and-misconduct

So, by IFAB's own words the DOGSO doesn't "belong" to a player. In the example player A is denied the opportunity, but player B loses the ball. And the defender isn't sent off for DOGSO. Another sign that Dale Johnson or the people feeding him this information are just making it up as they go along (can also be seen in his 'excessive force'-argument for and against red cards, which keeps getting used in whatever way helps confirm a ref's/VAR's decision to send or not send a player off).
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,222
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27568 on: Today at 12:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 12:04:57 pm
Tierney on VAR, fuck me :butt




Just openly trolling. Expect Slot to get sent off by Oliver being a c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27569 on: Today at 12:57:10 pm »
So, would we have a good argument for the Red being downgraded to a yellow on appeal due to advantage being played?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27570 on: Today at 01:02:46 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:14:13 am
Been announced today. It'll be: Referee: Sam Barrott (pictured). Assistants: Lee Betts, Wade Smith. Fourth official: Michael Oliver. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.
From a quick look, Barrott hasn't reffed us in the league ever and only once in the FA Cup at the start of this year against Norwich...
so the same as Fulham.
drop in a ref with limited experience, but make sure the VAR booth will make the necessary interventions to steer him right.  wouldn't want a mate being embarrassed by seeing bullshit anti-LFC decisions overturned.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,927
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27571 on: Today at 01:05:00 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:19:09 pm
He still has the "the DOGSO belongs to the player"-shite in there. And he is just plain and simply wrong. That's not my opinion, that's what is in the Laws of the Game as published by IFAB. The have a FAQ-section at the end of every Law to give examples of situations or clear up things. And in that FAQ-section they give this example:
So, by IFAB's own words the DOGSO doesn't "belong" to a player. In the example player A is denied the opportunity, but player B loses the ball. And the defender isn't sent off for DOGSO. Another sign that Dale Johnson or the people feeding him this information are just making it up as they go along (can also be seen in his 'excessive force'-argument for and against red cards, which keeps getting used in whatever way helps confirm a ref's/VAR's decision to send or not send a player off).

It's been that way for a while. Johnson is little more than PGMOL press officer at this stage
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,957
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27572 on: Today at 02:18:51 pm »
Yeah, it just boils my piss that he's not getting called out on the obvious flaws in his arguments and is seen as some kind of VAR-guru. He's just some journo spouting the shite he's fed by his source at PGMOL.
Logged

Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,485
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27573 on: Today at 02:37:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:02:46 pm
so the same as Fulham.
drop in a ref with limited experience, but make sure the VAR booth will make the necessary interventions to steer him right.  wouldn't want a mate being embarrassed by seeing bullshit anti-LFC decisions overturned.

Weirdly inexperienced ref for what is generally seen as a big game and especially in light of recent seasons.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,129
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27574 on: Today at 03:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 02:37:43 pm
Weirdly inexperienced ref for what is generally seen as a big game and especially in light of recent seasons.

taking the piss now

Also, Sian Massey-Ellis is only AVAR, daren't put her on, VAR as she'd give the correct calls.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,934
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27575 on: Today at 03:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 03:17:51 pm
taking the piss now

Also, Sian Massey-Ellis is only AVAR, daren't put her on, VAR as she'd give the correct calls.
She's not a referee so she can't be a VAR
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,485
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27576 on: Today at 03:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 03:22:02 pm
She's not a referee so she can't be a VAR

Well that's a weird quirk of their rules that I never knew! So as a lino she can be AVAR only? What happens if (GOD FORBID!) Tierney carks it mid-match, can she take over like a co-pilot would?!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27577 on: Today at 03:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 03:55:19 pm
Well that's a weird quirk of their rules that I never knew! So as a lino she can be AVAR only? What happens if (GOD FORBID!) Tierney carks it mid-match, can she take over like a co-pilot would?!

I'm not sure if anyone would even notice if Tierney carked it
Logged

Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,485
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27578 on: Today at 03:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:56:20 pm
I'm not sure if anyone would even notice if Tierney carked it

Depends if Sian suddenly starts giving the team in red more preferable decisions. Someone would soon be on the blower to Stockley Park.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,129
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27579 on: Today at 04:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 03:22:02 pm
She's not a referee so she can't be a VAR

What a fucking ridiculous rule. She's better than all the male refs ffs
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,484
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27580 on: Today at 04:23:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:02:46 pm
so the same as Fulham.
drop in a ref with limited experience, but make sure the VAR booth will make the necessary interventions to steer him right.  wouldn't want a mate being embarrassed by seeing bullshit anti-LFC decisions overturned.

PGMOL grooming the new lads.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,934
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27581 on: Today at 05:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 03:55:19 pm
Well that's a weird quirk of their rules that I never knew! So as a lino she can be AVAR only?
Yeah Referee and Assistant Referee are different and separate career tracks. You can't mix the two. You are one or the other.

I guess an Assistant Ref could apply and train to become a referee, but presumably they'd have to start at the bottom rung and work their way up.

Not sure I've heard of anyone crossing from one to the other, though I guess it must have happened.

VARs have to be accredited referees. I don't know if the opposite also applies - i.e do Assistant VARs have to be Assistant Refs, or can a Referee do that job?
Quote
What happens if (GOD FORBID!) Tierney carks it mid-match, can she take over like a co-pilot would?!
Dunno. Perhaps in that emergency situation the Asst VAR can take over VAR duties, but not be called a VAR, i.e still be an Asst VAR
« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:37 pm by Ghost of christmas RAWK »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27582 on: Today at 06:29:46 pm »
John Brooks crossed over from PL assistant referee to referee, didn't have to start from the bottom and work his way up though, jobs for the boys and all that
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,957
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27583 on: Today at 07:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:29:46 pm
John Brooks crossed over from PL assistant referee to referee, didn't have to start from the bottom and work his way up though, jobs for the boys and all that

I don't think it's "jobs for the boys", because I don't think there's a special "assistant referee"-path. My understanding is that they're refs as well when they go up through the various league tiers and only decide at the higher levels to specialize for a role. So, it might easily be possible to become a ref, when you're an assistant referee. I also remember people saying on here, that Sian Massey-Ellis deliberately chose not to become a ref and stay an assistant.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,970
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27584 on: Today at 07:49:16 pm »
When the self proclaimed voices of reason on here are saying the club should hire ex CIA and MI6 operatives, you know we've lost our way somewhere along the line ;D
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,129
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27585 on: Today at 10:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 05:22:58 pm
Yeah Referee and Assistant Referee are different and separate career tracks. You can't mix the two. You are one or the other.

I guess an Assistant Ref could apply and train to become a referee, but presumably they'd have to start at the bottom rung and work their way up.

Not sure I've heard of anyone crossing from one to the other, though I guess it must have happened.

VARs have to be accredited referees. I don't know if the opposite also applies - i.e do Assistant VARs have to be Assistant Refs, or can a Referee do that job?Dunno. Perhaps in that emergency situation the Asst VAR can take over VAR duties, but not be called a VAR, i.e still be an Asst VAR

From what I can find, its the other way around - you qualify as a referee first, then you can choose to be an assistant. Sian has also refereed in the womens game and has spoken about getting abuse as a referee when at University

https://www.refchat.co.uk/PDF/GuideAssistantRefs.pdf

In service training
You are advised, having now
qualified as a referee, to take
every opportunity offered to
develop the additional skills of
being a successful assistant
referee by attending all aspects
of training and development
offered by the County
Football Association, the
Referees Association or the
Football Association Match
Officials Association.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,485
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27586 on: Today at 10:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 05:22:58 pm
Yeah Referee and Assistant Referee are different and separate career tracks. You can't mix the two. You are one or the other.

I guess an Assistant Ref could apply and train to become a referee, but presumably they'd have to start at the bottom rung and work their way up.

Not sure I've heard of anyone crossing from one to the other, though I guess it must have happened.

VARs have to be accredited referees. I don't know if the opposite also applies - i.e do Assistant VARs have to be Assistant Refs, or can a Referee do that job?Dunno. Perhaps in that emergency situation the Asst VAR can take over VAR duties, but not be called a VAR, i.e still be an Asst VAR

Interesting, thanks. So what can the AVAR do then? Do they have any power over what's happening in Stockley Park? Otherwise what's the point of them if they can't do what a VAR can do?

All I'm thinking of now is the farce at Spurs last season!

Sorry for all the questions btw!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,078
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27587 on: Today at 10:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Yesterday at 05:43:58 pm
https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/liverpool-2-pgmol-2-vars-simply-do?r=nwdlh&triedRedirect=true

Great again from Tomkins.

And no. He's not me :D

Thats actually pretty scary is that and makes you feel like whats the fucking point
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 685 686 687 688 689 [690]   Go Up
« previous next »
 